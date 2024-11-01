Top vegan beauty brands to celebrate this World Vegan Day

World Vegan Day today is an opportunity to recognise brands that are transforming the beauty industry with their vegan and eco-friendly offerings. Here’s a rundown of five brands that are leading the way in sustainable, vegan beauty:
1. The Body Shop: Leading the Charge in 100% Vegan Beauty
The Body Shop has been at the forefront of ethical beauty since its founding, and in December 2023, it became the first major beauty brand to offer 100% vegan formulations, certified by The Vegan Society. In addition to its vegan products, The Body Shop promotes sustainability through initiatives like ‘Return, Recycle, Repeat,’ allowing customers to recycle plastic bottles. The brand’s partnership with Plastics for Change (PFC) helps source fair-trade recycled plastic from waste pickers in Bengaluru, benefiting over 2,500 families. With its commitment to cruelty-free practices and impactful initiatives, The Body Shop is a true leader in sustainable beauty.
2. Swiss Beauty: Ethical and Vegan Makeup
Swiss Beauty stands out with its 100% vegan, cruelty-free product line certified by PETA. The brand focuses on responsible sourcing and product safety, ensuring all items are alcohol-free and dermatologically tested. Swiss Beauty's strong ethical principles allow makeup lovers to choose products that reflect their values. With inclusive formulations and ethical testing, Swiss Beauty enables consumers to make mindful beauty choices without sacrificing quality or safety.
3. Salt Oral Care: Eco-Friendly Dental Hygiene
Salt Oral Care offers a sustainable approach to dental health with its cruelty-free and vegan products. Their toothbrushes are crafted from biodegradable materials, and their toothpaste is packaged in recyclable containers, helping to reduce plastic waste. The brand also prioritises water conservation during production, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious consumers. By focusing on ethical sourcing and waste reduction, Salt Oral Care empowers users to maintain excellent oral hygiene with minimal environmental impact.
4. Plum: A Leader in Vegan Beauty in India
Founded in 2014 in Mumbai, Plum emerged as one of India’s first fully vegan beauty brands, offering a range of vegan, cruelty-free, and toxin-free products. Inspired by European vegan trends, Plum incorporates sustainable, plant-based ingredients across its skincare, haircare, personal care, and makeup lines. Today, the brand remains a champion of clean beauty in India, providing products that are beneficial for both the skin and the environment, making it a top choice for those seeking conscious, vegan options without compromise.
5. Kiro: Ethical Beauty for the Mindful Consumer
Kiro focuses on thoughtfully crafted makeup that combines skincare benefits with high ethical standards. Their clean beauty collection features products made from natural and botanical ingredients, all of which are vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens. Each item, from vibrant lip colors to bold eye makeup, is designed to be gentle on the skin while offering rich pigments and a smooth texture that enhances natural beauty. For those in search of effective, glamorous cosmetics, Kiro is redefining the standards of vegan beauty.
This World Vegan Day, consider supporting brands that align with your values for a more sustainable and vegan-friendly beauty routine.