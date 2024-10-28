Get festive ready to look stunning this Diwali

Are you feeling even more stressed out than usual in the run-up to Diwali days and amidst partying? Take out some time for your skin and hair to avoid looking dull as you step out! I believe that stress and tiredness are the first things that reflect on the face and make you look drab.

To relax, especially those tired feet that have been running all around, soak them in a tub of warm water. Then add 2 tsp camphor, 2 tsp sesame seed oil, 2 tsp peppermint oil and 4 tsp Epsom salt. This is a wonderful soothing therapy both for the feet and mind. It will be even better if you throw in a handful of marbles and roll your feet on them. Not only will your feet will feel lighter and rejuvenated but you will also feel them to be softer and much more walk-ready.