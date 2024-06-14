Father's Day 2024: Let your fathers rise and shine with these 7 wellness products

The Kansa Wand from Kama Ayurveda is a sacred Ayurvedic massage tool used to enhance beauty rituals and promote holistic wellness. According to ancient Ayurvedic texts, it is filled with healing properties, and its use on the skin stimulates, fits, and tones, delivering a natural facelift effect. Utilising slow, firm sweeping strokes, the Kansa Wand massage promotes increased circulation, lymphatic drainage, and muscle tone definition. Beyond physical benefits, the Kansa Wand activates marma points, enhancing the flow of prana (life-force energy) for deep spiritual rejuvenation.

PS: The picture shows a woman using the Kansa Wand. But it is for anyone, and makes for a perfect Father's Day gift.

Price on request. Available online.