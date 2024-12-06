Unwrap the magic of the holidays with these must-have fragrances

December has arrived, filling the air with a sense of magic and wonder that makes this time of year so enchanting. What better way to enhance the festive spirit than by choosing a fragrance that captures the essence of the holidays—the warmth, charm, and luxurious allure that define the season? Whether you prefer a comforting, sweet scent reminiscent of a cozy winter hug or a fragrance that embodies the mystery and elegance of a snowy evening, these stunning perfume choices will ensure you radiate refined beauty all through the holiday season. With each spritz, you’ll evoke celebration, joy, and indulgence, making your presence unforgettable as you immerse yourself in the magic of the holidays. Here’s a curated list of must-have perfumes for the festive season that should be on your shopping list right now.
Imagine the excitement of Christmas morning, with the air crisp and full of promise. Bath & Body Works’ Bright Christmas Morning Diamond Shimmer Mist captures that fresh, joyful feeling with vibrant notes of ripe red berries, tangy blood orange, and crisp apple, perfectly embodying the spirit of a new day filled with wonder. Ideal for those craving a burst of holiday cheer, this fragrance is a delightful reminder of the season’s magic.
Price: INR 2,299. Available online.
ITC Engage Amber Hues is a premium, long-lasting fragrance for men that channels a spirit of freedom and boldness. With a captivating mix of fruity and ambery notes, this modern fougere scent is perfect for festive parties, holiday gatherings, romantic dates, and special celebrations. Provocative and seductive, it makes a perfect gift that embodies the magic of Christmas.
Price: INR 649. Available online.
Feelin’ So Rose Eau De Parfum by Plum BodyLovin’ is the ideal scent to embrace the holiday season with its delicate and long-lasting floral notes. The fragrance blends fresh floral, green, and fruity pear top notes with a heart of rose, peony, and violet, finishing with a warm base of sandalwood and powdery undertones. Vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, it’s a luxurious yet mindful choice for those who want to celebrate the season with elegance.
Price: INR 295. Available online.
This Christmas, spritz The Body Shop’s White Musk Flora Fragrance Mist for a modern twist on the brand’s iconic cruelty-free musk. The uplifting notes of bergamot, delicate muguet, and comforting musk combine to create a floral bouquet that captures the magic of the season. Vegan and irresistibly festive, it’s the perfect scent to wear as you enjoy the holidays with grace and joy.
Price: INR 1,595. Available online.
This holiday season, let Yardley’s Star Flowerazzi Eau De Parfum, co-created with youth icon Kriti Sanon, speak for you. A fresh bouquet of juicy grapefruit, magnolia, and the elegance of lily of the valley, combined with warm amber notes, makes this fragrance a perfect gift or indulgence. Its captivating scent lingers, adding glamour to every festive moment. Celebrate the season with Flowerazzi, the essence of holiday cheer bottled.
Price: INR 449. Available online.