Last-minute Secret Santa gift ideas: Spread holiday cheer with thoughtful surprises

Stuck with last-minute Secret Santa gift shopping? Focus on meaningful, quick-to-find gifts that show thoughtfulness and care. A personalised touch or something that resonates with the recipient’s interests can go a long way. With a little creativity, even a last-minute gift can make a lasting and heartfelt impression.
Mac Duggal mini skirt
This Mac Duggal mini skirt, embellished with sparkling multi-colored striped sequins, is an ideal Christmas gift for someone special. The lively green, red, and pink shades evoke the festive spirit, while its fun yet elegant design guarantees they'll shine at any holiday event. A chic and memorable gift, this skirt is certain to be adored and treasured, bringing a touch of magic to their holiday wardrobe.
Price: INR 26,000. Available online.
ECCO Modtray Chelsea Boots
This winter season, Chelsea boots are a must-have, and the ECCO Modtray Chelsea Boots make the perfect gift for anyone who loves staying on trend. With their sleek design and sturdy build, these boots keep feet warm and fashionable during the colder months. Whether for daily wear or a night out, they effortlessly elevate any winter outfit.
Price: INR 16,999. Available online.
Charles & Keith's Crystal-Embellished Knotted-Strap Shoulder Bag
This Crystal-Embellished Knotted-Strap Shoulder Bag from Charles & Keith is the ideal gift for the holiday season. Its stunning sparkle perfectly captures the festive cheer, making it a glamorous accessory. Whether for your best friend, sister, or someone who loves a touch of luxury, this bag is sure to make their holiday truly special.
Price: INR 7,999. Available online.
Victoria's Secret 2024 Holiday Flannel Long Pajama Set
The Victoria's Secret 2024 Holiday Flannel Long Pajama Set in red makes the perfect Christmas gift, embodying the festive spirit with its comfortable design. The red hue evokes holiday joy, while the dot pattern mimics soft snowflakes, adding a charming touch. Soft, fashionable, and warm, it’s the ideal gift for a cozy and stylish holiday season.
Price: INR 8,499. Available online.
GAP Cashsoft Mockneck Sweater
The GAP Cashsoft Mockneck Sweater in forest green is the perfect Christmas gift, offering warmth and comfort on cold winter days. The rich green color captures the festive holiday spirit, adding to the seasonal cheer. Its soft fabric and relaxed fit make it a cozy, practical, and thoughtful gift for anyone this holiday season.
Price: INR 3,999. Available online.
Tego Adapt Tech Hoodie
The Tego Adapt Tech Hoodie is versatile and ready for any adventure, making it the perfect Christmas gift for anyone who loves exploring. Made from a super-soft, water-resistant, breathable, and lightweight technical fabric, it offers comfort and practicality in any weather. Whether they're out in the great outdoors or relaxing at home during the holidays, this hoodie is the ideal gift to keep them cozy and stylish. A perfect choice for the adventure seeker on your list this Christmas!
Price: INR 3,299. Available online.
Miraggio's Halo Micro Bag
The Halo Micro Bag from Miraggio makes a perfect Christmas gift for the fashion-forward person in your life. Its sleek, compact design is a stylish accessory for any occasion this holiday season. With a unique drawstring and magnetic closure, it exudes a sense of luxury, while the versatile handle and crossbody chain provide convenient carrying options. This festive season, the Halo Bag is sure to impress and elevate their style effortlessly.
Price: INR 2,999. Available online.
Merry Little Christmas Hamper
Experience Christmas in a box! Filled with festive favourites like Christmas Fruit Cake, Gingerbread Cookies, Stollen Bread, Country-Style Oatmeal Cookies, and a jar of Jalapeno Cheese Crackers, Merry Little Christmas Hamper from Poetry by Love and Cheesecake is the perfect gift or a delightful treat for yourself this holiday season.
Price: INR 2,500. Available online.
