Elegant footwear to shine in, this Raksha Bandhan

Come Raksha Bandhan and it is on of the special occasions which require you to dress up. Often times, during which footwears take a back seat. This Raksha Bandhan, take a cue from the latest drops and make your footwear shine. These can not only be worn by your during the day but also used for gifting purpose.
For comfort and convenience check out the newest range of sneakers from Yoho called the Blinc. Available for both men and women, this collection is sure to elevate your sneaker experience. It’s fashion-forward design, utility and vibrant colours will all make you stand out.
Price: INR 4199. Available online.
From Anarkali to Kurtis to flowy dresses or co-ord sets and even sari, no matter what you wear, the stunning Shell Flower V Flats from Flutter can be your muse and accentuate the look with all kinds of ensembles. This is also one of the super comfy styles to sport when you are on a beach vacation and should be in your wardrobe.
Price on Request. Available online.
Turn the spotlights to your feet with Chere’s Metallic Rose gold Mules for women. A fashion game changer, these shoes exude glamour and style. Adorned with gemstones, the rose gold colour gives a look that makes you stand out. With an open back, one can be sure of comfort. The sandals can be paired with various outfits as well.
Price on Request. Available online.