Unleash new fragrance obsessions this season

For the monsoon season, choosing the right perfume can be essential to complement the weather. Opt for fresh, light scents that capture the essence of rain and lush greenery. Citrus notes like lemon and bergamot, or aquatic fragrances with hints of sea breeze, can evoke the rejuvenating feel of rain. Floral fragrances such as jasmine or lily offer a delicate touch, while herbal or green scents can mirror the freshness of the season. Avoid heavy, overpowering perfumes that may become cloying in high humidity. Light and invigorating scents can keep you feeling refreshed and vibrant despite the damp weather.
The ITC EDW Essenza collection has recently welcomed a new and captivating fragrance, Mikkel, which masterfully captures the essence of both Mystery and Elegance. This sophisticated scent opens with a bold combination of sharp Lavender and Bergamot top notes, blending refinement with a subtle touch of intrigue. As the fragrance develops, it reveals a heart composed of sensual Neroli and soothing Orange Blossom, which together create a seamless and effortlessly elegant melody. The final impression of 'Mikkel' is enriched by its base notes, where the deep and passionate essence of Vanilla enhances the warm, amber undertones. This combination of Vanilla and Amber imparts a distinctive and unforgettable aura, leaving a lasting impression of luxurious sophistication.
For women, there is EDW Essenza - Ignite. This scent blends intense sensuality, refined sophistication and alluring attraction to craft a distinctive fragrance. With top notes of Black Currant and Mandarin, heart notes of Jasmine and Violet, and base notes of Patchouli and Moss, Ignite promises to set the stage for an utterly enchanting evening.
Price: INR 3,950. Available online.
Engage Luxury Perfume Unisex Gift Pack is ideal for any occasion and includes two luxury perfumes for men and two for women. The collection features Engage Yin, a premium fragrance designed for the contemporary, stylish man, and Engage Homme, a complex and sophisticated scent for the modern man who trusts his instincts. For women, the set includes Engage Yang, a perfect blend of fruity and floral notes that enhances refined femininity, and Engage Femme, a premium perfume with lively citrus top notes, an aromatic floral heart, and a warm amber and wood base that exudes elegance.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
Fiama’s new Gift Pack features two delightful products: the Happy Naturals Plum Blossom and Ylang Shower Gel, and the Perfume Mist. This set is the perfect self-care kit to cleanse your body and provide a refreshing boost for your special day. The shower gel, composed of 97% natural origin ingredients, combines the sweet floral notes of plum blossom and ylang to keep you invigorated throughout the day. Dermatologically tested and with a skin-friendly pH, it includes skin conditioners to ensure your skin remains soft and supple. The Fiama Happy Naturals Perfume Mist is a new addition, offering a floral bouquet with top notes of pear and plum. This fragrance blends citrus freshness with violet undertones, creating a lasting and radiant bloom.
Price: INR 629. Available online.
The distinctive, long-lasting Plum Body Lovin’ Smokin Vanilla Eau De Parfum persists for over 10 hours, merging the warmth of vanilla with a smoky edge. Packaged in a charming, travel-sized container, it’s free from harmful ingredients and ideal for daily wear. The perfume features a blend of honeysuckle, balsam, amber, and musk, crafting an irresistible scent profile. Simple to apply on the neck and pulse points, this 100% vegan and cruelty-free fragrance makes a considerate and luxurious gift for someone special.
Price: INR 899. Available online.
Vanilla Caramello Eau De Parfum features a rich, delicious blend of vanilla and caramel, creating a fragrance that lasts for over 10 hours. The scent is further enhanced with a touch of pistachio, adding a unique and enchanting twist. Encased in an adorable, purse-sized bottle, this perfume is designed for convenience and portability, making it perfect for use on the go. Its compact packaging ensures that the perfume can be carried easily, whether it’s for a day out or a special occasion. Moreover, the fragrance is free from harmful ingredients, offering a safe and elegant option for daily wear.
Price: INR 899. Available online.
The Celestial Collection draws inspiration from the metaphysical concept of the Universe and its myriad synchronistic and angelic energies. This carefully curated perfume range is designed to evoke a sense of empowerment through its distinctive and thoughtfully blended fragrance notes. Each variant within the collection is crafted to enhance specific emotions and moods, offering a unique sensory experience that aligns with its metaphysical theme. Each perfume in the Celestial Collection aims to enhance your emotional well-being, making it a thoughtful and empowering addition to your fragrance repertoire.
Price: 999. Available online.
The Rivona Versatile Perfume Unisex Gift Set is a thoughtfully curated present for any special occasion, offering a range of sophisticated scents that cater to all genders. This exquisite collection features high-quality fragrances crafted with premium ingredients to ensure lasting wear. Each perfume is designed to provide a refined olfactory experience, making them not only a perfect gift but also a practical choice for everyday use. The fragrances are particularly effective at combating unpleasant monsoon odors, maintaining a fresh and pleasant aroma throughout the day. Whether you’re looking to make a statement or simply enjoy a touch of elegance, the Rivona Versatile Perfume Unisex Gift Set provides an ideal solution for elevating any occasion.
Price: INR 1,099. Available online.