Oriflame Whispers of Me Eau de Parfum
For a gift that embodies elegance and allure, Oriflame’s Whispers of Me Eau de Parfum is the perfect choice. This sensually addictive fragrance combines bright florals, fruity notes, and creamy woods with modern musks to create an intimate, second-skin experience. Opening with juicy pear, sparkling bergamot, and a hint of cassis, it draws you in with its irresistible charm. At its heart, a radiant blend of peony and jasmine petals infuses a feminine energy, while the warmth of musk, ambrox® super, and cedarwood lingers on the skin, leaving a sensual, lasting impression for up to 8 hours. Housed in a stunning, artistic bottle, this perfume celebrates elegance and is sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who loves to feel effortlessly radiant.
Price: INR 2,399. Available online.
XYXX's Forest Green Neo Slim-Fit Sweatshirt
This Christmas, gift the Forest Green Neo Slim-Fit Sweatshirt from , a stylish twist on the classic sweatshirt. Featuring a soft brushed interior, ribbed knit cuffs, and a V-stitch neckline, it blends comfort and fashion effortlessly. The IntelliSmooth fabric technology ensures an ultra-soft, smooth feel on the skin, making it perfect for cozy everyday wear. Warm, fashionable, and versatile, this sweatshirt is the ideal holiday gift for anyone who values both comfort and style.
Price: INR 1,049. Available online.
Miyuki Transferproof 12-Hours Stay Liquid Lipstick
A perfect gift for the beauty lover in your life, Miyuki’s Transferproof 12-Hours Stay Liquid Lipstick ensures bold, vibrant lips all season long without the need for constant touch-ups. Available in shades like maroon, hot pink, ruby red, and pink rose, this smudge-proof, waterproof lipstick is enriched with Vitamin E, keeping lips smooth and moisturized throughout the day. Vegan, cruelty-free, and non-sticky, it’s a festive gift that checks all the boxes.
Price: INR 399. Available online.
Rangita’s ethnic wear collection
This Christmas, surprise your Secret Santa recipient with a unique gift from Rangita’s ethnic wear collection. Whether it’s comfortable cottons or elegant georgettes, Rangita’s dresses bring a festive touch to any occasion. Available in colors like red, coral, green, and gold, these beautiful dresses are perfect for family dinners or holiday parties. With sizes ranging from S to 3XL, there’s something for everyone, making this a stylish and thoughtful gift.
Prices start at INR 799. Available online.
Amazfit Balance
Redefine smartwatches with the Amazfit Balance, blending cutting-edge AI, sophisticated design, and advanced wellness features. With a battery that lasts up to 25 days in Battery Saver mode, it’s the ultimate companion for a healthier, smarter lifestyle. The watch’s sleek anti-glare glass bezel and expansive HD AMOLED display combine elegance with practicality, while AI-powered Zepp Coach™ tailors fitness plans to help balance activity and recovery. Perfect for someone who values both wellness and style.
Price: INR 20,999. Available online.
WOW Skin Science’s Festive Ready Combo
Treat someone special to the gift of glowing skin with WOW Skin Science’s Festive Ready Combo. This luxurious skincare set includes the Ubtan Radiance Facial Kit to restore radiance to dull, tanned skin, along with the Charcoal Face Wash for a refreshing cleanse. Hydrate with the Vitamin C Cold Cream, and nourish lips with the Masala Chai Lip Balm. Finish with a spritz of the Darjeeling-inspired Eau de Parfum, blending citrus, rose, and sandalwood. It’s the perfect way to pamper loved ones this festive season.
Price: INR 1,870. Available online.
Veeba’s WokTok Noodles
Add a flavourful twist to your Secret Santa gift with Veeba’s WokTok noodles. These ready-to-cook noodles come in a variety of bold, Asian-inspired flavors, perfect for quick meals or midnight cravings. Crafted without MSG or artificial flavors, they make for a delicious and wholesome gift for food lovers or students. Compact, fun, and flavorful, WokTok noodles are a practical yet thoughtful gift that will stand out and be appreciated by all.
Price: INR 60 onwards. Available online.
Milk & Honey Gold Hand & Body Cream
Pamper your Secret Santa recipient with the luxurious Milk & Honey Gold Hand & Body Cream. Formulated with organic milk extracts and golden honey, this cream deeply nourishes and hydrates the skin. Its fast-absorbing formula creates a protective moisture barrier without the greasy feel, transforming everyday skincare into a moment of indulgence. A delightful gift that adds a touch of golden luxury to any routine.
Price: INR 849. Available online.