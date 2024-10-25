Have a ‘diva’lious Diwali with these beauty & skincare products

This Diwali, looking your best is all about confidence and radiance. A solid skincare regimen is essential; it not only enhances your natural glow but also prepares your skin for festive makeup. Start with a gentle cleanser, followed by a hydrating toner and a nourishing moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated. Incorporating beauty products like highlighters, vibrant lip colors, and eyeshadow palettes can elevate your festive look. Don’t forget to pamper yourself with face masks for that extra glow. Remember, beauty is not just about products but also self-care—nurturing your skin will reflect your inner joy during the celebrations!
This Diwali, enhance your gifting experience with Laneige’s Icons To Go Set and Plump, Firm & Glow Set. Ideal for anyone desiring hydrated, radiant skin, these sets are packed with best-sellers that nourish and protect. Laneige’s Icons To Go Set includes miniature versions of the iconic Water Sleeping Mask, Lip Sleeping Mask, Cream Skin Refiner, and Water Bank Moisture Cream, ensuring that you can enjoy hydration and glow wherever the festivities take you. Laneige Plump, Firm & Glow Set includes a full-size Bouncy & Firm Eye Sleeping Mask and deluxe sizes of the Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask and Lip Treatment Balm. This trio provides deep hydration, firmer skin, and youthful radiance.
Price: INR 2,450 to INR 2,700. Available online.
Celebrate the festive spirit with Kiko Milano’s Hydra Pro Matte Face Moisturizer, Colored Lip Balm, and Transparent Lip Plumper. The Kiko Milano Hydra Pro Matte Face Moisturizer is enriched with hyaluronic acid and Actiglow technology, which hydrates and nourishes the skin while boosting its natural radiance. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly, helping to control excess oil and shine for a smooth, matte finish. The Kiko Milano Colored Lip Balm in 04 combines vitamins A, E, and C with shea butter to keep your lips hydrated and smooth. Its dermatologist-approved formula adds a subtle hint of color, naturally enhancing your lips while providing safe and effective care. Kiko Milano’s Volume Lip Plumper in Tutu Rose is a nourishing lip cream infused with sesame seed oil and hyaluronic acid spheres that enhance volume and provide a shiny effect. This lip plumper reshapes and moisturises your lips, leaving them feeling revitalized. With its flocked applicator, the lip-plumping cream applies smoothly without leaving any sticky residue.
Price: INR 650 to INR 2,200. Available online.
This Diwali, elevate your lip game with Revlon ColorStay Limitless Matte™ Liquid Lipstick. Offering up to 24 hours of wear, this lipstick ensures she looks flawless throughout the day’s rituals and celebrations. Its no-budge matte formula, enhanced with Adapti-Flex Technology, provides flexibility and comfort, allowing her to fully enjoy each moment without the need for touch-ups. The patented lip-hugging applicator allows for precise, mess-free application, while the non-tightening formula keeps her lips feeling soft and comfortable. Available in 14 vibrant matte shades, it’s a thoughtful gift that adds a stunning pop of color to her festive look.
Price: INR 1,399. Available online.
Shahnaz Husain Flower Botanics Nourishing Cream features a blend of precious flower extracts that deeply nourish the skin, helping to improve visible signs of aging. With their subtle fragrances, these flowers not only nourish but also protect and restore the skin's natural beauty. This cream leaves the skin feeling soft, smooth, radiant, and youthful. Shahnaz Husain Gold Skin Radiance Gel is enriched with pure 24-carat gold, along with plant extracts and essential oils, providing natural resistance against skin aging. It revitalises and rejuvenates the skin, giving it a renewed sense of energy.
Price: INR 1,045 to INR 1,955. Available online.
Celebrate the festive season in style with these a carefully curated hamper from The Body Shop. Whether you want to pamper yourself or enhance your beauty routine, these gift sets provide everything you need for a vibrant holiday celebration. Ideal for normal skin, The Body Shop Fresh and Foamy Shower Gel Trio delivers complete body care, leaving you feeling fresh and rejuvenated. This gift box includes 60ml each of Pink Grapefruit, Strawberry, and British Rose shower gels, all enriched with Community Fair Trade (CFT) organic aloe vera from Mexico. It promises to be a delightful fruity and floral treat. Plus, your purchase supports The Body Shop’s CFT partners and local farmers living near the rainforests, helping them achieve a stable income.
Price: INR 850. Available online.
Welcome the festive season with the Swiss Beauty Modern Rani Vanity, designed to enhance your celebrations with sophistication and flair. This all-in-one vanity showcases the highlight of the collection, the 24/7 Passport Eyeshadow Palette, featuring 12 gorgeous shades ideal for both modern and traditional festive looks. Brighten your complexion with the lightweight Real Makeup Base, add a touch of color to your cheeks with the Cheek It Up Blush in Shade 01, and finish your look with the Non-Transfer Waterproof Lipstick for a long-lasting matte finish. Keep your makeup looking fresh all day with the Makeup Fixer. Compact, stylish, and travel-friendly, the Modern Rani Vanity is the perfect companion for the festive season, ensuring you exude grace and charm at every occasion.
