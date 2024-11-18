International Men’s Day: Elevate his scent game with premium fragrances

This International Men’s Day, celebrate the men in your life with the gift of fragrance. Whether it’s a luxurious perfume, an alluring eau de toilette, or a long-lasting deodorant, fragrances make thoughtful gifts that enhance personal style and leave a lasting impression. A carefully chosen scent can reflect personality, evoke confidence, and elevate any occasion. From fresh, energizing daytime scents to bold, sophisticated evening aromas, there’s a fragrance for every man. Gifting perfumes or deodorants not only shows appreciation but also adds a touch of elegance to his grooming routine, making him feel truly special.
Himaira’s Manifest The Infinite Gift Set is a captivating trio of perfumes, offering a unique sensory journey. A perfect blend of elegance, passion, and allure, this collection invites you to indulge in the essence of luxury, turning every moment into something unforgettable. 10:10 On the Right Path – A fragrance designed to inspire confidence and guide you with purpose on your personal journey. 11:11 Make a Wish – Step into a realm of possibility where wishes come true. 12:12 New Beginnings – A fragrance that embodies the spirit of fresh starts and endless opportunities, capturing the excitement of embarking on a path of growth and transformation. Each perfume in this collection is crafted to evoke and enhance specific emotions, creating an unforgettable olfactory experience for every mood and moment.
Price: INR 3,599. Available online.
For the man who appreciates a fresh and refined fragrance, The Body Shop Bold & Balanced Blue Musk Duo makes a thoughtful, ethical gift. This set features a 100ml Blue Musk Fragrance Mist, blending notes of lavender, geranium, and sandalwood for a light, enduring scent. Alongside it is the 250ml Blue Musk Hair & Body Wash, offering a refreshing, all-over cleanse. Made with Community Fair Trade organic aloe vera from Mexico and presented with a handmade card from Nepal, this set combines luxury with a meaningful cause.
Price: INR 2,795. Available online.
Designed for the modern man, Oriflame Nordic-Waters For Him captures the essence of freshness and energy. It opens with a lively burst of citrusy Lemon Sfuma, Mandarin, and Cardamom, followed by the exclusive Nordic Waters Accord—a refreshing aquatic note that evokes the power of the sea. Green nuances of Violet Leaf and Coriander Seed add depth, while a warm, earthy base of Moss, Cedarwood, and Musk completes the scent. This balanced, contemporary fragrance lingers gracefully, housed in a sleek, modern bottle that reflects the essence of the ocean. The perfect gift to inspire and refresh.
Price: INR 2,479. Available online.
Experience the luxury of Soulflower’s Premium Attar Collection, offering a range of scents to suit every preference. From the soft, floral sweetness to the rich, smoky allure of oudh, these attars are crafted to captivate the senses. Versatile and elegant, they are perfect for any occasion, whether a formal event or a casual outing. Designed for convenience, these attars come in a compact, stylish bottle that's easy to carry, making them an ideal travel companion. Whether for personal enjoyment or as a thoughtful gift, this collection adds a touch of sophistication to any moment.
Price: INR 1,250. Available online.
Looking for the ideal Men’s Day gift that captures freshness, sophistication, and care? The Aqualogica Refresh+ Ocean Breeze Perfume Body Mist is the perfect choice to surprise and delight the special men in your life. Imagine gifting them the feeling of a tranquil ocean breeze, bottled in a sleek, refreshing mist. With aquatic notes that bring to mind the soothing essence of the open sea, this fragrance strikes the perfect balance between energizing and refined. Whether they're heading to the office or enjoying a relaxed evening, Ocean Breeze ensures they stay refreshed and confident. This Men’s Day, give a gift that’s as revitalizing as a breath of fresh air!
Price: INR 499. Available online.
Elevate his fragrance collection with the Nisara Beauty Men’s Perfume Gift Set. Featuring a carefully curated selection of distinctive perfumes, this set offers a versatile range of scents for every occasion. Whether he’s looking for a fresh, invigorating fragrance for daytime or a bold, captivating aroma for evening wear, this gift set has it all. Designed for the man who values variety and sophistication in his grooming routine, this luxurious set makes a perfect gift. Each fragrance is crafted to enhance his personal style, adding a touch of elegance and refinement to his everyday life. A thoughtful and stylish gift, it’s an ideal way to treat him to something special this International Men’s Day.
Price: INR 499. Available online.
Whiskers Deodorants deliver a long-lasting, captivating fragrance that leaves a powerful, alluring impression. This body spray offers a distinctive scent profile, blending warm, sensual, and mysterious notes that linger throughout the day, creating an unforgettable aura. With its strong and intense aroma, this deodorant ensures a lasting presence, whether you’re going about your daily routine or attending a special event. Perfect for adding an extra layer of confidence and sophistication, Whiskers Deodorants enhance your personal style with every spritz.
Price: INR 499. Available online.
Experience the divine allure of the Greek Gods with this exquisite Greek Gods Perfume Gift Pack from Bold Care. Carefully curated, this luxurious collection of fragrances is inspired by the rich myths and timeless legends of ancient Greece, allowing you to immerse yourself in the essence of the gods and goddesses of old. Each scent evokes the power, mystery, and beauty of these legendary deities, offering a sensory journey through Greek mythology. Perfect for those who appreciate the art of fine fragrance, this set brings the enchanting world of ancient Greece to life with every spritz.
Price: INR 499. Available online.
This International Men’s Day, elevate the art of gifting with the refined Black Eau de Perfume from Insight Cosmetics. Crafted for the modern man, this fragrance strikes the perfect balance between bold, deep notes and a subtle touch of mystery. Its sophisticated blend is designed to captivate the senses, leaving a lasting impression that lingers long after application. Whether for daily wear or special occasions, the Black Eau de Perfume exudes an air of elegance, making it the ideal gift for someone who appreciates timeless charm and refined style. Long-lasting and uniquely crafted, this fragrance offers more than just a scent—it’s a statement of confidence and sophistication.
Price: INR 330. Available online.