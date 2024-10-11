Festive collection ‘Aadhira’ is thoughtfully designed for the goddess in you!

It’s Navratri, and what better time than this to unveil a collection that is inspired by the timeless charm of Goddess Durga! Kicky & Perky, a brand celebrated for its exquisite handcrafted silver jewellery has launched the Aadhira collection, an enchanting line that beautifully marries traditional artistry with modern sophistication.
At the heart of the Aadhira collection lies a deep reverence for the divine feminine, with each piece showcasing stunning motifs that embody the strength, grace, and beauty of Goddess Durga. The collection features intricately designed jewellery brought to life through delicate wooden carvings, all thoughtfully embellished with vibrant Navratan stones. These stones, each representing a different celestial body, add a splash of colour and meaning, making each piece not only a work of art but also a reflection of personal and cultural significance.
The collection includes a stunning array of statement jewellery, from elegant earrings and intricately designed necklace sets to striking pendants, rings, and bangles. This diverse selection is perfect for festive occasions like Navratri and Durga Puja, allowing wearers to celebrate their heritage while embracing contemporary aesthetics. Each item serves as a conversation starter, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship and thoughtful design that the brand is known for.
Crafted with the utmost care from high-quality 925 sterling silver, every piece features intricate filigree work that highlights the brand's commitment to quality and artistry. The combination of wooden carvings and traditional Navratan stones creates a unique aesthetic that resonates with those who appreciate the beauty of handcrafted luxury. This collection stands out not only for its stunning visuals but also for its deep cultural roots and the stories each piece tells.
“We believe that jewellery is a personal expression of one’s identity and heritage. The Aadhira collection embodies this belief, seamlessly blending the divine inspiration of Goddess Durga with modern design elements. Our dedication to quality and craftsmanship ensures that each piece is not just jewellery but a timeless treasure, perfect for those who celebrate both tradition and contemporary style,” says co-founder Aditi Khandelwal.
This collection is thoughtfully designed for individuals who seek to connect with their cultural roots while embracing modern elegance. Each piece not only enhances your festive wardrobe but also serves as a symbol of strength and femininity, making it an ideal addition to any jewellery collection.
Whether you’re dressing up for a special occasion or looking for the perfect gift, this collection is sure to leave a lasting impression. Discover the divine artistry of Kicky & Perky and adorn yourself in pieces that resonate with your inner strength and grace.
Priced between INR 6,049 and INR 94,449.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain