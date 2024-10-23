These five newly launched tinted lip balms promise to keep your lips chap-free this winter season

Simply Nam, the renowned beauty brand by celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni, has just unveiled their latest offering — the Sweet Kisses Hydrating Lip Balm. A must-have for any lip care enthusiast, this new range is available in three yummy shades—Sugar (Clear), Cupcake (Pink) and Brownie (Brown) — each designed to deliver a non-sticky gloss finish.
What sets Sweet Kisses apart is its powerhouse formula, enriched with peptides to boost collagen production for plumper lips. Infused with nourishing squalane, jojoba oil, shea butter and antioxidant-rich almond oil, it offers long-lasting hydration and protection. And for those committed to ethical beauty, this lip balm is proudly vegan and cruelty-free.
INR 699. Available online.
Laneige's Lip Glowy Balm is the perfect lightweight, moisture-rich companion for soft, hydrated lips all day long. Enriched with shea butter and murumuru seed butter, this balm ensures your lips stay smooth, and supple throughout the day. It's the ideal daytime partner to the much-loved Lip Sleeping Mask and its compact, pocket-sized design makes it perfect for on-the-go use. The balm comes in six delectable flavours — Mango (Yellow tint), Berry (Pink tint), Blueberry (Blue tint), Sweet Candy (Pink tint), Vanilla (Beige tint), Gummy Bear (Lavender tint), Grapefruit (Coral tint) and Peach (Orange tint) — offering a range of fruity and sugary scents to suit your mood. And just in time for the festive season, Laneige has introduced the Candy Cane flavour, a seasonal treat for your lips. With its powerful hydrating formula and irresistible flavours, Lip Glowy Balm is the ultimate lip care essential.
INR 750. Available online.
La Mior's Peptide Glaze Lip Balm is the ultimate 3-in-1 hybrid, combining the hydrating and healing benefits of a lip balm with the plumping effect of a lip treatment, all while delivering the high-shine finish of a gloss. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like peptides, shea butter, and squalane, this restorative formula nourishes and hydrates for naturally plump, pillowy-soft lips. The dreamy glazed texture leaves lips looking irresistibly glossy, and its sleek twist-up pen with a metal tip applicator ensures effortless, precise application. Available in nine beautiful everyday combinations, the newest trio of shades — Dreamy Sparkle, Cookies n Cream and Toffee Cake — offers a perfect blend of subtle glamour and high-shine allure.
INR 999. Available online.
Innisfree's Dewy Tint Lip Balm offers the perfect combination of hydration and subtle colour, available in four beautiful shades — Rose Brick, Love Beige, Baby Pink and Power Cherry. Infused with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, this moisturising balm ensures your lips stay soft and supple, while camellia seed oil and ceramide provide extra nourishment and long-lasting hydration. The buildable formula allows you to customise the intensity, from a delicate wash of colour to a more vibrant tint, all with a dewy, glossy finish. Whether you're after a hint of rosy warmth or a pop of cherry brightness, this balm delivers a tinted shine that enhances your lips with effortless elegance.
INR 1,100. Available online.
Dot & Key recently rolled out their all new Barrier Repair Hydrating Lip Balm SPF 50. As the name suggests, it comes with SPF 50, which means your lips not only remain nourished but UV rays proof too. Concocted with five essential ceramides, shea butter and avocado oil, this product is also PA +++. Promising instant hydration and long-lasting effects, the lip balm comes in four fruity variants like Cherry Crimson, Strawberry Red, Blueberry Bliss and Cocoa Nude.
INR 249. Available online.