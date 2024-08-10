Check out the latest drops for your perfume-lover sibling this Raksha Bandhan

One can never go wrong with perfumes, sprays, colognes, deodorants as presents when it comes to gifting on special occasions. As Raksha Bandhan draws nearer, here's a handpicked selection of fragrances that can be considered as part of your gifting trousseau.
This luxury perfume gift box cannot be given a miss. Check out Tatha’s fragrance gift set comprising four meticulously crafted creations- Iksa, Ilika, Isira and Ishu. With the aromas of pear, green mandarin, peony, blackberry and more, this exclusive range of perfumes has a note for everyone.
Price: INR 2600. Available online and in select stores
This mini-gift box set is the perfect solution to luxury gifting for any occasions. It consists of four perfumes namely Yang, Femme, Fantasia and Verona. The ITC Engage Mini EDP Gift Set is a one-box answer for everyday use to brunch dates and cocktail parties.
Price INR 674. Available online
This latest drop from Burberry has the goodness of lavender, vanilla quartet, patchouli, and more. The aromatic Goddess Eau de Parfum Intense is for all those who love a woody and gourmand note to their favourite perfumes. This well-balanced perfume is long-lasting, intense and makes you feel refreshed.
Price INR 11,300. Available online
If you want to make heads turn just by the fragrance of your perfume, then check out French Essence Luxury Perfume Gift Set for Women. Grace is all about the delicateness and feminine energy and it comprises rose, jasmine and powdery musk. Those loving floral notes have Bloom which has peony, magnolia, and cedar wood. For a seductive aroma, Enchante with its lychee, peony and vanilla has got you covered and Aura with exotic woods, amber and floral notes is all about inner confidence.
Price: INR 1119. Available online