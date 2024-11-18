15 meaningful gifts for men to celebrate International Men’s Day

International Men’s Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the men who inspire, lead, and support us in countless ways. Whether it’s a father, brother, friend, or partner, showing appreciation with a thoughtful gift can go a long way in expressing your gratitude. Finding the perfect gift for the special men in your life can sometimes be challenging, but the key is to choose something that resonates with their personality, interests, and lifestyle. From fitness enthusiasts to tech lovers and style aficionados, we’ve curated a list of 15 unique and meaningful gift ideas that are sure to make this Men’s Day memorable.
What some may perceive as a life of privilege or an easy path could actually be the result of your tireless efforts and hard-won achievements. Behind what looks like a silver spoon is a journey filled with challenges, growth, and resilience that you've worked relentlessly to build. Never allow the doubts or negativity of others to dull your brilliance. Instead, continue to shine and celebrate your journey with confidence, and let Star Tatva Bracelet by Que By M, limited-edition gold jewellery, be a reflection of your strength and success.
Price: INR 144,750. Available online.
The ECCO STREET 720 is the ideal everyday sneaker, combining a modern sporty design with GORE-TEX waterproofing for all-weather protection. Crafted with premium materials, these sneakers are built to be reliable in any situation, offering both style and performance. Designed for an active lifestyle, these feature 360-degree ventilation to keep your feet cool and comfortable. And owing to the innovative ECCO FLUIDFORM construction and advanced midsole channels, these sneakers provide excellent airflow and cushioning, ensuring a responsive, comfortable fit all day long.
Price: INR 16,999. Available online.
The Amazfit GTR 4 New Version smartwatch is the perfect Men’s Day gift, blending style and practicality for the modern man. With a robust 46.5mm round design, available in sleek Galaxy Black or classic Brown Leather, it pairs well with both casual and formal attire. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the GTR 4 New is packed with useful features, including Bluetooth calling, music storage, and a vibrant 1.45-inch AMOLED display that's easily visible even in direct sunlight. Fitness and health enthusiasts will love its advanced tracking capabilities, which include sensors for heart rate, SpO2, stress, and more than 150 sports modes, making it an excellent companion for those focused on wellness. Additionally, its reliable GPS, long-lasting battery life, and Zepp OS 3.0 offer a smooth and seamless user experience. With its thoughtful design and advanced tech, the GTR 4 New Version offers the perfect balance of functionality and style for any man who appreciates both.
Price: INR 14,999. Available online.
For the man who lives for the open road, the Qubo DashCam Pro 3K is the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and everyday safety. Featuring a powerful 5MP front camera and a 2MP rear camera, this dashcam captures every detail of the journey in crystal-clear 3K resolution, thanks to the Sony IMX 335 sensor. Whether he's an avid road-tripper or spends long hours commuting, this thoughtful gift combines style and practicality. With advanced AI-powered alerts, it not only records but also monitors the surroundings, providing real-time updates on any unusual movements. Give him the gift of a safer journey with the Qubo DashCam Pro 3K—an essential companion for every drive.
Price: INR 8,490. Available online.
Celebrate the men who embody strength and style with the NoiseFit Origin smartwatch — a perfect blend of timeless elegance and cutting-edge performance. Encased in a sleek metallic body, it boasts a vibrant round display that combines sophistication with practicality. The Noise Health Suite™ offers essential wellness features, including real-time heart rate monitoring, readiness analysis, and more, helping him stay on top of his health wherever he goes. With IP68 water resistance and an impressive 7-day battery life, this smartwatch is built to keep up with any challenge. Gift him a watch that not only looks great but also empowers him with smart insights.
Price: INR 6,299. Available online.
The Ikonic Professional Pro Master Hair Clipper is a high-performance, durable tool designed for barbers and professional hairstylists. Powered by a turbocharged magnetic motor that runs at an impressive 10,000 RPM, it delivers smooth, efficient cutting with every use. The adjustable blade lever allows for precise length settings from 0.5mm to 3.5mm, while the hard alloy steel blade ensures long-lasting sharpness and reliability. With a 150-minute battery life, this clipper offers extended usage without frequent recharging. Featuring a lithium battery for easy plug-and-play operation, it also comes with an ON/OFF switch for simple control.
Price: INR 5,395. Available online.
This beautifully crafted Silver Tooth pendant with chain from Tribe Amrapali is made from high-quality silver with a distinctive oxidized finish, adding a timeless, vintage appeal. At its center, the pendant showcases a striking onyx stone, known for its deep, rich color and unique texture, making each piece one-of-a-kind. Each piece of our jewelry is meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans, ensuring that no two pieces are exactly alike. Due to the handcrafted nature of our designs, slight variations in texture and finish may occur, adding to the individuality and charm of your piece.
