Shine this festive season in stunning outfits and jewellery

It's that magical time of the year when India comes alive, sparkling with festive fervour. Every corner of the country is abuzz with celebrations, from the spirited rhythms of Navratri to the grandeur of Durga Puja, and Dussehra — all building up to the much-awaited Diwali and beyond. As the festive season unfolds, the excitement to dress in our finest grows. This is when we embrace traditional elegance, with ethnic drapes and dazzling jewellery taking centre stage. To help you shine in style, we’ve curated a selection of the most exquisite pieces to elevate your festive wardrobe and make every occasion even more special.
Timeless elegance
The charm of wearing a sari on a festival is unparalleled. Elevate your festive wardrobe with this Mira organza trim work sari with jacquard blouse by Silchic that feels like a celebration in itself! Embrace the festivities and make lasting memories in this stunning sari—it’s more than just an outfit; it’s all about your festive glam.
Priced at Rs 35,999. Available online.
Haute handloom
This season of lights, immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of celebration with WeaverStory’s collection of handloom saris, each one a heartfelt tribute to India’s rich artisanal heritage. Imagine draping yourself in this red pure kota silk Banarasi sari, adding a touch of grace and grandeur to your festive attire. For this season of celebration, choose a sari that resonates with your personal style and honours the beauty of tradition.
Priced at Rs 50,990. Available online.
Navy luxe
Why should only women have fun? When it comes to festive shopping, even the men are spoilt for choice. The Aviral navy front open kurta trouser set from Kalpraag, features resham and sequinned embroidery, creating a luxurious look. With its front-open design and a heavy embroidered dupatta, paired with ivory trousers, this ensemble is perfect for festive occasions.
Priced at Rs 19,499. Available online.
Chic vibe
If you are caught up with work or other commitments this festive season, yet want to keep the festive vibe upheld, this is the perfect outfit for you. Brighten your wardrobe with this stunning orange and yellow bandhani kurta set from The Kaftan Company, showcasing intricate tie-dye patterns that exude festive charm. Perfect for celebrations, its lightweight fabric and elegant silhouette ensure comfort and style for any occasion.
Priced at Rs 5,950. Available online.
Floral stones
Treat yourself to the enchanting Swarovski’s Diwali capsule—a collection that feels like a heartfelt embrace of nature’s beauty and creativity. Adorned with pink and clear Swarovski Zirconia in various cuts and intricate floral motifs, this bracelet captures the vibrant spirit of rangoli, adding a unique touch to your celebrations. Whether you’re dressing up for a festive gathering or looking for the perfect gift for someone, this piece will truly elevate the moment.
Priced at Rs 13,900. Available online.
Quaint charm
Transform your look with these golden butterfly earrings from Senco Gold & Diamond, a perfect combination of elegance and whimsical. These 14k gold earrings are lightweight and comfortable, making them an ideal accessory for any occasion — from casual outings to festive celebrations. Be the sparkle in the crowd this festive season as these earrings add a touch of warmth and sophistication.
Priced at Rs 39,996. Available online.
Be the sparkle!
Celebrate the festive season in style and elevate your jewellery collection with this stunning made-to-order Anji ring by Vai ra. It features a breathtaking lab-grown emerald at its centre. Crafted with customisable metal options of gold in white, rose, or yellow finishes, it offers both versatility and style. Add a personal touch to your festive spirit with this piece that combines comfort with quality craftsmanship, making it the perfect statement for any occasion.
Prices from Rs 39,996. Available online.