Price: INR 1,945. Available online.
Skincare is always a safe gift choice. Gabit Skin Starter Gift Box, from an innovative HealthTech platform promoting health and wellness, is sure to bring joy to your loved ones. It contains a Ceramide & Hyaluronic Face Moisturiser, Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid Face Wash, Vitamin C Face Serum, and Invisible Sunscreen, all suitable for any skin type. Enriched with Acai berry and Niacinamide, these products help cleanse and nourish the skin, while the sunscreen protects against harmful rays and the serum helps reduce pigmentation. It’s hard to beat this thoughtful gift.
Price: INR 1,280. Available online.
Suroskie Rosanna’s Rose Instant Glow Face Mask with AHA BHA is the perfect solution for anyone looking to revitalise their skin. This facial mask is expertly formulated to exfoliate, resurface, and retexturise your skin, offering a luxurious spa experience right in the comfort of your own home. Designed to tackle dullness and fatigue, this mask works wonders in transforming your complexion. Say goodbye to lackluster skin and embrace a bright, smooth, and radiant appearance. With its blend of AHA and BHA, it effectively removes dead skin cells while promoting cell renewal, revealing a healthier, more vibrant you. Treat yourself to this indulgent mask and experience the joy of glowing skin that turns heads and boosts your confidence!
Price: INR 1,099. Available online.
Celebrate this festive season with the Mr. Huffman Grooming Range from Asort.com — a collection crafted with top-quality ingredients to cater to men’s unique grooming needs. Designed to enhance your daily routine, this range offers a variety of premium products for skin, hair, and beard care. From refreshing face washes that cleanse and revitalise to serums and moisturisers that hydrate and nourish, Mr. Huffman ensures your skin looks its best. The collection also includes advanced beard oils for smoothness and shine, along with styling gels that provide long-lasting hold for a polished appearance. Each product is meticulously formulated to deliver exceptional results, making it the ideal choice for a refreshing grooming routine. Whether for yourself or as a thoughtful gift for the men in your life, Mr. Huffman by Asort.com promises to help you shine this festive season.
Price: INR 299 onwards. Available online.
This Diwali, make your gifts as special as the festival itself by selecting presents that embody the love, warmth, and connection you have with your loved ones. Discover effortless makeup removal with Simple Cleansing Jelly Oil, a revolutionary cleanser suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. This innovative formula features a unique jelly texture that transforms into a silky oil, easily dissolving waterproof makeup, sunscreen, and impurities while preserving your skin’s natural barrier. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, it hydrates your skin as it cleanses. Its gentle yet effective formula makes it the perfect Diwali gift, allowing your loved ones to refresh and relax after festive celebrations. Also, reveal fresh, radiant skin with the Simple Kind to Skin Refreshing Facial Wash! Suitable for all skin types, this soap-free, hypoallergenic formula cleanses gently without causing irritation or dryness. Infused with Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E, it nourishes your skin, leaving it glowing and looking healthier. Plus, it’s free from artificial fragrances and harsh chemicals.
Price: INR 399 to INR 549. Available online.
This Diwali, give your loved ones the opportunity to showcase their beauty with Color Cupid’s vibrant makeup collection. Ideal for anyone looking to enhance their festive look, this range accommodates every style, from bold glamour to a soft, radiant finish. Start with the Primer and Foundation for a flawless base, then add the Lip Duo for a splash of color that hydrates and dazzles. Elevate their festive spirit with the Kajal and Eyeliner, offering essential sparkle and definition for the eyes. To ensure they look their best throughout the celebrations, include the BB Cream for a natural glow and the Makeup Remover for a refreshing way to end the festivities. It’s a gift that lets them shine brightly during the celebrations!
Price: INR 2,000. Available online.
Treat your loved ones to beauty and care with Oriflame’s luxurious creamy lipstick that offers exceptional lip care alongside a long-lasting, radiant matte finish. Certified by The Vegan Society™, this pigment-rich formula coats the lips in vibrant, saturated colour that endures. Enriched with 84 per cent lip care ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid and collagen-boosting Lip Revive Peptide, it hydrates, plumps, and smooths lips, visibly reducing fine lines and replenishing moisture over time. Each application feels like a moment of self-care, making it the ideal festive gift for soft, smooth, and protected lips with SPF 25.
Price: INR 1,119. Available online.
Show your loved ones you care this Diwali with WOW Skin Science’s Vitamin C & Niacinamide Brightening Kit. This thoughtful gift includes everything they need for rejuvenated and glowing skin, featuring a Face Wash, Skin Mist Toner, Face Serum, and Face Cream. The powerful combination of Vitamin C and Niacinamide brightens dull skin, reduces pigmentation, and enhances texture. Your loved ones will appreciate how this kit helps them achieve a smooth, even-toned complexion that radiates from within. Ideal for the festive season or as a lovely everyday treat, this gift ensures they feel refreshed and radiant throughout the celebrations and beyond!
