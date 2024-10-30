Winter skincare tips: How to keep your skin hydrated and healthy

As temperatures drop and the air becomes drier, your skin requires extra care to stay hydrated and healthy during the winter months. Cold weather, indoor heating, and harsh winds can strip your skin of moisture, leading to dryness, irritation, and flakiness. To keep your skin glowing and protected, it's essential to adjust your skincare routine for the season. From using a gentle, hydrating cleanser to layering on moisture and continuing with sunscreen, here are some expert tips to help you maintain soft, supple skin all winter long.

1. Opt for a Gentle, Hydrating Cleanser

The type of cleanser you use plays a big role in how your skin feels through the colder months. As the air gets drier, it’s best to switch to a creamy or hydrating cleanser. Foaming cleansers, which are perfect for warmer months, can strip away essential oils, leaving your skin dry and tight in winter. Look for cleansers with ingredients like glycerin, ceramides, or natural oils. These cleansers are milder and help retain moisture while still effectively cleaning your skin.

2. Layer on Hydration

Hydration is your skin’s best friend during winter. Start with a hydrating serum rich in humectants like hyaluronic acid, which draws moisture into the skin and creates a supple base. Follow with a thicker moisturizer, ideally one that contains barrier-boosting ingredients like ceramides, fatty acids, or squalane, which help lock in the hydration. For extremely dry skin, a facial oil added to your routine can provide an additional layer of moisture that keeps skin feeling soft and smooth all day.

3. Keep Up with Sunscreen

Though the sun may feel less intense, UV rays can be just as harmful in winter, especially with their reflection off snow or other bright surfaces. UV exposure contributes to premature aging and skin damage, so applying a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher daily is non-negotiable. Many sunscreens now come with added hydration, making them perfect for dry winter days. Opt for a formula that has added moisturizing ingredients for extra protection against dryness.

4. Invest in a Humidifier

Dry indoor air from heating systems can sap moisture from your skin, leading to dryness and irritation. Running a humidifier adds moisture back into the air, helping your skin stay hydrated around the clock. Place one in your bedroom to support your skin’s natural moisture barrier as you sleep. Humidifiers also benefit other parts of your body prone to winter dryness, like nasal passages and lips.

5. Be Gentle with Exfoliation

Exfoliation is essential for removing dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover, but winter calls for a gentler approach. Over-exfoliating can disrupt the skin barrier, making it harder for your skin to retain moisture. Use a mild exfoliator, like a lactic acid or enzyme-based product, once or twice a week instead of daily. This will allow your skin to shed dead cells without compromising its natural protective layer, keeping it smooth and receptive to moisture.

