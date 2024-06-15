Father's Day 2024: Three luxury purchases you must consider for dads who love to accessorise

What’s better than a timeless gift for dad — literally and figuratively? A practical accessory for appreciation of time and a style quotient, watches have always been a reflection of dad’s classy and bossy personality at work or his active lifestyle post-work hours.

Check out these newly launched products by Daniel Wellington, Timex and Fossil which capture the best of both worlds for the perfect addition to your father's accessory kit.

Daniel Wellignton’s Classic Multi-Eye Mesh Graphite takes the watch game a notch higher with interchangeable straps, adapting to boardroom brilliance or the weekend swag. INR 18,699. Available online.

Adding on to the dapper collection, Timex’s range of analog and digital watches stay true to the classic silhouettes and gain a modern edge with a splash of vibrant colour on the dials, ensuring dads remain a timeless icon. INR 11,995. Available online.

A sports enthusiast? Pick one of the best-selling pieces from Fossil’s Sport Tourer collection which boasts high-performance tachymeter bezel and lume hour markers. INR 16,300 onwards. Available online.