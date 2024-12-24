Christmas pamperings: Skin, hair care tips for the perfect party look

Also when your feet are tired from all that party dancing, soak in a tub of how water to which you have added two handful of pine needles and 100 grams of sea salt!

Holding hands under holly is a must during Christmas. So having super soft hands is very important. Take two teaspoon of sugar, one teaspoon fresh cream and lemon halves and rub onto hands until the sugar granules have all melted and the cream is absorbed. Wash hands with tepid water and pat dry.

So now that you’re all ready for ringing in the Christmas cheer, remember that it’s not just about sharing gifts with the people you know but also about sharing a bit of yourself with those who are complete strangers to you and need your love and care. So reach out this Christmas to someone — be it a child, an aged person or someone who doesn’t have as much as you do. Remember Santas are within you, so you just have to look for them! Merry Christmas!