15 meaningful gifts for men to celebrate International Men’s Day

The Amazfit GTR 4 New Version smartwatch is the perfect Men’s Day gift, blending style and practicality for the modern man. With a robust 46.5mm round design, available in sleek Galaxy Black or classic Brown Leather, it pairs well with both casual and formal attire. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the GTR 4 New is packed with useful features, including Bluetooth calling, music storage, and a vibrant 1.45-inch AMOLED display that's easily visible even in direct sunlight. Fitness and health enthusiasts will love its advanced tracking capabilities, which include sensors for heart rate, SpO2, stress, and more than 150 sports modes, making it an excellent companion for those focused on wellness. Additionally, its reliable GPS, long-lasting battery life, and Zepp OS 3.0 offer a smooth and seamless user experience. With its thoughtful design and advanced tech, the GTR 4 New Version offers the perfect balance of functionality and style for any man who appreciates both.

Price: INR 14,999. Available online.