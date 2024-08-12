Beauty products to gift your sister this Raksha Bandhan; let her blush and glow

With Raksha Bandhan approaching, finding the perfect gift can be a delightful challenge. This year, consider making it extra special with something that every girl adores: beauty products!
Face creams, face oil, blushes, highlighters, eyeshadows, hair serums have become essential in the beauty world, offering a must-have touch for an everyday look. A hint of glow and a splash of colour are exactly what beauty enthusiasts are excited about. This Rakhi, go beyond a typical gift. Give your sister the gift of beauty and confidence with the extensive range of beauty products.
This Raksha Bandhan, make your sibling feel truly special with the new Anastasia Beverly Hills Blurring Serum Blush. This hydrating liquid blush offers a soft-matte, radiant finish with a blurred effect. Infused with Niacinamide and Pomegranate Peel Extract, it delivers buildable, vibrant color while nourishing the skin. Its gel-like texture adheres to the skin for a natural, flushed appearance. The pointed needle-tip applicator ensures precise application and the right amount of product. Blend effortlessly with your fingers or a brush to achieve a youthful glow suitable for any age. Dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and vegan, this blush is perfect for all skin types and free from phthalates, mineral oil, talc, sulfates, parabens, and fragrance. Enjoy a glowing complexion enhanced with antioxidants and moisture from Niacinamide and Pomegranate Peel Extract. Available in shades guava, baby pink, peach, hibiscus, and plum.
Price: INR 3,800. Available online.
The Body Shop Lather & Slather British Rose Big Gift Case provides comprehensive care from head to toe and includes a British Rose Shower Gel (250ml), Body Butter (200ml), Eau de Toilette (100ml), Hand Cream (30ml), and a Large Ramie Lily. The shower gel features Community Fair Trade aloe vera from Mexico, while the body butter is enriched with handcrafted CFT shea butter from Ghana, benefiting over 600 women by promoting their financial independence. The body butter container is made from 100% recycled plastic, incorporating materials collected through the Plastics for Change initiative in Bengaluru, India, which supports fair wages and better working conditions for waste collectors. Additionally, the gift case is made from wipeable paper and designed to be reused and repurposed.
Price: INR 5,345. Available online.
Celebrate the bond of love and protection this Raksha Bandhan with the exquisite skincare collection from Kama Ayurveda. These luxurious skincare gifts are crafted with the finest natural ingredients. Indulge your siblings in a rejuvenating experience with products that nourish, hydrate, and enhance their natural beauty. Amarrupa Face Cream is a wrinkle repair and firming facial cream, deeply rooted in ancient Ayurvedic principles. The Kansa Wand is filled with healing properties according to ancient Ayurvedic texts. Its use over the skin stimulates, fits, and tones, delivering a natural facelift effect. Suitable for all skin types, Kumkumadi Facial Oil brightens the complexion, fades dark spots, and evens the skin tone naturally.The Oil is packed with vitamin A (retinoid), vitamin C (ascorbic acid) and many antioxidants that brighten, smoothen & calm skin. The Rose and Jasmine Body Moisturizer is a balancing and restoring body moisturizer that conditions skin and repairs damage. The Rose and Jasmine Body Cleanser is a restoring and balancing cleanser for dry skin that hydrates and nourishes damaged and rough skin to leave it soft, refreshed, and healthy. That’s not all! There’s also Rose Essential Gift Box and the Signature Essentials for Women.
Price: INR I,795 to INR 7,495. Available online.
Indulge in luxury with The Ultimate Ivy Luxe Collection from Zygos Beauty. This exclusive set features all five premium plant fiber eyelashes, a stylish On-The-Go Ivy Luxe Makeup Bag, and the innovative Zygos Beauty Artistry Arc Mirror. Each component is designed to elevate your beauty regimen, ensuring you have everything needed for a perfect look. The eco-friendly plant fiber lashes offer a variety of styles for any event, while the makeup bag and mirror bring both convenience and elegance to your routine. Enhance your makeup skills with this collection, where each set of lashes is presented in a cornstarch tray and comes with a luxury suede pouch for a refined storage experience. Each pair of lashes is reusable up to 20 times with proper care.
Price: INR 9,630. Available online.
Enhance your look with the Pressed Blush Powder from Kylie Cosmetics, which provides a touch of effortless, buildable colour. This luxurious powder features a lightweight formula that blends effortlessly, delivering a smooth, velvet-matte finish that complements your complexion and lasts throughout the day. Available in 6 beautiful shades, it offers a perfect match for any mood or outfit.
Price: INR 2,000. Available online.
