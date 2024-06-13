Celebrate this International Father’s Day by treating your 'appa' dearest to one of these 20 delicious brunches in Bengaluru

Struggling to find the perfect gift for the dad who seemingly has it all? Fret not this Father’s Day! Treat him to a brunch experience he’ll cherish forever.
Indulge in classic menus and sizzling skillets as we’ve scouted eighteen Father’s Day spreads in town. Gather your crew, raise a toast and celebrate the incredible dad who’s always had your back. It’s the ultimate way to show your appreciation and create lasting memories together.
The Creek invites you to a special Father’s Day Feast From The Past Brunch. Relive cherished memories with a nostalgic menu featuring timeless classics from various regions and eras. Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, delicious buffet dishes and classic cocktails, making your Father’s Day celebration unforgettable. INR 2,199 onwards. At Whitefield. +919513677272.
Celebrate Father’s Day in style at The Hebbal Cafe. Indulge in a special Toast to Dad brunch, featuring a mouthwatering menu of grilled delights like Crispy Grilled Chicken Thighs, Grilled Shrimp Cobb Salad and delectable desserts like Lemon Pound Pie. Enjoy live music and free-flowing drinks and create unforgettable memories with the special man in your life. INR 1,999 onwards. At Nagavara, Hebbal. +919606482968
Treat your dad to a taste of royalty with Rajdhani’s extensive thali. It features delicacies from Rajasthan & Gujarat like Dal Bati Churma, Ker Sangri, Kadhi and much more prepared by culinary experts. Celebrate with warm hospitality and delicious food with the King of Thalis. INR 1,200 onwards. Across all outlets. +918022682092.
Whitefield Bond with dad through cooking contests, storytelling and a delicious menu. From juicy steaks to decadent desserts like whiskey-infused bonbons, liquorice macarons, bourbon-infused cakes, craft beers and rich whiskeys, it’s a feast fit for a king. Celebrate your dad and create lasting memories at MCafe! INR 2,299 onwards. At Whitefield. +918779180953.
Surprise your dad with a unique Lebanese Food Festival featuring authentic dishes by chef Jameela Ghani. Enjoy soups, mezze platters and classic mains like lamb with okra or fish with gravy. Finish with sweet treats like Semolina Cake or Orange Blossom Mousse. Enjoy a special Sunday brunch or a memorable family dinner! INR 2,000 onwards. At Domlur. +918041783000.
Celebrate your father at JW Kitchen’s Father’s Day Brunch. Enjoy a warm atmosphere, perfect for making memories. Their delicious buffet features classic favourites, plus a global spread of Asian, Western and Indian cuisines. Live stations for BBQ, tandoor, pasta & chaat add excitement! It’s a feast for all to honour dad. INR 3,500 onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road. +918884494037.
A sophisticated brunch at Feast is for any dad who is a seasoned pro or new to fatherhood. It is the ideal opportunity to bond over culinary delights such as Teriyaki Chicken Skewers, Grilled Corn On The Cob and premium seafood. Enjoy Charcuterie Boards, a Healthy Salad Station and signature Earl Grey Crème Brûlée. Create cherished memories! INR 2,699 onwards. At Rajajinagar. +919620388234.
This Father’s Day, come together to honour the proud fathers of India with a memorable celebration at Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks. Savour an array of regional dishes inspired by iconic fathers from various fields, including sports, music, cinema and more. Enjoy culinary creations that pay tribute to legends like Ramesh Tendulkar and Prakash Padukone, each dish crafted to reflect their extraordinary contributions. The carefully curated menu will include delectable options such as Cheesy Polenta Polpets, Chicken Cafral, Rainbow Salad with Avocado Tahini, Smoked Salmon and much more at The Ministry of Food. INR 1,499 onwards. At Challaghatta. +917558899306.
