Ring in the New Year with perfect gifting ideas for your loved ones

New Year calls for new beginnings, and what better way to start the year than with gifting thoughtful presents to your loved ones? To help you choose better, we have curated an extensive list of things that you could gift to those who matter to you. Thoughtful presents, whether practical or sentimental, help create lasting memories and express appreciation. From personalised items to luxury experiences, New Year gifts symbolise hope, joy, and a fresh start, making them perfect for spreading festive cheer.
1. Pearl grace
When it comes to gifting, nothing matches the timeless elegance of fine jewellery. Sri Jagdamba Pearls, with a century-long legacy, offers a stunning collection of pearl jewellery that exudes sophistication. From graceful necklaces to delicate rings, earrings, and pearl watches, each piece combines artistry with tradition. Whether for a birthday, anniversary, or special occasion, these pieces make lasting, meaningful gifts. With over 100 years of expertise, Sri Jagdamba Pearls ensures every item is crafted with the finest quality and impeccable craftsmanship.
Price on request. Available online.
2. Modern aesthetics
This New Year, PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta presents a stunning jewellery collection, blending tradition with modern designs. From gold and diamond pendants to elegant bracelets and earrings, each piece reflects love, joy, and togetherness. Perfect for family members or friends, the collection offers something for everyone, with options in traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics.
Price on request. Available online.
3. Lion King lovers!
CaratLane has launched a new jewellery collection inspired by Disney’s The Lion King, celebrating its 30th anniversary. Just in time with the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, this 30-piece range captures the spirit of the film, featuring characters like Simba and Timon. Part of CaratLane’s broader Disney-themed collection, which also includes designs from Frozen, Winnie the Pooh, and Disney Princess, this collection is crafted from 14KT gold, enamel, and diamonds. Notable pieces include the Hakuna Matata Gold Ring, Brave Diamond Necklace, and Simba & Paw Colourstone, ideal for both everyday and festive wear.
Price on request. Available online.
4. Elegant treasures
Ready to stand out in 2025? Treasures by Tiara's collection of bold, unconventional accessories is here to elevate your style. From luxurious coin cufflinks that transform a simple shirt to daring, statement jewellery, this year is all about self-expression. Their range blends classic elegance with modern flair, featuring everything from bold cufflinks to celestial-inspired pieces and customizable Bratz-inspired pendants, perfect for adding personality to any look.
Price on request. Available online.
5. Timeless luxury
The Spoked Chariot Pearl, Diamond, and Gemstone Collar Necklace from Candere by Kalyan Jewellers is a stunning combination of elegance and bold style. Adorned with radiant pearls, dazzling diamonds, and vibrant gemstones, this one-of-a-kind piece enhances any outfit with sophistication. Ideal for special events, it exudes timeless luxury and adds a captivating charm to your ensemble.
Price: INR 99,363. Available online.
6. Shine on
Begin the New Year with sophistication and charm with the Starkle Basic Diamond Band. Crafted from beautiful 14 karat gold, this elegant band combines timeless style with a minimalist design. Whether marking a new chapter in life or gifting someone special, this classic piece serves as a meaningful and lasting symbol. Let this dazzling band be a shining way to kick off your year.
Price: INR 8,698. Available online.
7. Travel ready
Gift radiant skin this holiday with Fiore’s Radiance Duo Travel Kit! It includes the Celestial Oil Cleansing Gel and HydraC Trio for a complete skincare routine. The Cleansing Gel removes impurities, while the HydraC Cleanser, Mist, and Moisturizer hydrate, protect, and rejuvenate your skin. Infused with nourishing oils and plant-based ingredients, this kit boosts hydration, reduces fine lines, and strengthens your skin’s barrier. Perfect for glowing skin on the go!
Price: INR 1,199. Available online.
8. Nourishing mask
PAC Cosmetics, known for its premium beauty products, is expanding with the launch of its Lip Repair Mask. This nourishing mask hydrates, softens, and restores lips, protecting them from winter dryness. Compact and travel-friendly, it provides deep hydration, enhances lip color and texture, and offers a subtle plumping effect. Ideal for all-day wear, this mask is a must-have for soft, healthy lips this season.
Price: INR 645. Available online.