Kylighter Illuminating Powder: Achieve a smooth, long-lasting flush of color with buildable coverage. The unique gel-to-powder technology instantly highlights and smooths skin. Available in 2 shades, the lightweight formula glides on luxuriously and blends seamlessly for a natural finish.
Price: INR 2,400. Available online.
Etude India’s Play Color Eyes is a thoughtfully curated 10-shade eye palette that showcases warm undertones, making it an excellent choice for creating both everyday looks and special occasion styles. This versatile palette offers a range of colors that can be used to achieve various eye makeup looks, from subtle and natural to bold and glamorous. Whether you're aiming for a routine that’s foolproof or a makeup look that stands out for a special event, this palette ensures you have the perfect shades to complete your personal color makeup routine with ease.
Price: INR 2,150. Available online.
The Heart Pop Blusher by Etude India transcends being merely a cosmetic product; it beautifully captures the essence of love and romance. With its elegant heart-shaped design, this blusher infuses a touch of sweetness and charm into your beauty routine. Its distinctive appearance and delightful packaging make it an exceptional choice for a Rakhi gift, symbolizing affection and thoughtfulness. Ideal for adding a hint of romance and warmth to your look, this blusher is sure to be a cherished addition to any beauty collection.
Price: INR 850. Available online.
Delight your sister with the Swiss Beauty CRAZE Seriously Slayer Makeup Kit — a perfect mix of functionality and glamour. This all-in-one kit includes everything needed for a flawless look: the CRAZE Eyeliner and Stamp Duo for precise winged eyeliner, the Eyeshadow and Blush Duo with four eyeshadow shades and a beautiful blush for effortless beauty, and the Duo Lip Colour crayon with two gorgeous shades that transition effortlessly from day to night. Additionally, the CRAZE Makeup Fixer ensures your makeup stays fresh and your skin remains hydrated throughout the day. Celebrate your special bond with this chic and fun beauty kit.
Price: INR 1,411. Available online.
This Raksha Bandhan, make the celebration unforgettable with La Pink’s exclusive gift boxes — three meticulously curated skincare and haircare gift sets that promise to pamper your sister with the best of beauty and care. Gift Box 1: The Ultimate Brightening Bundle is made with love and Zero Microplastics natural products: Ideal Bright Face Wash, Ideal Bright Toner, and Ideal Bright Face Serum that works 360 degrees on improving skin texture, resulting in glassy bright skin for the ultimate rakhi glow. The Ultimate Brightening Bundle is a perfect Rakhi gift set for her, as it has 3 active ingredients: White Haldi, Kakadu Plum, and Cactus Flower that removes hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and dullness and moisturizes the skin deeply.
Price: INR 1,315. Available online.
Gift Box 2: Ideal Bright Face Wash provides refreshed and rejuvenated skin without stripping off its natural oil. Filled with the goodness of plant-based ingredients, which are usually safe for all skin types. Ideal Bright Day Cream targets almost every skin concern. Fueled with the goodness of naturally extracted actives, which are safe when used properly. Ideal Bright Face Serum works as a foundational step of a skin care regimen it allows and paves the way for skin care to enter the skin and penetrate inside.
Price: INR 1,540. Available online.
Gift Box 3: Methi Dana 8-in-1 Shampoo It is a Hydration Heaven and adequate nourishment for the scalp. Prevents hair fall and stimulates hair follicles for hair regeneration. Methi Dana 8-in-1 Conditioner Keeping the natural oil uninterrupted, it clarifies the scalp and maintains the desired moisture level for a healthy scalp. A hairwash that does not cause hair to fall. Methi Dana 8-in-1 Hair Oil Locks in all the nutrients along with moisture for their constant supply to the scalp and the roots. Deeply conditioned and keeps the hair lively.
Price: INR 1,185. Available online.
This Raksha Bandhan, Innisfree offers a range of premium and effective skincare products infused with the natural ingredients discovered from the island. The Retinol Cica Repair Ampoule provides a comprehensive solution for a range of skin issues, addressing everything from initial blemishes to lingering scars. This considerate gift targets problems like acne scars, fine lines, and uneven skin tone, working to repair and fortify the skin barrier while revealing a smoother, more radiant complexion.
Price: INR 2,850. Available online.
Innisfree No Sebum Mineral Powder is ideal for individuals dealing with excess sebum and oily skin. This advanced powder effectively absorbs surplus oil, offering long-lasting sebum control and a polished finish that keeps makeup intact throughout the day. Additionally, as a vegan-friendly option, it is perfect for those who prioritize cruelty-free and sustainable beauty products.
