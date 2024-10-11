Festive collection ‘Aadhira’ is thoughtfully designed for the goddess in you!

It’s Navratri, and what better time than this to unveil a collection that is inspired by the timeless charm of Goddess Durga! Kicky & Perky, a brand celebrated for its exquisite handcrafted silver jewellery has launched the Aadhira collection, an enchanting line that beautifully marries traditional artistry with modern sophistication.

At the heart of the Aadhira collection lies a deep reverence for the divine feminine, with each piece showcasing stunning motifs that embody the strength, grace, and beauty of Goddess Durga. The collection features intricately designed jewellery brought to life through delicate wooden carvings, all thoughtfully embellished with vibrant Navratan stones. These stones, each representing a different celestial body, add a splash of colour and meaning, making each piece not only a work of art but also a reflection of personal and cultural significance.