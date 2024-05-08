Chic accessories to choose from for your Mother’s Day gifts

From bags to wristwatches and jewelleries to shoes, check out these accessories that will make great gifts for Mother’s Day.
The Limited Edt’s Gen- Z collection is sure to make your mother feel young and energetic again. These footwear talk of comfort and style. They are sure to make a statement in their different colours and make your mother the star of the occasion.
Available online. Price on request.
These French Connection watches exude timelessness and beauty. From sleek sophistication to floral feminity, the silhouettes of these watches reflect them all. You can check out their Black mesh bands with gold detailing to botanical beauties with Rose Gold Watch featuring a delicate flower dial. Gift her a piece of luxury to wear on her wrists always.
Available online. Price on request.
Honouring every mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day, comes the new collection by Jaipur Watch Company. A tribute to India’s history and motherhood is the Baagh 2 collection. These limited edition pieces have a collectible Quarter Rupee Bagh Coin from 1947.
Available online. Price on request.
These Mila Sling Bags from Fine Lines have been handcrafted with finest soft leather sourced from French tanneries. They feature a sleek clasp push lock feature. The leather lends a luxurious look to the bag and enhances durability.
Available online. INR 9,900.
Make your mother the star of any occasion by gifting her the Pave crystal pendant from Daniel Wellington’s latest collection. The sleek look of the pendant gives off an elegant vibe and can be paired easily with both ethnic and western clothes.
Available online. INR 7,699.
Check out the silver earrings from Kushal’s Mother’s Day Collection. The collection, apart from the earrings also offers several curated pieces worth checking out including necklaces, bracelets and more. Each piece in the collection is crafted with meticulous precision and includes a variety of designs — from light to heavy — to choose from.
Available online. Price on request.
The distinctly sophisticated Breitling's Navitimer Automatic 36 is a timeless piece for moms who are elegant and stylish.
Available online. Price on request.
The Vacheron Constantin Patrimony moon phase retrograde date case sculpted in pink or white gold now features a classic 39 mm diameter. This aesthetic is echoed on the collection’s signature convex dial, whose sunburst-finished surface is attired in a new old-silver-toned colour. The watch has an olive green strap.
Available online. Price on request.
The Meisterstück Collection from Montblanc, the epitome of timeless luxury among the Maison’s leather goods collections, acts as the ideal canvas for celebrating the milestone anniversary of its namesake writing instrument. The first celebratory capsule features an outline of the Mont Blanc mountain.
Available online. Price on request.
The Vanguard™ Lady Slim Vintage features a slim, automatic movement, designed and manufactured in-house. The aesthetic of the piece is completed by a leather strap perfectly integrated with the VanguardTM case, creating perfect continuity and optimal comfort on the wrist.
Available online. Price on request.
Elevate your Mother's Day gifting game with Rebaari Jewels' stunning collection of diamond watches, specially curated for the extraordinary mothers in your life. Designed to capture the essence of timeless elegance, each watch is meticulously crafted with precision and adorned with shimmering diamonds, making it the perfect expression of love and appreciation. From sleek and sophisticated designs to intricately embellished timepieces, our collection offers a wide range of styles to suit every taste and preference.
Available online. INR 3,500.
Elevate your Mother's Day gifting with the exquisite Auqual ring, delicately gold-plated to add a touch of elegance and sophistication. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, this stunning piece is the perfect symbol of your love and appreciation for mothers. Its timeless design and luxurious finish makes it a versatile accessory that she can cherish for years to come.
Available online. INR 700.
Get ready to celebrate Mother's Day in style with Jimmy Choo's stylish and unique collection! From chic embellishments to luxurious textures, the shoes and accessories are the perfect way to add a touch of glamour to her day.
Available online. Price on request.
Anaar's Victory of Venus perfect platforms are inspired by the Roman goddess of love and beauty who emerged from an oyster. They feature an eye-catching pearl which sits on the front straps of the shoe.The design is crafted in a classic beige and is embellished all over. It exudes femininity and the elegance of a calm sea. These perfect platforms are as charming as the depiction of Venus in famous pieces of art around the world. They have a dreamlike composition and look ethereal.
Available online. INR 16,990.
The Signature Laurie Layered Tassel Stone Necklace is a stunning addition to any ensemble from Forever New's Signature range. Crafted with recycled metals, it boasts elevated designs and textures. With a layered necklace design, multi-style chain and stone pendant in a gold-tone setting, it exudes sophistication. Finished with a lobster fastening, it's a versatile accessory for any occasion.
Available online. INR 3000.
Flowers with their vivid hues have been our eternal muse through the ages and in this striking piece, nature's wondrous canvas comes to life in the form of an intricately crafted rose pendant on sterling silver chain in the bold hue of crimson red and leaves reimagined with the sparkle of clear zircon stones from Miss Joe!
Available online. INR 6999.
The Maternal Bliss Jewels collection from Dassani Brothers portray that no bond is stronger than between a mother and her child. Every piece of collection has been handcrafted with love and care, meant to evoke feelings of warmth and tenderness like those experienced within an embrace from momma bear herself.
Available online. Price on request.