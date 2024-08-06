Unleash new fragrance obsessions this season

For the monsoon season, choosing the right perfume can be essential to complement the weather. Opt for fresh, light scents that capture the essence of rain and lush greenery. Citrus notes like lemon and bergamot, or aquatic fragrances with hints of sea breeze, can evoke the rejuvenating feel of rain. Floral fragrances such as jasmine or lily offer a delicate touch, while herbal or green scents can mirror the freshness of the season. Avoid heavy, overpowering perfumes that may become cloying in high humidity. Light and invigorating scents can keep you feeling refreshed and vibrant despite the damp weather.