9. Refreshing & soothing
Achieve healthy, radiant skin with Simple Skincare's Kind to Skin Combo, which includes the Refreshing Facial Wash, Soothing Facial Toner, and Hydrating Light Moisturiser. This gentle three-step routine cleanses, tones, and hydrates, making it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The Refreshing Facial Wash effectively removes dirt and impurities without drying out the skin, leaving it clean and refreshed. The Soothing Facial Toner helps restore pH balance and calms the skin, while the Hydrating Light Moisturiser provides lightweight, fast-absorbing hydration. The perfect solution for nourished, glowing skin.
Price: INR 1,310. Available online.
10. Hydration boost
The Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra is a daily moisturizer that instantly and continuously nourishes, hydrates, and protects the skin. Ideal for normal to dry skin, this essential skincare product offers a dermatologically safe formula. It provides 24-hour moisture and nourishes the skin with omegas 3, 6, and 9. The Skin Protect Complex helps maintain hydration by boosting the natural production of hyaluronic acid, while niacinamide strengthens the skin's protective barrier.
Price: INR 699. Available online.
11. Healthy scalp
The Density Boost Revitalizing Scalp Serum from Dove is a scientifically proven solution for achieving visibly fuller, denser hair. Clinically shown to increase hair strands by 10,000 in just 8 weeks, this serum deeply penetrates 15 layers to strengthen roots and improve scalp health overnight. Formulated with 2.5% Niacinamide and 1.5% Zinc-Peptides, it fortifies the scalp barrier and revitalizes hair roots, creating a strong foundation for hair growth. An independent study on Indian hair found that 99% of women saw noticeable improvements in hair density and thickness within 8 weeks.
Price: INR 609. Available online.
12. Lip talk
Fashion Colour has launched its new lipstick collection, featuring a range of vibrant shades and luxurious finishes for every occasion. This season, try the non-transfer lip gloss. Its nourishing formula glides smoothly onto lips, providing moisture and protection against dryness. The silky texture leaves a lightweight, matte finish without stickiness, staying in place all day for flawless, picture-perfect lips.
Price on request. Available online.
13. Smooth & frizz-free
Pamper your hair with the ultimate spa experience using the 2.Oh! Reconstruction Hair Mask. Formulated with powerful repair agents and rich Argan Oil, this mask deeply nourishes and hydrates your hair, working to smooth and tame frizz. It restores vitality and softness, leaving your hair feeling silky, rejuvenated, and effortlessly manageable. Indulge in the luxury of smooth, healthy hair with every use.
Price: INR 899. Available online.
14. Lingering scent
The Victoria's Secret Noir Tease 5-Piece Gift Set is the ideal Christmas gift for anyone who appreciates luxurious fragrances. This exquisite set includes a full-size Eau de Parfum, travel-sized bottles for convenience, and a fine fragrance lotion, offering a complete and indulgent scent experience. The rich, floral notes of the Noir Tease fragrance provide a sophisticated and captivating aroma that lingers beautifully throughout the day. Perfect for those who enjoy a touch of elegance wherever they go, this set is designed to make the recipient feel pampered and confident all season long. Whether they’re at home or on the move, this versatile gift ensures they can carry a sense of luxury with them. Thoughtful and luxurious, the Victoria's Secret Noir Tease Gift Set is a perfect choice for anyone who loves to treat themselves to something special.
Price: INR 14,999. Available online.
15. Perfume perfect
Make your holiday gifting truly memorable with TNW’s Eau De Parfum collection—a versatile set of five signature scents that capture the essence of each season. Summer offers the joy of sunshine with sweet citrus and floral notes, while Monsoon envelops you in cozy, earthy aromas, perfect for rainy days. Autumn brings warmth with floral fragrances that feel like a comforting embrace, and Winter delivers a holiday-worthy warmth with soothing vanilla to keep you cozy. Lastly, Spring refreshes your senses with a lively blend of agarwood, jasmine, and spicy rose. This holiday season, gift the lasting charm of TNW’s all-season collection—a fragrance for every occasion and every season.
Price: INR 2,495. Available online.
