Weaving stories of sustainability and Indian heritage with eco-friendly, climate-positive fabrics and ethical practices is Earthy Yarns. The name is in itself an explanation for what the brand stands for. Through Earthy Yarn, its founder Santhini Paul decided to tread a rather unknown path to follow her passion.

“Our handloom weaves embody the rich culture of India. In every thread is a story that we want to tell — of its journey from the weaver to the wearer,” she says.

It was a rather big deviation in the career of Santhini. From being an assistant professor at an engineering college to launching a fashion brand, Santhini’s decision comes as a result of her need to find herself.

“Coming to the textile world was about following my passion. But I also wanted to introduce people to fabrics made in our country. But its during my journey in the textile industry, I came to understand that it is also one of the most polluting industries.”

She noticed that businesses were capitalising on the ‘use and throw’ culture among the youngsters. “So, the production of clothing using synthetic materials burgeoned,” says Santhini, who believes in quality over quantity.