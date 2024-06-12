This Father’s Day, gift your dad some sparkle!

Today's fathers are not confined by the traditional boundaries and stereotypes of the past. They are caregivers, confidantes, and friends. This Father's Day, it's time to celebrate these multifaceted men with gifts that reflect their diverse interests and dynamic roles. So, skip the predictable and opt for a gift that reflects the enduring strength and the unwavering love of your dad. For all that they are and all that they do, they definitely deserve some sparkle in their wardrobe. De Beers Forevermark offers a range of men's diamond bracelets, rings, and cufflinks, each meticulously crafted to embody timeless elegance. But what truly sets them apart is that each diamond is inscribed with a unique inscription number accompanied by a card ensuring that you are receiving a natural, genuine diamond, one that is among the world’s most beautiful.
Diamond cufflinks serve as a perfect gift which can be worn to work or for a night out. The sleek and timeless cufflinks hold a beautiful, natural diamond at the heart of each pair and are crafted with 18k gold. They are available in both enamel and white gold. Dads are notoriously tricky to shop for, but a men's ring strikes the perfect balance between sentimental and stylish. These rings are crafted with ethically sourced diamonds, ensuring both quality and a clear conscience. The timeless designs, from classic bands to contemporary pieces, celebrate his unique personality and the special bond you share.
Modern dads appreciate a touch of sophistication on their wrist. A bracelet in sleek platinum and rose gold is the perfect solution. Featuring a sparkling solitaire diamond at the clasp, this bracelet is both stylish and meaningful.
Price on request. Available online.
Who says jewellery isn’t for men? This year, make your father feel extraordinary with the Estrella diamond pendant by DishiS Designer Jewellery in exquisite rose gold that deeply reflects his dedication. This timeless piece will become a cherished symbol of your enduring love and appreciation for the father who has been your constant pillar of strength. Let this Father's Day be a testament to the endless love and care he has showered upon you, and a promise to celebrate him daily for all the ways he enriches your life. The Estrella diamond pendant is not just a gift as it's a lasting tribute to the remarkable man who has always been there for you in every challenge of your life.
Price: Rs 30,226.68. Available online.
Reliance Jewels presents special gifting options for Father's Day, inspired by the concept of ‘DAD: Super Wall of the Family’. The classic yet contemporary Diamond and Blue Silicon Bracelet features diamonds set in the middle of a stylish blue silicon belt. The openable fish lock is crafted from 18 karat white gold, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication. This unique piece makes a perfect Father's Day gift, symbolising strength and refined taste.
The sophisticated Diamond and Leather Bracelet showcases diamonds set against an elegant leather belt. The openable fish lock is made from 18 karat rose gold, offering a warm and classic finish. Ideal for Father's Day, this bracelet represents timeless style and the unwavering support of a father.
Price: Rs. 103700 to Rs 122800 (approx.)
PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta has launched their exclusive Father's Day Special Collection, featuring an exquisite range of cufflinks, chains, rings, and bracelets designed to celebrate and honor the incredible fathers in our lives. This thoughtfully curated collection embodies sophistication and elegance, offering the perfect tokens of appreciation for fathers who deserve the best.
Each piece in this collection is meticulously crafted with a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design, ensuring a timeless appeal. From elegant cufflinks that add a touch of refinement to any outfit, to stylish chains and rings that exude class and personality, and bracelets that perfectly balance luxury and subtlety, the collection caters to diverse tastes and styles.
Price on request. Available online.
Irasva Fine Jewellery has launched an exclusive Father's Day special gifting collection, featuring an exquisite range of diamond cufflinks, graceful rings, and gorgeous tiny buttons. Designed to celebrate the unwavering strength and elegance of fatherhood, each piece in this collection embodies a perfect blend of contemporary style and timeless craftsmanship. The diamond cufflinks, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, add a touch of sophistication to any formal attire, while the rings, available in various designs, symbolise the enduring bond between father and child. Additionally, the diamond buttons offer a unique and luxurious accessory option, perfect for adding a subtle sparkle to any outfit. With this new collection, Irasva Fine Jewellery aims to provide the perfect gift to honor and cherish fathers, reflecting their unique personality and style.
Price on request. Available online.