Christmas gifting: Take a look and make this holiday season extra special for your loved ones

Gifting is such a beautiful way to make someone feel special. More than just giving presents, it is a little gesture that shows you care, love, and want to see them happy. With Christmas around the corner, it is the perfect time to embrace this heartwarming tradition. The simple gesture of wrapping a thoughtful gift carries with it a world of emotions, turning mere objects into tokens of appreciation and affection. the season to pause, reflect, and express gratitude for the people who make our lives brighter. If, like us, you love the magic of gifting, we have put together a list of thoughtful items for everyone's unique tastes. Take a look and make this holiday season extra special for your loved ones!
Warmth & style
What we are about to share perfectly captures the essence of gifting, functional, cosy, and stylish, especially with the chill of winter setting in. During this season, everyone seeks warmth and comfort without compromising on style. Say goodbye to Christmas outfit stress with Fabindia’s chic Maroon wool woven wrap. Whether you’re dressing up for an office party or a girls’ brunch, this elegant wrap will keep you cosy all season long.
Priced at Rs 1,950. Available online.
Lasting glow
Bring a smile to someone’s face this Christmas, especially if they love makeup! Gift your loved ones, office colleagues, or friends something special, and watch their faces light up with joy. The Huda Beauty collection features the new icy nude shades, extensions of the iconic Blush filter and Faux filler lip gloss, a limited-edition fan-favourite face gloss, and the Big eyeshadow palette — ever! A gift that’s sure to leave them glowing and feeling fabulous.
Priced at Rs 1,950 onwards. Available online.
Bag's love
Are you searching for the perfect blend of style and practicality this festive season? Look no further than Gaston Luga! Known for its sustainable and chic backpacks and accessories, this Swedish premium brand can be your go-to for Christmas gifting and holiday travel. The Splash crossbody collection combines functionality with effortless style, keeping you organised while enhancing your avatar manifold.
Priced at Rs 8,899. Available online.
Ready to move
For sneaker enthusiasts, here’s a gift that’s sure to impress. The Men’s sorrento 4.0 beige retro sneakers by uspoloassn.in feature colour-blocked panels and a contrasting outsole, offering a standout style perfect for off-duty days. Whether you’re running errands or stepping out in style, these lace-up sneakers will add that perfect touch of retro flair to any look.
Priced at Rs 4,140. Available online.
Golden glow
This Christmas, why not indulge your loved ones with the gift of self-care? This exclusive Fiama Luxury Gold Collection Gift Set features a 250ml shower gel, a gel bathing bar, and a hand wash, all infused with gold flakes for a lavish, spa-like treatment. The products will nourish your skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and glowing. Perfect for those who appreciate the finer things in life, this set turns everyday bathing into a ritual of self-care.
Priced at Rs 938. Available online.
See the magic!
Share the gift of style, vision, and joy with Voyage Eyewear’s exclusive gifting collection. Designed to add a touch of elegance and festive cheer to every moment, their curated selection is the perfect way to brighten the season for someone special. These timeless designs and top-quality craftsmanship will help you elevate any look. It’s a way to make this holiday season unforgettable, one stylish frame at a time.
Priced at Rs 1,099 onwards. Available online.
Go green
For those who adore greenery, plants make the perfect gift! Thuja plants by Ugaoo, with their lush evergreen foliage and effortless charm, are an excellent gift choice for this festivity. Their tall, layered look resembles a Christmas tree, and with a little luck, you can even decorate them with lightweight ornaments to add a festive touch. These low-maintenance beauties thrive indoors with the right light and need just weekly watering to flourish.
Priced at Rs 799. Available online.
Play & pause
Calling all gaming enthusiasts! For brothers, siblings, or loved ones who live for gaming, the ROG ALLY X makes the ultimate gift. With its sleek design, powered by the AMD Z1 Extreme CPU and Radeon 780M iGPU, it delivers stunning graphics and performance. The 80Wh battery offers hours of play, while the 1TB NVMe SSD and 24GB LPDDR5X memory ensure speed and ample storage. It looks perfect for the gamer in your life this Christmas!
Priced at Rs 89,990. Available online.