4 Raksha Bandhan hampers you cannot miss in Kolkata

This Raksha Bandhan gift your sibling sustainable hampers which allow them to relax and rejuvenate with a carefully selected range of finest tea and with home décor items. Karma Kettle X Talipot house has come up with a wide range of hampers to choose from for your sibling. Take your pick from six handpicked boxes.

While a hamper includes Ylang Ylang Perfume Sachet, Natura Apricot Soap, Bare Necessities, Lavender Levitate Bath Salt, Karma Kettle Celebration Series: Jasmine Green Tea, Wild Ideas Orange & Cinnamon Lip Balm, Wellpaper Paper Mache Tray; a second one would comprise Windglaze Studio Adair Coffee Cup, Zidaela Jackfruit Jam, Karma Kettle Classic Coffee Sachets, Wallpaper Paper Mache Organiser, to name a few combos.

Price: INR 1200+ onwards. Available till August 19 at Karma Kettle x Talipot House