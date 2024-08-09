With Raksha Bandhan knocking on the door, here’s a guide to all things luxe that can be gifted this festive season

Looking for what to gift your sibling? Let this quick guide help you out .
With the mood set for the upcoming festive cheer, home décor items are always a welcome gift. Check out the latest collection – Festive Accents – dropped by Onset Homes, which includes bed linens, cushion covers, and more. With vibrant colours and sustainable fabrics, these add a pop of colour to any part of the room and enhance its look. Price on request. Available online.
No matter what the occasion, sunglasses always top the list of gifts. The unisex sunglasses from Voyage Eyewear are stylish and have a cool vibe. Should you need them for a vacation or to evade the harsh sun in your city, having them in the bag is an all-year-round essential. It is also a perfect gift that could encourage twinning in sibling love! Rs 1,699. Available online.
This perfume gift box for men from Park Avenue is an all-time favourite. Four perfumes – euphoria, conquer, harmony, and discoverer — complete the entire set. The fragrances are a blend of amber, musk, citrus, exotic spices, woody vanilla, and aqua, which are right for every mood. Rs 849. Available online
The Daniel Wellington crystal link bracelet is a good option to keep your sibling happy. Available in rose gold, gold, and silver colours along with different lengths to choose from, these link bracelets have refined crystal detailing which gives off a sparkling shine. These can be worn as a stand-alone statement piece to complete your looks or paired with other jewellery. Rs 8,499. Available online.
The way to reach your sister’s heart and end all fights is by gifting her, a luxury bag. One of the leaders in this field is Michael Kors, and their pre-fall collection is already winning hearts. The lulu bag is the right accessory to accentuate the look. It is not only classy-looking but also equally utility-driven with space that comfortably fits your immediate necessities. These are available in neutral and classic colours which go with every look and can be the show-stopper at every event. Price on request. Available online.