Price: INR 4,635. Available online.
Give the gift of convenience with the NUUK REN GO cordless vacuum cleaner, designed for those who value a quick and easy clean-up, whether at home or on the go. Compact yet powerful, it delivers 11 kPa of suction, making it perfect for daily dusting or quick car cleanups before a road trip. With 7 versatile attachments, it effortlessly reaches every corner, including those hard-to-reach spots under the seats. Offering 4-in-1 functionality—vacuuming, air dusting, inflation, and deflation—this cordless vacuum is ideal for the man who values efficiency and simplicity. Gift him a tool that keeps his home and car looking spotless with minimal effort.
Price: INR 3,349. Available online.
Introducing your new go-to travel companion: the MonaB Cord Duffle (Black)! Crafted from eco-friendly cotton canvas and vegan leather, this bag offers the perfect blend of style and functionality. Whether you’re heading out for a weekend getaway or tackling a busy day, the Cord Duffle provides ample space and convenient pockets to keep your essentials organized. Its unisex design makes it a versatile choice for anyone who values both fashion and sustainability. Ideal for those who want to travel in style while staying environmentally conscious!
Price: INR 2,999. Available online.
Celebrate International Men’s Day by helping him fuel his fitness journey with Denzour Whey Protein. Packed with premium-quality protein, it’s designed to support muscle growth, enhance recovery, and boost overall strength. With its smooth blendability and delicious taste, this supplement is an easy and enjoyable addition to any fitness routine. Perfect for the active man who prioritizes health, performance, and vitality, it’s a thoughtful gift for those dedicated to staying strong, energized, and at their best.
Price: INR 2,049. Available online.
FCL Active Radiance Complex Face Serum is a cutting-edge skincare solution formulated specifically for men’s skin. Combining a powerful blend of plant extracts, antioxidants, and skin-smoothing ingredients, this serum targets uneven skin tone and dullness. The advanced formula is designed with a fast-absorbing delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate quickly, delivering intense brightness and promoting a more even complexion. Ideal for men who want to enhance their skin's radiance and health with a simple, effective solution.
Price: INR 1,950. Available online.
For the man who has a passion for exploration, Soulflower’s Aromatherapy Gift Box is the ideal gift. Thoughtfully curated, this versatile set features a selection of high-quality essential oils, each chosen for its ability to enhance well-being in a variety of ways. Whether he’s looking to unwind and relax after a long day, or boost his focus and energy for a productive session, these oils can be used to create the perfect atmosphere. The gift box offers a range of options, making it a great companion for any journey—whether he's traveling, working, or simply enjoying some time at home. Perfect for the man who values self-care and is always on the move, this aromatherapy set helps him achieve balance, relaxation, and mental clarity wherever he goes.
Price: INR 1,500. Available online.
We often hear about the five love languages in relationships, but do men take time to show themselves some love? Modern masculinity is all about balance, and self-care—especially sun care—plays a vital role. Sun protection is frequently overlooked by men, but with the growing exposure to harmful UV rays and blue light from digital devices, it’s crucial to protect your skin. Chosen’s Safescreen Nexgen SPF 80+ Moisturizing Sunscreen provides the ultimate defense against both UV rays and blue light, offering a comprehensive solution for the modern man’s skincare needs.
Price: INR 1,190. Available online.
Upgrade your style and protection with the Voyage WRAP AROUND Polarized Sunglasses. Featuring a sleek shine black frame and polarized black lenses, these sunglasses block glare and offer full eye coverage. The wrap-around design ensures maximum protection from the sun, while the lightweight frame delivers all-day comfort. Perfect for any outdoor activity, they also provide 100% UV protection for your eyes. Sleek and sophisticated, the Voyage ROUND Polarized Sunglasses blend retro style with modern performance. The iconic round frame, paired with polarized black lenses, enhances clarity by reducing glare, making them ideal for driving, outdoor activities, or sunny days. With 100% UV protection and a comfortable fit, these sunglasses are perfect for both fashion and function.
Price: INR 1,099. Available online.
OPIUM Eyewear has unveiled its latest limited-edition collection, honoring Marvel’s legendary superhero, Iron Man. This release marks the final chapter of OPIUM’s Marvel-inspired series, following successful collaborations with Black Panther and Captain America. The collection is thoughtfully crafted to capture both Iron Man’s formidable strength and Tony Stark’s human side, allowing wearers to channel their own inner hero through each distinct piece. Drawing inspiration from Tony Stark’s transformation from a brilliant entrepreneur to the iconic Iron Man, this collection is a tribute to resilience, innovation, and personal growth.
Price: INR 1,695 to INR 4,750. Available online.