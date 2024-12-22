25 beauty products for perfect Christmas radiance that make the best holiday gifts

This festive season, Purple Pompa presents the Happy Box, a thoughtfully curated skincare gift set designed to bring extra radiance to your celebrations. A perfect way to spread the joy of self-care, the Happy Box makes an ideal gift for your loved ones during the holiday season.

Inside the Happy Box, you'll find: 3D Hydra Face Cleanser: Gently cleanses while providing age-defying benefits; Moisturiser: Packed with Vegan Biomarine Actives for deep hydration and nourishment; Night Repair Age Balance Serum: Infused with Tripeptides, Minerals, and Ceramides to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: INR 1,999. Available online.