Last-minute gifting options for your fashionista siblings this Raksha Bandhan

Does your sibling follow the fashion trend of the hour and pick their clothes? This Raksha Bandhan, do it for them and go with the flow of the latest trends, silhouettes, colours, prints and much more. Here's a guide for fashionable gifts for your siblings.
This mint green Anarkali set by Tabeer in a refrwshing hue with delicate floral patterns and lace detailing is enchanting. Blending a traditional charm with contemporary flair this graceful ethnic wear can be the perfect gift at the onset of the festive season.
Price on request. Available online.
For those who love to take a beach vacation in style, this Brown Sugar monokini from SAND is an ideal gift. With front cut-outs, and tie-ups, it also comes with a matching sarong to complete your look.
Price: INR 3500. Available online.
This stunning resort wear from Nouria with luxurious fabrics, trendy cuts and enviable silhouettes is what makes a woman feel empowered and elegant.
Price on request. Available online.
If it’s all about fitness for your sibling, then Myriad’s activewear collection is worth exploring. These are perfect for yoga, jogging, running or even gym sessions.
Price: INR 1500 onwards. Available online.
Whites can never go wrong! This classic colour is the base of Joss White and Wine Men’s Shirt from Perona. The fabric highlights its fine textures and enhances an elegant finish. The wine colour block strip running through the hands gives the shirt a charming character.
Price: INR 6320. Available online.
This three-piece blue printed throw and bustier by designer Shruti Sancheti celebrates elegance on contemporary designs for modern women.
Price on Request. Available online.
Check out this tan mini waffle polo and shorts set from NeceSera which is perfect for those who are into sports or fitness. These are lightweight, breathable cotton, comfortable, trendy, and will make your brother look very stylish.
Price: INR 2500. Available online.
This elegant pink long dress with a short embroidered cape comes from the house of Mandira Wirk. It offers a regal look for all your Rakhi festivities.
Price on request. Available online.
Check out Jayesh and Kaajal Shah’s Samundar collection which is bound to floor you over. The collection boasts embroidered pieces with motifs drawn from the sea world, and it definitely stands out. The collection comprises outfits for everyone.
Price on request. Available in-store (Mumbai)