16. For different moods
Make your New Year celebrations truly special with the Rareity Perfumes Gift Box by Ecloset. This beautifully curated gift set includes two luxurious 20ml unisex fragrances—Zephyr and Enigma—designed to enhance any personality and complement a variety of moods. Whether you're gifting it to a loved one or treating yourself, these fragrances offer a sophisticated and timeless appeal that is sure to make a lasting impression. Perfect for marking the festive season, this elegant gift box combines the art of fine perfumery with the joy of thoughtful gifting.
Price: INR 1,495. Available online.
17. Elegant & stunning
The Tagaro Planter by Bonasila brings an immediate sense of belonging to any space, drawing the eye with its timeless design. Its traditional legacy combined with a minimalistic style adds a sophisticated aesthetic to your interiors, creating a serene and welcoming atmosphere. Crafted from durable fiberglass, these low bowl planters are perfect for placement in various areas like lobbies, entrances, and kitchens. Their simple yet elegant design offers great stability and ensures a stunning visual impact wherever they are placed, making them a versatile and stylish addition to your home or office décor.
Price: INR 8,62 to INR 15,420. Available online.
18. Professional-quality designs
Unwrap the magic of creativity this New Year with Cricut Joy—the perfect companion for anyone who loves to create. This festive season, let Cricut Joy help you spread cheer by crafting thoughtful gifts, beautiful décor, and personalized touches that make every celebration extra special. Designed for both beginners and experienced crafters, Cricut makes crafting easy and enjoyable. Whether you're creating greeting cards, custom T-shirts, or unique home décor, Cricut Joy brings your holiday ideas to life with precision and ease. With its intuitive interface and clear instructions, Cricut Joy allows you to create professional-quality designs right at home. With a wide range of machines and accessories, there’s something for every craft lover, inspiring endless possibilities for gifts, décor, and festive DIY fun.
Price: INR 14,999. Available online.
19. Style matters
The Mona B Cord Duffel combines simple style with modern functionality, making it the perfect companion for a busy day or an overnight trip. Its spacious main compartment offers easy access to all your essentials, while the durable fabric and reinforced lining ensure your belongings stay secure. Built to last, this versatile duffel is designed to withstand years of use, making it a reliable choice for everyday or travel needs.
Price: INR 2,999. Available online.
20. Take a seat
The Customised Neptune Chair by Darsh Designs blends comfort and elegance effortlessly. Its rich brown upholstered seat offers a relaxing experience, while the high-quality hardwood frame ensures durability and stability. With sleek lines and a contemporary silhouette, it suits any modern living space. The plush upholstery not only enhances its aesthetic but also provides a soft, comfortable surface for extended sitting. Versatile in design, this chair complements a range of interior styles, from minimalist to traditional, making it perfect for both casual and formal settings.
Price and availability on request.
21. For beach lovers
The Chevron Palms animal bench from India Circus is the perfect addition to your living space, bringing a tropical flair to any room. You can also place it at the foot of your bed for added charm. Made from acacia wood and MDF, the bench features a lacquer finish and exquisite horse head carvings on both ends, providing both support and style. The chevron background with palm tree motifs is a treat for beach lovers. Explore this unique piece online at India Circus, or discover their range of sturdy animal benches for more options.
Price: INR 13,499. Available online.
22. Holiday collection
This year’s holiday collection from Plate & Peonie centers around its elegant barware, featuring sophisticated cocktail picks and eye-catching wine stoppers that add a touch of glamour to any gathering. Perfectly suited for hosts who appreciate both style and function, these pieces help create an atmosphere filled with warmth and festive cheer. With Plate & Peonie, hosting becomes an art, turning every New Year gathering into a memorable event. Ideal for enhancing your signature cocktails, these festive picks are not only practical but also serve as chic conversation starters. Featuring intricate snowflake designs, they effortlessly infuse the magic of winter into your drink presentation, making every sip a celebration.
Price: INR 7,007. Available online.
23. Add some warmth
The Honeycomb Mocha Woven Throw with Tassels by Sadyaska is a versatile and stylish addition to any home. Perfect for draping over solid or neutral-colored sofas, it pairs beautifully with matching cushions. This premium, all-season throw is made from soft fabric and features tassels at each corner, making it an essential piece for adding warmth and texture to your space.
Price: INR 3,499. Available online.
