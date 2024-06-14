Father's Day 2024: Let your fathers rise and shine with these 7 wellness products

Wellness matters. Perhaps the most thoughtful and expensive gift you can gift your dads this Father's Day is the gift of wellness. And while there are many products in the market, we have done all the work for you and shortlisted products that you may want to gift. Here is the curated list.
You can get your father this well-curated luxurious well-being gift set by Poshte which is filled with goodness of Ayurveda and Aromatherapy and care of Mother Nature. An ideal skin and soul well-being gift set that expresses your joy and care for your dads.
Price: Rs 1,550. Available online.
Kimirica’s Father’s Day Gift Sets are inspired by the French philosophy of ‘L’Art de Vivre’. The French Note Collection invites fathers to pause and enjoy the moment with luxurious bath essentials. Infused with the relaxing aroma of authentic French Lavender, and enriched with soothing aloe vera and nourishing almond oil, this collection offers a sophisticated retreat. It’s an elegant, ideal gift that embodies the essence of French sophistication and self-care, reminding him to take time out for himself amidst the chaos of daily life.
Price: Rs 1,599. Available online.
The Kansa Wand from Kama Ayurveda is a sacred Ayurvedic massage tool used to enhance beauty rituals and promote holistic wellness. According to ancient Ayurvedic texts, it is filled with healing properties, and its use on the skin stimulates, fits, and tones, delivering a natural facelift effect. Utilising slow, firm sweeping strokes, the Kansa Wand massage promotes increased circulation, lymphatic drainage, and muscle tone definition. Beyond physical benefits, the Kansa Wand activates marma points, enhancing the flow of prana (life-force energy) for deep spiritual rejuvenation.
PS: The picture shows a woman using the Kansa Wand. But it is for anyone, and makes for a perfect Father's Day gift.
Price on request. Available online.
Father's Day is a unique opportunity to recognise and appreciate the amazing fathers whose love, guidance, and steadfast support have influenced our lives. Why not give him a thoughtful present this Father's Day! Bold Care The Better Sleep, Better You Combo is perfect. Featuring Melatonin Blissful Sleep Gummies for better sleep and reduced anxiety made using melatonin 5mg, ashwagandha, and chamomile extract; Biotin Hair Gummies for healthier nails and hair with biotin, zinc, and multivitamins; and Hyaluronic Acid Glowing Skin Gummies for improved skin quality with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C & E - this combo ensures men’s overall health.
Price: Rs 1,026. Available online.
Give your dad the gift of health with OZiva Daily Men’s Multivitamin. It helps meet daily nutrient needs, improves energy with herbs like ashwagandha and safed musli, and supports brain health with Arjuna and Choline. Vitamins C, D3, K2 MK-7, and E enhance immunity. Plus, it’s gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, with no artificial sweeteners or sugar. Show your dad you care about his health and vitality.
Price: Rs 499. Available online.
This Father's Day, give the gift of ultimate comfort and relaxation to the dads in your life with Centuary Mattress’ Sleepables Neck Pillow! Crafted with memory foam for optimal relaxation, this pillow is a must-have for hardworking individuals on the go. Whether it's a quick nap between meetings or unwinding during long journeys, the Sleepables Neck Pillow ensures you wake up refreshed and ready to conquer the day. It provides perfect lumbar and neck support, made from molded memory foam with just the right firmness. This plush reinforcement helps you fall asleep anywhere, offering the ultimate in comfort and support.
Price: Rs 754. Available online.
Give the gift of Evolv28 this Father’s Day, a revolutionary wearable designed to enhance both mental well-being and physical health. Its feather-light construction envelops users in effortless tranquility, improving sleep quality, reducing stress, and fostering a harmonious work-life balance tailored to individual preferences. More than just an accessory, Evolv28 empowers users to unlock their true potential. Cultivate life-affirming practices, nurture mindfulness, and sharpen concentration while experiencing heightened moods and emotional well-being. With Evolv28, you can break free from dependence on medications or supplements for chronic ailments. This Father’s Day, give the gift of Evolv28 and help your loved one embark on a journey toward holistic wellness and self-discovery.
Price: Rs 19,999. Available online.