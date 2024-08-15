4 Raksha Bandhan hampers you cannot miss in Kolkata

Treat your siblings to the Rakhi Special Combo from Flurys. Filled with sweet treats like caramelised nutty cookies, rich milky chocolates, eggless chocolate brownies and three types of coated chocolates, its a treat that would end all sibling wars for the day.
INR 600. Available in-stores.
Complete with Evil Eye Rakhi, cashews, chocolate-coated almonds, to exotic Indian sweets, this Rakhi hamper from Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata is an interesting fusion of modern and traditional treats. It also comes with evil eye bracelets, designer photo frames and more which helps in amplifying the celebrations by giving you everything in one joyous bundle.
Price: INR 599+ onwards. Available at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata till August 19
Surprise your siblings with an array of sweet delicacies from the Yauatcha hampers. Available in two types, The Premium Hamper comprises six assorted chocolates, six macarons, and one petit gateau; while The Luxury Hamper is all about 12 assorted chocolates, 12 macarons, and two petit gateau.
Price: INR 1350+ onwards. Available till August 19 at Yauatcha, Quest Mall
This Raksha Bandhan gift your sibling sustainable hampers which allow them to relax and rejuvenate with a carefully selected range of finest tea and with home décor items. Karma Kettle X Talipot house has come up with a wide range of hampers to choose from for your sibling. Take your pick from six handpicked boxes.
While a hamper includes Ylang Ylang Perfume Sachet, Natura Apricot Soap, Bare Necessities, Lavender Levitate Bath Salt, Karma Kettle Celebration Series: Jasmine Green Tea, Wild Ideas Orange & Cinnamon Lip Balm, Wellpaper Paper Mache Tray; a second one would comprise Windglaze Studio Adair Coffee Cup, Zidaela Jackfruit Jam, Karma Kettle Classic Coffee Sachets, Wallpaper Paper Mache Organiser, to name a few combos.
Price: INR 1200+ onwards. Available till August 19 at Karma Kettle x Talipot House