24. Floored!
Heck Carpet by Obeetee showcases a design inspired by the concept of Piazza—community and isolation. The pattern reflects the homes of elderly individuals, left behind by their families who have moved to the cities. Made from a blend of wool and cotton fibers, this hand-tufted carpet features a rich, multi-shaded color palette. Perfect for transitional spaces, it serves as a striking focal point in any room.
Price: INR 27,800. Available online.
25. Calming scent
Indulge in a sense of calm with IRIS Home Fragrances' Lavender Fragranced Ribbed Pillar Candles. This beautifully crafted set of four candles features a refined ribbed design, adding a sophisticated touch to any room’s décor. Infused with the soothing, calming scent of lavender, these candles create the perfect atmosphere for unwinding after a long day. Whether you're relaxing during a quiet evening or enhancing your self-care routine, their gentle fragrance helps to promote relaxation and tranquility, making them an ideal addition to any space in need of a peaceful ambiance.
Price: INR 585 (pack of 4). Available online.
26. But first, coffee
This New Year, Coffeeza is making your coffee dreams come true with amazing festive offers. Whether you're a budding coffee lover or a seasoned expert, these deals are the perfect way to enhance your brewing experience and share the holiday spirit! The Finero Mini comes with 50 FREE capsules and a 1-year membership packed with benefits. Compact, stylish, and easy to use, it’s ideal for brewing your favourite coffee at home.
Price: INR 4,999. Available online.
27. Time for tea
Luxmi Estates Orange Spice Black Tea is carefully crafted to deliver a distinctive flavour, combining the zesty citrus of orange peel with the comforting warmth of coastal spices. This enjoyable blend not only provides a refreshing taste but also offers a range of health benefits. Packed with antioxidants and natural ingredients, it supports immune health, aids digestion, and promotes overall well-being.
Price: INR 799. Available online.
28. Delight box
As the New Year draws near, celebrate the season of joy and togetherness with the D’aromas Cookies Delight Gift Box. This carefully curated set is your perfect baking companion, featuring an easy-to-use cookie premix for fresh, delicious cookies, a gourmet spread to enhance your treats, and festive decorations to brighten your celebrations. Whether you're indulging yourself or sharing the sweetness with loved ones, this charming gift box is the ideal way to embrace the festive spirit and make every moment special. Let’s bake, celebrate, and create unforgettable memories this New Year.
Price: INR 399. Available online.
29. Candle in the wind
Crafted in the historic city of Firozabad with borosilicate glass, the Sagandhat Panna candle from Tula features a luxurious container for your new favourite candle. Made with Tula's signature blend of coconut and soy wax, Sagandhat comes in two beautifully complementary fragrances. Panna offers a refreshing, crisp scent reminiscent of an early morning forest walk, with dewy grass and misty air. It makes for a thoughtful and cozy New Year gift for your loved ones.
Price: INR 2,800. Available online.
30. Ikkat dupatta
Celebrate the season of giving with the timeless elegance of a pure silk handwoven Ikkat dupatta from Pochampally. Shobitam Green and Red Ikkat Patola Design Pure Silk Dupatta with dense handmade tassels is adorned with intricate geometric patterns crafted using the resist-dyeing technique, this sophisticated accessory combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style. Finished with pico and tassels, it’s a versatile piece that complements both Indian and Western attire, making it a thoughtful and stylish New Year gift.
Price: INR 9,475.39. Available online.
31. Keep stretching
This New Year, surprise the fitness lovers in your life with Strch, the perfect gift for health and wellness. It offers premium activewear that seamlessly blends style, comfort, and performance, supporting every fitness journey. With a focus on sustainability, breathable fabrics, and ergonomic designs, The brand provides unmatched support for workouts, yoga sessions, or athleisure looks. Celebrate the season of giving with Strch – a gift that promotes fitness, confidence, and sustainable living.
Price: INR 1,999 onwards. Available online.
32. Watch out
The Fifty Fathoms collection by Blancpain is a timeless homage to the craftsmanship of watchmaking, blending adventure with elegance. Recognized as the first modern dive watch, it offers exceptional water resistance, luminous dials, and precise movements, making it a perfect New Year gift that speaks to sophistication and thoughtfulness. Ideal for watch enthusiasts, outdoor explorers, or anyone who values heritage and quality, the Fifty Fathoms is a statement of refinement. The Bathyscaphe Moon Phases, part of the iconic Fifty Fathoms collection, is a stunning blend of technical innovation and classic elegance. Featuring a deep blue dial with a moon phase display, luminous markers, and a polished rose gold case, this luxurious timepiece exudes sophistication.