Price: INR 1,467. Available online.
Whiskers India has introduced a special Diwali Combo featuring two of their perfumes. Whiskers Twilight - Unisex Eau De Parfum offers an enchanting aquatic aroma that inspires you to conquer the world while smelling divine. Unique and versatile, it captivates with notes of Bergamot, Lemon, Amber, and Patchouli. It’s refreshingly modern and long-lasting, perfectly adapting to your unique vibe while adding an extra touch of allure. Whiskers Midnight - Unisex Eau De Parfum blends timeless appeal with a contemporary twist, featuring a glamorous woody-spicy scent. With warm and zesty notes of Orange, Jasmine, Cedar, and Benzoin, it enhances your presence in various settings, from formal to casual. Remarkably long-lasting, it exudes an enigmatic urban vibe.
Price: INR 1,499. Available online.
Dusky India has launched a face care range featuring four products, perfect for gifting to friends, family, and coworkers who love skincare. This collection focuses on deep cleansing and addresses uneven skin tone, tanning, and hyperpigmentation. Begin with the Delay Ageing Face Wash, infused with Gotukola powder and Rose Water, to rejuvenate and firm the skin. Follow up with the Illuminating Rose Face Gel, which tightens pores and restores pH balance for a smoother complexion. For your evening routine, use the De-tan Kumkumadi Face Oil with Saffron and Mandarin Orange to reduce tan and pigmentation for a radiant look. Exfoliate twice a week with the Robusta Coffee Face Polisher for softer skin. All products are suitable for all skin types, 100 per cent Ayurvedic, and free from harmful chemicals.
Price: INR 2,799. Available online.
This Diwali, share the joy of glow and radiance with Fiore’s newly launched HydraC Cleanse-Tone-Moisturise Trio, a complete skincare regimen for a luminous complexion. This nourishing range is infused with plant-based collagen, Marshmallow root extract, Irish moss, Avocado oil, and Aquaxyl for optimal hydration. It deeply nourishes the skin, boosts hyaluronic acid levels, and strengthens the skin barrier to minimize water loss within 24 hours. Start your routine with the HydraC Face Cleanser, which gently purifies while retaining essential moisture for soft, smooth skin. Next, use the HydraC Face Mist, a rejuvenating spray that balances your skin’s pH, protects against environmental stressors, and helps reduce fine lines. Finish with the HydraC Gel Moisturizer, which enhances skin defense, boosts hydration, and revitalizes for a youthful glow.
Price: INR 1,499 to INR 1,850. Available online.
Indulge in the ultimate skincare experience with this Rejuvenate: Skin Firming Mask from Mul Secrets that combines potent Ayurvedic herbs and skin-active ingredients. It promotes collagen production, improves dull complexions, tightens skin, and smooths fine lines. Its luxurious formula features Cardamom and Sage Oil, making it suitable for all skin types. Infused with powerful ingredients like Peptides, Rosehip Oil, Mulethi, and Arjuna, this mask helps achieve firmer, collagen-rich skin with a radiant glow.
Price: INR 975. Available online.
Tint Cosmetics X Emily in Paris presents a vibrant partner as lively as Emily herself. Their new hydrating mist is designed to rejuvenate your skin. This mist not only hydrates and locks in moisture but is also packed with antioxidants, making it perfect for calming acne and irritation. With healthy, moisturised skin, you can effortlessly navigate your daily routines or special occasions.
Price on request. Available online.
Introducing Type Beauty Light Up Lipstick, the world’s first anti-pigmentation lipstick that heals and hydrates your lips. This smooth, creamy lipstick provides vibrant colour that lasts up to 8 hours, leaving your lips nourished and visibly brighter! A must-have in your lip care routine, this sheer lipstick is infused with Niacinamide and Vitamin C to effectively address pigmented lips. Clinically tested by dermatologists, you can trust its effectiveness. The Light Up Lipstick not only softens and smooths but also instantly plumps your lips with moisture. Available in 15 unique shades, it’s perfect for any occasion.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
The PAC Spotlight Liquid Concealer features a versatile four-in-one formula that excels at concealing, contouring, highlighting, and retouching. It effectively hides blemishes, redness, dark circles, dark spots, and uneven skin tone, leaving a flawless and smooth finish. Ideal for daily use or special occasions, it offers weightless full coverage that is both water-resistant and hydrating, making it a top choice. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it soothes and moisturizes your skin. The super creamy texture glides on easily with the doe-foot applicator, and its highly blendable formula ensures a seamless application without caking or creasing. Additionally, this paraben-free concealer comes in 27 shades, so there’s a perfect match for everyone.
Price on request. Available online.