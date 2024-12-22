25 beauty products for perfect Christmas radiance that make the best holiday gifts

Celebrate the season with beauty products that deliver ultimate radiance. Christmas skincare items packed with brightening agents, antioxidants, and hydrating formulas will help you achieve a glowing complexion. From glow masks to luminous foundations, these products will leave your skin radiant and ready for the festive fun.
Emreleaf's Starter Set set includes our mild yet powerful Face Wash (150 ml), hydrating Face Moisturizer with SPF 30 (50 ml), enriching Body Wash (300 ml), and indulgent Body Lotion (300 ml), designed to provide complete skincare from head to toe.
Price: INR 4,636. Available online.
The Indulgeo Essentials skincare trio is crafted to heal, hydrate, and strengthen your skin's barrier. The Refreshing Moisturizer, packed with Ceramide, Aloe Vera, and Shea Butter, deeply moisturizes, fades acne scars, and gives your skin a youthful glow. The Ultimate Foaming Face Wash, infused with Ceramide, Pomegranate, and Papaya, gently cleanses, revitalizes, and safeguards your skin's natural barrier. Lastly, the Optimal Body Wash, with Ceramide, Aloe Vera, and Citric Acid, offers a gentle cleanse, boosts hydration, and restores your skin, particularly after workouts. Enjoy the lightweight formulas that leave your skin feeling soft, smooth, and glowing this holiday season.
Price: INR 4,280. Available online.
Victoria's Secret - Festive Comfort Holiday Beauty Hits Gift Set Assorted makes the ideal Christmas treat, packed with hydrating honey and cranberry body lotions to keep your skin soft and nourished throughout the winter. It also features a limited-edition lip oil for smooth, moisturized lips. A thoughtful and luxurious gift that combines holiday cheer and self-care in one stunning hamper.
Price: INR 3,999. Available online.
The Daily Skincare Ritual by Kama Ayurveda is a thoughtfully curated duo of timeless Ayurvedic skincare essentials, specially crafted to cleanse, hydrate, and brighten the skin. Designed for an effortless yet effective daily routine, these products work together to refresh and nourish the skin, promoting a radiant and healthy complexion. With the power of Ayurvedic ingredients, this ritual helps to maintain balanced, glowing skin, making it the perfect addition to your skincare regimen for a rejuvenated and naturally luminous look.
Price: INR 3,450. Available online.
Raise is crafted to tackle the winter challenges of dryness and frizz, making it the perfect gift for loved ones or a well-deserved treat for yourself. Powered by a unique 5 Plant Protein Infusion—Rice, Soy, Corn, Carrot, and Potato proteins—this formula repairs damage and strengthens hair. Enriched with Camellia and Sunflower Oils, Raise smooths dry strands, providing hydration, softness, and a radiant shine, even in the harshest winter conditions. The On Cloud 9 treatment offers a nine-second hydration boost, delivering up to 100 hours of moisture—ideal for combating winter dryness.
Price: INR 2,399. Available online.
Brighten up your lips with the bold red shade An Apple a Day from Kylie Cosmetics. Perfect for the December festivities, this vibrant red offers intense color with just one swipe. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, it keeps your lips hydrated for up to 8 hours, delivering a soft-matte finish that’s comfortable and non-drying.
Price: INR 2,200. Available online.
Looking for a thoughtful gift? anthi: India’s first Anti-Thinning Hair Care brand, offers the perfect solution with their Anti-Thinning Regimen Kit. This three-step set includes a Shampoo, Day Spray, and Night Serum, all infused with potent plant extracts and essential oils to promote thicker, fuller hair. It’s a great beginner-friendly routine for thinning hair, providing nourishment, strengthening, and volume.
Price: INR 1,997. Available online.
This festive season, Purple Pompa presents the Happy Box, a thoughtfully curated skincare gift set designed to bring extra radiance to your celebrations. A perfect way to spread the joy of self-care, the Happy Box makes an ideal gift for your loved ones during the holiday season.
Inside the Happy Box, you'll find: 3D Hydra Face Cleanser: Gently cleanses while providing age-defying benefits; Moisturiser: Packed with Vegan Biomarine Actives for deep hydration and nourishment; Night Repair Age Balance Serum: Infused with Tripeptides, Minerals, and Ceramides to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
Price: INR 1,999. Available online.
