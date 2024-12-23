Last-minute Secret Santa gift ideas: Spread holiday cheer with thoughtful surprises

Oriflame Whispers of Me Eau de Parfum

For a gift that embodies elegance and allure, Oriflame’s Whispers of Me Eau de Parfum is the perfect choice. This sensually addictive fragrance combines bright florals, fruity notes, and creamy woods with modern musks to create an intimate, second-skin experience. Opening with juicy pear, sparkling bergamot, and a hint of cassis, it draws you in with its irresistible charm. At its heart, a radiant blend of peony and jasmine petals infuses a feminine energy, while the warmth of musk, ambrox® super, and cedarwood lingers on the skin, leaving a sensual, lasting impression for up to 8 hours. Housed in a stunning, artistic bottle, this perfume celebrates elegance and is sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who loves to feel effortlessly radiant.

Price: INR 2,399. Available online.