Price: INR 550. Available online.
Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum, renowned as Korea’s leading hydrating essence, is a considerate choice for enhancing skincare routines. This exceptional serum provides robust hydration for dry skin, featuring a unique formula that maintains a consistent moisture balance throughout the day, resulting in skin that appears visibly radiant and rejuvenated.
Price: INR 2,200. Available online.
Moira has introduced 2-In-1 Lash Adhesive & Waterproof Liner — long-wearing, pigmented eyeliner with a mess-free applicator that doubles as lash adhesive and lasts up to 12 hours. With the 2-in-1 contacts lens-friendly felt tip liner, you can apply lashes in a flash and easily touch them up later.
Price: INR 1,410. Available online.
Looking for the ideal Rakhi gift for your sister? Your search ends here. This Rakhi, treat your cherished sister to the luxurious indulgence she deserves with The Honest Tree’s new Bed of Roses collection. This exquisite range features the Bed of Roses Body Cleanser, Bed of Roses Body Milk, and Bed of Roses Body Sorbet.
Transform her shower routine into a fragrant retreat with The Honest Tree's Bed of Roses range. The luxurious rose scent will transport her to a serene garden, leaving stress behind. But it’s not just about the enchanting fragrance—Rose Petal Water, a time-honored ingredient, soothes both skin and spirit. Say goodbye to redness and inflammation as she embarks on a journey to glowing skin. With this petal-powered upgrade, she’ll feel radiant both inside and out.
Price: INR 1,557. Available online.
This year, go beyond the ordinary and give your sister a gift of healthy, radiant skin with ITC Dermafique. Their range of science-backed skincare makes a thoughtful and pampering gift to celebrate the special bond you share. The Age Defying Face Serum and the Age Defying Nuit Cream are powered by advanced Plant Stem Cell Technology known as PhytoCellTec. Made from the plant stem cells extracted from ‘Uttwiler Spatlauber’ a rare Swiss apple that is known for its exceptional longevity and regenerative power. The Aqua Quench Foaming Mousse is enriched with Micro Water droplets and the Amino AquaVita Complex that deeply cleanses the skin, lifts away accumulated impurities, gives the skin a burst of hydration. The All Important Skin Toner is an alcohol-free formula that gently removes the invisible micro dirt particles trapped deep within the pores, balances the skin's delicate pH levels and prepares the skin to soak up moisture. The Advanced Hydration Day Cream deeply nourishes and hydrates the skin, enriched with 10x Vitamin E benefits, fights skin dryness.
Price: INR 499 to INR 1,599. Available online.
Gift your sister Skeyndor Intensive Moisturising Emulsion to hydrate and moisturise the dehydrated skin with oily to combination skin texture. Or the Skeyndor Intense Hydrating Mask — a sorbet-textured mask with a moisturising and remineralising effect on the skin. A true skin hydration treatment. Its special formula includes active ingredients that deeply moisturise, giving the skin a more hydrated, fresher and smoother appearance.
Price: INR 2,510 to INR 4,570. Available online.
This Raksha Bandhan, shower your sister with love and appreciation by gifting her lip gloss. Consider her favorite colours or go for generally complimenting shades like Blushing Happiness, Balanced Perfection, or Embracing Femininity. In the event that you're uncertain, a set of scaled down Lip Glosses in different shades can be an incredible alternative. Bare Cosmetics’ lip glosses, known for their quality, make for the perfect gift.
Price: INR 3,400 (5 shades). Available online.
Elevate your Rakhi festivities with Kass Care’s Ultimate Brightening Serum. This exceptional serum is enriched with potent antioxidants, including 3-O-ethyl ascorbate (a stable form of Vitamin C), exotic Kesar, and Candida extract. Together, these ingredients work harmoniously to rejuvenate and invigorate your skin, effectively combating oxidative damage and revealing a vibrant, healthy glow. This powerful formula targets dullness, helping you achieve a radiant complexion that shines with renewed brilliance. Say goodbye to lackluster skin and welcome a dazzling, luminous appearance that will make your Rakhi celebrations even more special.
Price: INR 1,110. Available online.
This Raksha Bandhan, empower your sister to redefine her beauty with a gift from Beauty by BiE. Their skincare collection celebrates individuality and addresses various life stages. With 50 years of experience in the global beauty industry, the brand is dedicated to clean, scientifically crafted products. Give your sister the chance to embark on a journey of self-discovery with Beauty by BiE, nurturing both her skin and confidence. It's a gift that shows genuine care and thoughtfulness.
Price: On request. Available online.