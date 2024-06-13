Long-lasting perfumes to gift your dads on Father's Day

Anmer London emerges as an originator, redefining modern luxury as a vegan brand that promotes sustainability and clean beauty, made with the finest ingredients as per EU FDA standards. Embark on a regal olfactory journey with 'Oud Elixir,' a fragrance artfully crafted by perfumer Kevin Mathys, renowned for his exquisite creations with the prestigious French perfume brand Fragrance Du Bois. It has a warm and striking essence of ginger and geranium that creates a captivating allure, a sensual touch of rich leather and Oud for the timeless charm and the most exclusive notes of Olibanum and cedar for a warm earthy aroma. Rs 4,995.