Price on request. Available online.
33. Listen in
A perfect choice for audiophiles and multitaskers, the Noise Air Clips combine style and functionality. These Open Wireless Stereo (OWS) earbuds feature an open-beam design and C-shaped silicon hook, offering a non-intrusive listening experience that keeps you aware of your surroundings while delivering clear, high-quality audio. With AirWave™ Technology, dual pairing, and up to 40 hours of playtime, these earbuds offer comfort and style for long use. Available in chic pearl shades, the Noise Air Clips seamlessly blend performance with fashion.
Price: INR 2,999. Available online.
34. Blend it
Help loved ones start their year with a healthier lifestyle using the NUUK KRÜSH Smoothie Blender. With a powerful 500W motor and 24,500 RPM, this blender quickly creates smoothies. The 650 ml Mega GoJar™ makes it ideal for those with busy schedules, while the patented 6-leaf titanium alloy blade ensures smooth and consistent results. Compact and stylish, it is the perfect gift for fitness enthusiasts or anyone looking to stay healthy in the New Year.
Price: INR 3,199. Available online.
35. Smart air purifier
Start the year fresh with the Qubo Smart Air Purifiers. The newly launched Q600 and Q1000 models are perfect for large spaces, offering outstanding air purification for living rooms, open-plan apartments, and villas. Featuring QSensAI technology and a 4-layer filtration system, these purifiers remove 99.99% of harmful pollutants, ensuring cleaner, fresher air. With remote control, real-time air quality monitoring, and voice assistant compatibility, they combine convenience and top-notch performance, making them the ideal gift for a healthier, smarter year ahead.
Price: INR 12,990 to INR 19,990. Available online.
36. Shimmer along
The Crystal-Embellished Knotted-Strap Shoulder Bag from Charles & Keith is an ideal holiday gift. Its radiant shimmer beautifully embodies the festive spirit. Whether for your best friend, sister, or anyone who loves a touch of glamour, this bag is sure to add a special sparkle to their holiday season.
Price: INR 7,999. Available online.
37. Cozy up
The GAP Cashsoft Mockneck Sweater in forest green makes an ideal New Year gift, providing warmth and comfort during the chilly winter months. Its deep green hue embodies the festive spirit, enhancing the holiday mood. With its soft fabric and relaxed fit, it’s a cozy, practical, and thoughtful gift for all.
Price: INR 3,999. Available online.
38. Get comfortable
This winter, the ECCO Modtray Chelsea Boots are the perfect gift for anyone who loves to stay stylish and on trend. Featuring a sleek design and durable build, they offer both warmth and fashion for the colder months. Ideal for everyday wear or a night out, these boots effortlessly enhance any winter outfit.
Price: INR 16,999. Available online.
39. Versatile accessory
The Halo Micro Bag from Miraggio is the perfect New Year gift for the fashion-conscious person in your life. Its sleek, compact design makes it a versatile accessory for any holiday occasion. With a unique drawstring and magnetic closure, along with multiple carrying options, this bag adds a touch of luxury to their style.
40. For per lovers
Heads Up For Tails is excited to unveil the 'Wrapped in Love' Winter Collection, offering a delightful selection of holiday essentials designed to bring joy and comfort to your furry friends. The HUFT Plaid Blanket & Cushion Set is the perfect way to pamper your pet this season, providing them with the coziest corner at home. This versatile set features a soft quilted blanket and a cute bone-shaped cushion, both crafted from 100% cotton that’s gentle on your pet’s skin. The microfiber filling offers warmth and comfort, making it ideal for those chilly days, while the festive red, chequered pattern adds a stylish touch to their rest area. Embroidered with a sweet quote, this set is easy to wash and store, making it the perfect size for pets of all breeds to snuggle up in comfort and style.
Price: INR 2,499. Available online.
41. Home is where the heart is
This New Year, elevate your celebrations with Rabyana’s exclusive luxury home décor collection. Perfect for gifts or transforming your home, their curated selection blends timeless design with sophistication. Gifting options include elegant candle holders for a warm festive glow, decorative jars to serve and store seasonal treats in style, and nature-inspired leaf wall art, sculptures, bowls, and platters to add charm to any space.
