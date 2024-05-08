Chic accessories to choose from for your Mother’s Day gifts

Anaar's Victory of Venus perfect platforms are inspired by the Roman goddess of love and beauty who emerged from an oyster. They feature an eye-catching pearl which sits on the front straps of the shoe.The design is crafted in a classic beige and is embellished all over. It exudes femininity and the elegance of a calm sea. These perfect platforms are as charming as the depiction of Venus in famous pieces of art around the world. They have a dreamlike composition and look ethereal.

Available online. INR 16,990.