The Sereko Glow & Protect Duo makes the perfect Christmas gift for any skincare lover. This powerful duo offers a complete solution to protect and rejuvenate the skin. The Vitamin C Clarifying Serum brightens, evens out skin tone, and helps reduce dark spots, while the 24H Hydration Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection against harmful UVA, UVB rays, and blue light. Both products are infused with NeuroCalm (S)®, a special blend that helps reduce mental stress, promoting a radiant and youthful complexion. Give the gift of healthy, glowing skin this Christmas with the Sereko Glow & Protect Duo.
Price: INR 1,750. Available online.
Nourish Glow Kit by Leal Cosmetics includes Luxury Ocean Breeze Whipped Soap – a mousse-textured, innovative soap that gently cleanses, enriched with shea butter and cold-pressed coconut oil for silky, smooth skin; Luxury Coffee Sugar Scrub – a foaming, exfoliating scrub that polishes and reveals radiant skin, packed with raw sugar and coffee; Luxury Whipped Body Butter – an ultra-nourishing, non-greasy moisturiser infused with the goodness of three natural plant butters: shea butter, cocoa butter, and kokum.
Price: INR 1,600. Available online.
For the beauty enthusiast in your life (or yourself), Marmelo’s Glow Getter Trio Kit is the perfect festive must-have. Select any three shades of Marmelo Beauty's signature serum blush—ideal for both cheeks and eyes—and curate a personalized bundle of hydration and color. Infused with ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, it provides a lasting, natural, dewy glow throughout the winter.
Price: INR 1,497. Available online.
Surprise your bestie with the Swiss Beauty CRAZE Seriously Slayer Makeup Kit – the perfect mix of practicality and glam. This versatile kit includes everything for a flawless look: the CRAZE Eyeliner and Stamp Duo for precise winged eyeliner, the Eyeshadow and Blush Duo with four eyeshadow shades and a blush, and the Duo Lip Colour crayon with two stunning shades that transition from day to night. Plus, the CRAZE Makeup Fixer keeps your makeup fresh and skin hydrated all day. Celebrate your friendship with this stylish, all-in-one beauty kit!
Price: INR 1,411. Available online.
Achieve radiant, healthy skin with Simple Skincare's Kind to Skin Combo, which includes the Refreshing Facial Wash, Soothing Facial Toner, and Hydrating Light Moisturiser. This gentle three-step regimen cleanses, tones, and hydrates, making it ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The Refreshing Facial Wash removes impurities without drying, leaving skin refreshed, while the Soothing Facial Toner balances pH and soothes. Finish with the Hydrating Light Moisturiser for lightweight, fast-absorbing hydration. Your all-in-one solution for nourished and glowing skin.
Price: INR 1,310. Available online.
Traya's Re Cap Serum is crafted with powerful ingredients like Redensyl, Procapil, and Capixyl, all aimed at fighting hair loss and encouraging healthier hair. It targets the underlying causes of hair fall, including premature follicle aging, DHT-induced follicle shrinkage, thinning hair, and weakened roots. Natural extracts like red clover, larch wood, and castor oil also contribute to managing hair loss and promoting overall hair health.
Price: INR 1,300. Available online.
This Christmas, gift your loved ones the luxury of indulgence with The Honest Tree Bath and Body Care Set. Infused with the enchanting scents of Oud and Saffron, this opulent set is perfect for those who value self-care. It includes Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner, Gentle Bathing Bar, Hydrating Body Lotion, and Invigorating Shower Gel. Spread love and warmth this season with The Honest Tree’s Travel Bath and Body Care Set.
Price: INR 1,299. Available online.
Give the gift of radiant skin this holiday season with Fiore’s Radiance Duo Travel Kit. Featuring the Celestial Oil Cleansing Gel and HydraC Cleanse-Tone-Moisturize Trio, this set offers a complete skincare routine for a glowing complexion. The Cleansing Gel removes makeup and impurities, while the HydraC range hydrates, firms, and rejuvenates the skin. Enriched with nourishing oils and plant-based ingredients, this travel-friendly kit provides 3D hydration, smooths fine lines, and boosts skin’s moisture levels in just 28 days—perfect for skincare lovers on the go!
