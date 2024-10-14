The ultimate Karwa Chauth makeup guide for traditional glamour and radiance

Karwa Chauth is more than just a fasting day; it’s a vibrant celebration of love and devotion, where looking stunning is key! This special occasion allows married women to embrace their inner goddess, adorning themselves in beautiful traditional attire and indulging in the ritual of shringar, from bright sindoor to captivating kajal. This year, let your beauty routine shine as brightly as the moon! Here’s a curated list of must-have makeup items to keep you glowing throughout the festivities, ensuring you look utterly radiant for your partner.