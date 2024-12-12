Beauty and Wellness

5 organic lipsticks for a natural, glamorous Christmas look

Opt for vegan and cruelty-free lipsticks that protect both the planet and its creatures, all while keeping you looking fabulous
Image used for representational purpose only
Image used for representational purpose only
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

This holiday season, embrace the true spirit of giving—not just to loved ones, but to the world around us. Why not add a touch of ethical glamour to your celebrations? Opt for vegan and cruelty-free lipsticks that protect both the planet and its creatures, all while keeping you looking fabulous. These lipsticks are free from animal-derived ingredients and ensure that no animals are harmed during production. Whether you’re hosting an intimate family gathering or attending a grand Christmas soirée, these top picks will let you make a statement while spreading goodwill. Here are five stunning vegan and cruelty-free lipsticks to brighten your festive season:

Recode Selfie Matte Liquid Lipstick
Recode Selfie Matte Liquid Lipstick

For a flawless Christmas look, Recode’s Selfie Matte Liquid Lipstick is your perfect companion. With its rich pigmentation and long-lasting matte finish, it will keep you stunning through every holiday event. Plus, its cruelty-free, lightweight formula ensures your lips stay comfortable and guilt-free all season long.
Price: ₹499. Available online.

Insight Cosmetics 24-Hour Non-Transfer Matte Lipstick
Insight Cosmetics 24-Hour Non-Transfer Matte Lipstick

Affordable yet luxurious, Insight Cosmetics’ 24-Hour Non-Transfer Matte Lipstick is the ultimate long-lasting companion for your celebrations. With its highly pigmented, non-transfer formula, you’ll look picture-perfect throughout Christmas carols and festive photos, all while sticking to your ethical values.
Price: ₹220. Available online.

Shryoan Chic Velvet Matte Finish Liquid Lipstick
Shryoan Chic Velvet Matte Finish Liquid Lipstick

This luxurious lipstick from Shryoan combines the nourishing benefits of shea butter and vitamin E with a smooth, velvety matte finish. Its smudge-proof, waterproof formula makes it perfect for enjoying large holiday meals without worrying about touch-ups. Available in a range of shades, it adds a festive pop of colour while keeping lips hydrated and smooth.
Price: ₹399. Available online.

The Real Ritual’s Crème Matte Formulation
The Real Ritual’s Crème Matte Formulation

For those who love a creamy yet matte finish, The Real Ritual’s Crème Matte Lipstick is a game-changer. Its silky, non-drying texture delivers rich, long-lasting colour, while being made ethically from vegan ingredients. Perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to your Christmas look, this luxurious lipstick keeps lips pampered throughout the festivities.
Price: ₹645. Available online.

MARS Matte Lip Crayon | Won’t Smudge, Won’t Budge
MARS Matte Lip Crayon | Won’t Smudge, Won’t Budge

The MARS Matte Lip Crayon is your go-to for a lipstick that can keep up with the holiday hustle. Its smudge- and budge-proof formula ensures your lips stay vibrant from late-night parties to Christmas morning gift exchanges. The easy-to-use crayon design allows for precise application, while the bold, festive color makes a lasting impression.
Price: ₹299. Available online.

This Christmas, let your beauty choices reflect your values of sustainability and compassion. By selecting these vegan and cruelty-free lipsticks, you’re not only enhancing your festive glow, but also contributing to a more ethical and compassionate world. Make a statement with your lips, and spread holiday cheer responsibly.

Image used for representational purpose only
Top vegan beauty brands to celebrate this World Vegan Day
Mars
Christmas
Shryoan
Recode
Insight Cosmetics
organic lipsticks
The Real Ritual
vegan lipsticks

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com