Price: INR 1,199. Available online.
Give the gift of glowing skin and self-care with the FCL skincare collection – the perfect Christmas present. This luxurious set includes a hydrating mask, soap-free Oatsilk body wash, T-Shampoo anti-dandruff formula, and nourishing body lotion, offering everything needed for a complete skincare routine. The FCL collection is more than a gift; it's an experience of comfort, hydration, and holistic care. Make this Christmas unforgettable with radiant skin and well-being for everyone on your list!
Price on request. Available online.
Enjoy all your favourite holiday treats, festive gatherings, and flawless makeup looks without worrying about acne, redness, or melasma. Chosen Re(d)covery® Serum helps repair skin damage from steroids and hydroquinone, while its ultra-pure Tranexamic Acid gives your skin a smooth, radiant glow. Whether you're celebrating or simply glowing through the season, this potent serum keeps your skin ready to shine throughout the holiday season.
Price: INR 980. Available online.
moha’s carefully curated collection, featuring moha: 5 in 1 Hair Oil, moha: Rejuvenating Massage Oil, moha: Herbal Scrub Soap, and moha: Rose & Almond Soap, delivers a complete at-home spa experience. Enriched with the healing properties of Ayurvedic herbs, this kit nourishes your hair and revitalizes your skin, offering a holistic pampering session that leaves you feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and glowing. It’s an essential addition to your routine this festive season.
Price: INR 750. Available online.
This holiday season, treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience with Soulflower’s Santa’s Surprise Box! Carefully curated to deliver festive cheer and luxurious pampering, this gift set is the perfect way to indulge yourself or delight your loved ones. From nourishing hair care to soothing skin treatments, Santa’s Christmas Surprise Box includes: Castor Oil, Rosemary Mint Light Hair Oil, Rose Geranium Bath Salt, Milk Chocolate Soap, Candy Flavored Aroma Oil. Spread holiday cheer and make this season magical with Santa’s Surprise Box.
Price: INR 550. Available online.
The Glazed Lips Brightening Lip Balm from Foxtale is the ideal Christmas gift, providing hydration, protection, and a radiant finish in one. Formulated with peptides, Vitamin C, SPF 30, and hyaluronic acid, it helps reduce dark pigmentation and promotes a smooth, even lip tone. A thoughtful and practical gift for anyone wanting to keep their lips nourished and glowing throughout the season.
Price: INR 550. Available online.
Dusky India's Robusta Coffee Face Polisher is a gentle yet effective face scrub that brightens and smooths the skin, making it an ideal pre-party skincare essential. Enriched with Ayurvedic ingredients like Coffee Powder, Sesame Oil, Moringa Oil, and Shea Butter, this product exfoliates, removes dead skin, and unclogs pores. The caffeine stimulates blood flow, reduces puffiness, and helps improve skin tone while natural antioxidants work to diminish dark spots and hyperpigmentation over time. With no harmful chemicals or artificial substances, this is a perfect gift for loved ones or a luxurious self-care treat.
Price: INR 550. Available online.
Experience visibly smooth, frizz-free hair for up to 48 hours* with Love Beauty & Planet’s Argan Oil & Lavender collection. Enriched with organic Moroccan argan oil and handpicked French lavender, this vegan range controls frizz, leaving hair softer, smoother, and more manageable. Free from parabens, dyes, and sulfates, and packaged in 100% recycled plastic, the set includes shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, serum, and conditioning mist for perfectly smooth, manageable hair.
Price: INR 350. Available online.
This holiday season, La Pink, India’s first 100% microplastic-free beauty brand, offers luxurious gifts that blend elegance with care. The Bright Skincare Range is specially curated to rejuvenate and nourish your skin through the winter months. It includes a gentle Face Wash, refreshing Face Toner, indulgent Night Cream, and hydrating Body Lotion—everything you need for glowing, healthy skin.
Price: INR 299 to INR 899. Available online.
Fashion Colour presents its Christmas Gifting Collection, featuring stunning essentials like lipstick, foundation, and blush for a glamorous holiday look. Perfect for gifting or indulging yourself, these high-quality products enhance natural beauty and add elegance. Celebrate confidence and self-care this festive season—gift radiance and sparkle with Fashion Colour!
Price: INR 149 onwards. Available online.