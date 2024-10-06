Cue to accessorise your puja looks right!

Known for their finest designer silver jewellery, Sayak Chakraborty’s brand Jalsaghar Calcutta’s new collection is a tad bit special. The designer has shaped the Abol Tabol collection, which commemorates 101 years of Sukumar Ray’s pathbreaking collection of poems, Abol Tabol. The collection pays homage to the genius creator and some of his fictional creations like Tyash Goru and more.

INR 300 onwards. Available online and at the stores.