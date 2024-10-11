Shine this festive season in stunning outfits and jewellery

It's that magical time of the year when India comes alive, sparkling with festive fervour. Every corner of the country is abuzz with celebrations, from the spirited rhythms of Navratri to the grandeur of Durga Puja, and Dussehra — all building up to the much-awaited Diwali and beyond. As the festive season unfolds, the excitement to dress in our finest grows. This is when we embrace traditional elegance, with ethnic drapes and dazzling jewellery taking centre stage. To help you shine in style, we’ve curated a selection of the most exquisite pieces to elevate your festive wardrobe and make every occasion even more special.