Cherish your time together enjoying the outdoors, playing your favourite sport or simply having a relaxed brunch. Nestled amidst lush greenery with old trees, this sole Banyan Tree property in India has curated a menu offering both local and continental dishes like veg and non-veg salads, live kebab and grill stations. If your father has a sweet tooth, the dessert selection with ice creams, brownies, pastries and mithais will be a dream come true! Dads get 25 per cent off on brunch, plus two free drinks! INR 2,499 onwards. At Doddaballapur. +917022052538.
Escape the ordinary with an amazing brunch this Father’s Day at Aviary. Live music, fun activities for all ages and a special menu await with treats like succulent prawns, dim sums and lamb chops cooked to perfection at their live grill stations. Delight in the vibrant flavours of India with the live Delhi Chaat station and amazing concoctions. INR 4,250 onwards. At Nandi Hills Road. +918792929221.
Celebrate the timeless brunch classics such as iconic Ol’ School Pancakes, Deep Pan Waffles, classic charcuteries, in-house pasta, Good Ol’ Eggs Benedict, Eggs Florentine and sandwiches like the BBQ Chicken & Cheddar Melt-in Crispy Croissant, drinks and much more this Father’s Day. INR 2,000 onwards. At Lavelle Road & Indiranagar.
Celebrate the hero of your life with flavourful delicacies with an exclusive brunch at Momo Cafe. Chef Vijay Bhandari and his team have curated a menu that includes a Bunny Chow Counter, Ramen Bar, Rajputana Laal Maas, Keema Kabuli Pulao, Tulsi Kalonji Paneer Tikka and much more. INR 2,200 onwards. At Bellandur. +919513688331.
Dads with a sweet tooth rejoice! Magnolia Bakery’s Father’s Day treats are here! Decadent cupcakes and customisable cakes are available across stores for in-store pickup or delivery. Pre-order a special cake or surprise dad with a box of Truffle Inscription Cupcakes. INR 160 onwards. Across all outlets.
Treat your dad to a delightful brunch experience surrounded by family and friends. Savour a wide array of dishes with live stations serving everything from mouth-watering grills to delectable desserts. Plus, dads get a complimentary meal when dining with family — the ideal way to show your gratitude. INR 2,000 onwards. At Neo Kitchen, Nagawara. +918069112345.
The Father’s Day Brunch at Moxy Bengaluru promises a day of fun, food and family. With pool access, bar access, brunch, fun and live stations, you can also take part in face painting, father and kid mocktail-making sessions, a memory wall, live music and games including giant jenga and more — make this special day, a day to remember at Moxy Bengaluru! INR 2,000 onwards. At Doddajala. +918792929834.
Featuring their all-new Big Daddy Soft Corn Tacos, this Father’s Day menu at Sanchez offers a taste of Mexico City right on your plate, perfect for creating lasting memories with dad. Dads can choose from three delicious options; Cilantro & Lime Grilled Chicken, Pork Carnitas and Morita Plant Meat Taco that boasts pulled jackfruit. INR 395 onwards. At UB City. +918041755266.
Treat your adventurous dad to a culinary journey he won’t forget at Tiger Yaki that’s offering a unique dining experience for dads who appreciate bold flavours and exciting new tastes. The menu features a vibrant fusion of Korean and Japanese favourites, guaranteed to tantalise even the most discerning palate. INR 500 onwards. At St Mark’s Road. +918088796559.
Celebrate Dad at Cubbon Pavilion! Dads craft cocktails, kids decorate treats - fun for all! Savor a lavish brunch with live counters, pizzas, sushi, and special Dad desserts. Make memories in a serene setting. INR 3500 onwards. At Residency Road. +917305874139
Take Dad to Lucky Chan, Bangalore's conveyor belt sushi haven! Grab chopsticks & choose from a vibrant array of fresh nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls as they glide by. Veg or seafood, Lucky Chan caters to all! Celebrate Dad with a special treat: one free drink each for father-son/daughter duos at the Hebbal outlet! INR 325 onwards. Across all outlets.
(Written by Namitha Acharya)