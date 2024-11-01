Five last-minute gifting options to give your favourite sister on Bhai Dooj

While bhai-dooj is just two days away, if you are still confused what to gift your favourite sisters, this curated list is a cue for you.
Light up your sister's festive season with the perfect gift of beauty and celebration – the Mamaearth Moisture Matte Long Stay Lipstick Gift Set. Featuring two festive combos, Nude Perfection, and Bright & Bold, these mini lipsticks are designed to bring out both elegance and vibrance in every celebration. Whether it’s the subtle charm of nudes or the striking allure of bold shades, each lipstick offers up to 12 hours of flawless colour and keeps lips nourished for eight hours with avocado oil and vitamin E.
INR 999. Available online.
If you are a little high on budget, Divine Solitaire's Stunning Solitaire Earrings, meticulously crafted in premium 18KT gold, will be the perfect gift for your loved ones. These earrings, featuring radiant solitaires, add a touch of luxury and brilliance to any look. Whether attending a formal event or a casual gathering, these earrings promise to make you stand out with their understated elegance.
Price on request. Available online.
Vanilla Moon’s AW24 collection embodies this sentiment through thoughtful craftsmanship and luxurious materials. Soft calf leather, plush suede, patent finishes, and quilted textures lend each pair an indulgent touch. Intricate details—gleaming brass buckles, jewelled accents, and precise hand-stitching—transform functional footwear into works of art. From sharp, structured Chelsea boots with elastic gussets to ruched leather styles that mold gracefully to the foot, each piece feels as good as it looks. And with thoughtfully engineered heels, from sculptural stilettos to architecturally designed square heels, every step is as comfortable as it is stylish.
INR 8990 onwards. Available online
From smocked corsetry to elegantly draped dresses, Ostilos' new collection showcases the versatility and artistry of smocking as a key visual and structural component. Each piece speaks to our commitment to innovation while honouring the traditional craftsmanship that defines our design ethos.
Price on request. Available online.
Lavie World's Festive Pearl Grey Gift Combo has everything that your sister/sisters may like. Featuring a collection of stylish accessories and fragrances, the combo includes their Signature Gaum Frame Handbag, a luxe and versatile accessory that complements both traditional and modern ensembles, Venus Women’s watch, a sleek, rose gold timepiece that brings a refined elegance to business meetings and festive gatherings alike and the Luxe Lily Floral Eau De Parfum, which boasts of a pack of four refreshing fragrances inspired by blooming gardens, perfect for any occasion.
INR 6499. Available online.