Price: INR 2,499 onwards. Available online.
42. A touch of glamour
It's party season, and what better way to express yourself than with your jewellery! This year, let your bold and unique jewellery choices make a statement and steal the spotlight at every event. These exquisite diamond pieces from Divine Solitaires are the perfect complement to any party look—whether it's a glamorous soirée, a cozy gathering, or a night out. For those who love a touch of glamour, these pendants are the ideal addition to your ensemble. With dazzling round diamonds and intricate cluster designs, these necklaces are versatile enough to pair with any outfit, ensuring you shine effortlessly.
Price on request. Available online.
43. Pamper her
The Deluxe Pamper Gift Set for Her by FNP offers a luxurious self-care experience with a collection of carefully chosen indulgent items to help her unwind and feel pampered. From soothing skincare essentials to rejuvenating beauty products, each piece is designed to enhance her relaxation routine. Beautifully packaged for any special occasion, this thoughtful gift lets her enjoy well-deserved 'me time' and feel cherished.
Price: INR 1,959. Available online.
44. Refreshing perfumes
The Bold Care 404 All Flavours Greek Gods Perfume Gift Pack features a collection of premium, long-lasting fragrances inspired by ancient Greek gods. This set includes four refreshing men's perfumes, each with a unique blend of notes that create an alluring and sophisticated experience. Perfect for any mood or occasion, these fragrances stay fresh all day, ensuring you feel confident and energized.
Price: INR 529. Available online.
45. Delicious treats
The Omay Foods Wonderful Delights Gift Box is a thoughtfully curated selection of premium, delicious treats presented in a vibrant, premium box. The hamper includes healthy, roasted snacks, dry fruits, fragrant potpourri, and decadent sweet treats—all prepared with non-fried, oil-free ingredients. A perfect way to send your warmest wishes with a touch of indulgence.
Price: INR 526. Available online.
46. Soft & durable
The Bloom Exfoliating Scrub gently removes dead skin cells, leaving your skin soft, smooth, and rejuvenated. Enriched with jojoba oil and vitamin E, it promotes a healthy, glowing complexion. Paired with the Bloom Bath Glove, made from soft, durable material, it gently exfoliates the skin, leaving it refreshed and revitalized. Together, they make an ideal duo for a rejuvenating skincare routine.
Price: INR 639. Available online.
47. Flavours & textures
The Smoor Allure Assorted Premium Gift Hamper is a luxurious collection of handcrafted chocolates, gourmet treats, and delightful confections. With a variety of flavors and textures, it offers an indulgent experience perfect for chocolate lovers. Beautifully packaged, it's an elegant gift for special occasions or as a thoughtful gesture to loved ones.
Price: INR 975. Available online.
48. Thoughtful present
This New Year, treat your loved ones to the gift of indulgence with The Honest Tree Bath and Body Care Set, a thoughtful and luxurious present. Infused with the captivating fragrance of Oud and Saffron extracts, this set celebrates opulence in every detail, making it the perfect gift for those who value self-care. The set includes Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner, Gentle Bathing Bar, Hydrating Body Lotion, and Invigorating Shower Gel.
Price: INR 1,299. Available online.
49. Exquisite set
The Cuir Immortal Parfum and Baroque Hand & Body Hydrator Gift Set from Anmer London offers a seamless blend of luxury and indulgence. This exquisite set combines deeply nourishing hydrators with a rich fragrance that transports you to an era of affluence, elegance, and unparalleled finesse. The luxurious scent of Cuir Immortal is perfectly complemented by the soothing and hydrating properties of the Baroque Hand & Body Hydrator, making it the ideal gift for those who appreciate the finest in both fragrance and skincare.
Price: INR 4,180. Available online.
50.
Rasha Waves - Pink by Sajeda Lehry - This short kaftan dress in soft pink crepe is the ideal New Year gift, effortlessly combining elegance and comfort. Its flowing silhouette flatters all body types, making it a versatile choice for both holiday celebrations and relaxing at home in style. The dreamy pink colour and graceful drape create a timeless piece that exudes charm, making it a thoughtful gift that will make anyone feel special this season.
Price: INR 10,499.99. Available online.