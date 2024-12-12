5 organic lipsticks for a natural, glamorous Christmas look

The MARS Matte Lip Crayon is your go-to for a lipstick that can keep up with the holiday hustle. Its smudge- and budge-proof formula ensures your lips stay vibrant from late-night parties to Christmas morning gift exchanges. The easy-to-use crayon design allows for precise application, while the bold, festive color makes a lasting impression.

Price: ₹299. Available online.



This Christmas, let your beauty choices reflect your values of sustainability and compassion. By selecting these vegan and cruelty-free lipsticks, you’re not only enhancing your festive glow, but also contributing to a more ethical and compassionate world. Make a statement with your lips, and spread holiday cheer responsibly.