Cue to accessorise your puja looks right!

Perfect jewellery pieces and bags are a must to pair up with your Puja outfits. To ensure that you rock the looks this festive season and beyond, here is a list of homegrown, handmade jewellery and accessories brands from Kolkata to choose from.
Rami Roy’s brainchild, Bijaya, has a Puja collection that boasts statement jewellery pieces and experiments with metals like copper and brass. Along with that, they have another festive collection in place that uses polymer clay and embroidered floral jewellery pieces like pendants, earrings, bracelets and rings.
INR 750 onwards. Available online.
Somini Sen Dua’s Mrittika Earthy Talks Bag Project has been introduced to combat the climate crisis and do our bit for the environment. Not only are these bags completely upcycled but they are made by a unit constituting underprivileged women. All fabrics for the Bag Project, which mainly comprise saris and curtains, are donated by their patrons.
INR 400 onwards. Available online.
Mahuya Acharjya of Bluefly Jewels thinks that it’s all about blending Kolkata’s Puja elements with a hint of new-age contemporary designs on brass and copper metal to give patrons a variety of unique and bespoke collections of handcrafted jewellery. Be it elaborate neckpieces, or quirky earcuffs, there are many pieces to sport and create interesting sari looks and funky indo-western looks.
INR 450 onwards. Available online.
Known for their finest designer silver jewellery, Sayak Chakraborty’s brand Jalsaghar Calcutta’s new collection is a tad bit special. The designer has shaped the Abol Tabol collection, which commemorates 101 years of Sukumar Ray’s pathbreaking collection of poems, Abol Tabol. The collection pays homage to the genius creator and some of his fictional creations like Tyash Goru and more.
INR 300 onwards. Available online and at the stores.
Annyasha and Adrita Dey’s label Cuprum Quirks has two handcrafted jewellery collections this puja showcasing exclusive, one-of-a-kind pieces, crafted from matte goldplated brass and adorned with the natural beauty of mother of pearl and abalone shell. While one collection draws inspiration from the ocean‘s charm, with motifs like shells, seahorses, and fish, embodying minimalist sophistication, the other is inspired by flowers we use as offerings during Puja like Joba (hibiscus), Shiuli (night flowering jasmine) and Neel Poddo (blue lotus).
From rings and ear climbers to earrings and necklaces, each design is sleek and versatile, making these timeless pieces perfect for elevating both everyday looks and special occasion ensembles with effortless elegance.
INR 400 onwards. Available online.
Kalpokriti’s Sharod Saaj collection is a vibrant and festive showcase designed by Sanjana Sengupta for the Puja season. This collection features intricately crafted products that capture the essence of Bengali culture. The collection embodies the spirit of celebration, with a focus on sustainability and craftsmanship, using threads, leftover fabrics, jute and copper, making it perfect for the season’s grand festivities.
INR 85 onwards. Available online.
Yogita Toshniwaal has crafted each piece in her brand Meraki’s special festive edition using natural jute, delicately woven to reflect the vibrancy of Durga Puja, with golden beads and vibrant hues. The collection offers a variety of pieces, from long neckpieces to chokers. The pieces are feather-light, eco-conscious, and designed to make one feel comfortable even after long, hot and humid pandal hopping.
INR 1,800 onwards. Available online.
This Puja, Rang-Roz presents a stunning collection of sustainable and handcrafted jewellery, which is infused with the rich traditions of Bengal. Curated and crafted by Piyan Sengupta, the Puja collection Dugga-Dugga, with each piece is painted with love and perfection, the collection is enriched with wooden floral patterns and traditional Bengal textile designs, creating beautiful wearable art pieces.
INR 200. Available online.
Priyanka Chanda’s Gemini Art and Craft has in place ceramic jewellery pieces accentuated with hand embroidery that goes with every embroidered or colourful dresses, skirts, kurtas, saris or even a plain tee and loose denim. She also has pieces that have melted glass with ceramics, accentuated with antique coins and brass.
INR 300 onwards. Available online.
While wearable art is making big this puja, sibling duo Debayan and Debika Roy’s Naksha's Durga Puja collection is all about bohemian quirk with the touch of tradition. They have Jamini Roy-themed hand-painted jewellery with quirky mirrors, beads and metal embellishments on the sides, which makes for the perfect piece for a boho chic statement look. They also have designer handcrafted batuas and potlis for that traditional aatpoure Bengali look.
INR 250 onwards. Available online.
Triparna Singha Chowdhury’s six-year-old label, Piku Jewellery Calcutta focuses on intricate designs and is available only in small capsules. Their festive edit, Bishnupur, is a collection inspired by the rich architecture and terracotta designs on the temple walls of Bishnupur, in Bengal. Made using brass and copper, this collection is an ode to Bengal’s undeniable terracotta artistry.
INR 899 onwards. Available online.
Wearing art is probably the best way to personalise your accessories and Chaitali Banerjee and Bishal Sarkar’s two-year-old baby brand Sukto believes in this wholeheartedly. Their products tell stories with colours and reflect the fun, quirk, heritage, and nostalgia of the City of Joy. Through paint brushes and colours, Sukto’s handpainted bags Mrinmoyee and Bijaya tell the story of the biggest festival.
INR 899. Available online.
Kallori Das had started her venture Junk Bonshai as a sustainable jewellery fashion brand. Create your unique style statement with their handcrafted jute and silver replica jewellery. Their out-of-the-box designs are perfect for any occasion and are sure to turn heads.
INR 60 onwards. Available onwards.