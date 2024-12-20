Wrap up a magical Christmas with these 10 unique gifts

Christmas gifting is a beautiful tradition that brings joy and warmth to both the giver and receiver. It’s the perfect time to show your loved ones how much they mean to you with thoughtful, meaningful presents. A carefully chosen gift can create lasting memories and deepen connections during this special season.
Discover the celestial charm of the Northern Diamond Star Necklace by CaratLane. This exquisite necklace showcases a star-shaped pendant adorned with brilliant diamonds. The detailed craftsmanship brings the star to life, radiating its captivating beauty. The diamonds enhance the pendant with a dazzling display of sparkle. With its celestial design and timeless elegance, this necklace symbolizes dreams, inspiration, and the endless possibilities ahead. It’s a reminder to always reach for the stars and embrace life’s magic.
Price: INR 22,525. Available online.
Unveil the magic and experience a gift like no other with the breathtaking new Stella Collection by Irasva Fine Jewellery. Drawing inspiration from the awe-inspiring beauty of the night sky, Stella is a celestial masterpiece that captures the wonder of the cosmos. Each piece in this collection is meticulously crafted, transforming into a timeless treasure that will be cherished for years to come. With its ethereal design and exceptional craftsmanship, the Stella Collection is more than just jewelry—it’s an extraordinary keepsake that celebrates the beauty and mystery of the universe.
Price on request. Available online.
The Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Gift Set is a sophisticated collection featuring the popular Eau de Toilette Spray for a refreshing scent that lasts all day. The fragrance opens with marine notes of Calabrian bergamot, neroli, and green tangerine, blending seamlessly with rosemary, persimmon, and Indonesian patchouli. This set includes: Acqua Di Gio Eau de Toilette Spray (100 ml), Acqua Di Gio Eau de Toilette Spray (15 ml), and Acqua di Gio Deodorant Stick (75 ml).
Price: INR 9,200. Available online.
Indulge in the soothing power of Shea Butter with L'Occitane En Provence's Essential Shea Trio. This set includes three iconic Shea products, perfect for gifting or pampering yourself. The creamy soap gently cleanses and hydrates the skin, turning your routine into a spa-like experience. The set includes L'Occitane En Provence Shea Butter Extra Gentle Soap (25 gm), Shea Butter Hand Cream (10 ml), and Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream (20 ml).
Price: INR 1,200. Available online.
Most Wanted by EM5 is a captivating fragrance designed for the modern man who exudes confidence and charisma. With a blend of vanilla, woody notes, and a hint of spice, this scent strikes the perfect balance of boldness and refinement. It’s ideal for any occasion, leaving a memorable impression wherever you go.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
This stunning ring from Kalyan Jewellers features a modern triangular design in lustrous gold, highlighted by colourful gemstones. A delicate halo of white diamonds adds a subtle sparkle, making it a versatile piece that can transition effortlessly from daily wear to special occasions. It’s a beautiful way to express your unique style and enhance any outfit.
Price: On request. Available online.
Cantabil’s Blue Solid Reversible Puffer Jacket combines style and practicality, making it an ideal choice for staying warm and fashionable on casual outings. Made from high-quality nylon with a soft nylon lining, it ensures both durability and comfort. The jacket's reversible design provides two distinct looks in one, offering versatility. A zip closure and mock collar add a modern touch, while the long sleeves offer full coverage. The straight hemline and zip detailing contribute to its sleek, contemporary look. With two functional pockets for convenience, this regular-length jacket is both stylish and practical. For best results, dry cleaning is recommended to maintain its quality and longevity.
Price: INR 5,999. Available online.
For Him: The Philips Shaver 5000 Series (S5885/28) offers a precise, comfortable shave with SkinIQ technology, adapting to hair density. Its Steel Precision Blades ensure efficiency, while the 360° D Flexing Heads follow facial contours. With Wet & Dry functionality and a pop-up trimmer, it provides a smarter, closer shave every time.
For Her: Achieve smooth, straight hair in 5 minutes with our straightening brush. Featuring SilkProtect technology, ionic care, and three temperature settings, it detangles, straightens, and reduces frizz. The 50-second heat-up and 1.8m swivel cord make styling easy and flexible.
Price: INR 8,999 & INR 4,995. Available online.
Etude House Dear Darling Water Gel Lip and Cheek Tint Lipstick delivers a radiant, dewy finish, enhancing your natural beauty with a vivid cherry red hue. Its lightweight formula blends effortlessly, providing a long-lasting color that adds a pop of freshness to both lips and cheeks. Perfect for creating a youthful, flushed look, this tint is ideal for adding a touch of charm and vibrancy to your makeup routine.
Price: INR 450. Available online.