Five last-minute gifting options to give your favourite sister on Bhai Dooj

Light up your sister's festive season with the perfect gift of beauty and celebration – the Mamaearth Moisture Matte Long Stay Lipstick Gift Set. Featuring two festive combos, Nude Perfection, and Bright & Bold, these mini lipsticks are designed to bring out both elegance and vibrance in every celebration. Whether it’s the subtle charm of nudes or the striking allure of bold shades, each lipstick offers up to 12 hours of flawless colour and keeps lips nourished for eight hours with avocado oil and vitamin E.

INR 999. Available online.