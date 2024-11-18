International Men’s Day: Elevate his scent game with premium fragrances

Himaira’s Manifest The Infinite Gift Set is a captivating trio of perfumes, offering a unique sensory journey. A perfect blend of elegance, passion, and allure, this collection invites you to indulge in the essence of luxury, turning every moment into something unforgettable. 10:10 On the Right Path – A fragrance designed to inspire confidence and guide you with purpose on your personal journey. 11:11 Make a Wish – Step into a realm of possibility where wishes come true. 12:12 New Beginnings – A fragrance that embodies the spirit of fresh starts and endless opportunities, capturing the excitement of embarking on a path of growth and transformation. Each perfume in this collection is crafted to evoke and enhance specific emotions, creating an unforgettable olfactory experience for every mood and moment.

Price: INR 3,599. Available online.