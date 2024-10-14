The ultimate Karwa Chauth makeup guide for traditional glamour and radiance

Karwa Chauth is more than just a fasting day; it’s a vibrant celebration of love and devotion, where looking stunning is key! This special occasion allows married women to embrace their inner goddess, adorning themselves in beautiful traditional attire and indulging in the ritual of shringar, from bright sindoor to captivating kajal. This year, let your beauty routine shine as brightly as the moon! Here’s a curated list of must-have makeup items to keep you glowing throughout the festivities, ensuring you look utterly radiant for your partner.
For your eyes only
Add celestial charm to your Karwa Chauth look with Swiss Beauty Holographic Eyeliner. This stunning liner creates mesmerising eyes with a color-changing effect and glides on smoothly. Its smudge-proof formula ensures your makeup remains flawless during all rituals and moon-gazing. Available in six enchanting shades, it’s perfect for adding sparkle to your shringar.
Price: INR 449. Available online.
Multi-tasker
For a soft yet striking glow, The Body Shop Freestyle Multi-Tasking Colour Pigments are your beauty secret! This versatile color crème works wonders on your lips, cheeks, and eyes, offering buildable pigments in matte and shimmer finishes. Infused with Community Fair Trade organic virgin coconut oil, it keeps your skin moisturized and radiant throughout the rituals. Whether you prefer a natural tint or a bold evening look, this essential will have you shining like the moon.
Price: INR 1,495. Available online.
For a perfect pout
Achieve the perfect pout this Karwa Chauth with Mila Beaute Pro Matte Lipstick. With a creamy application and semi-matte finish, this lipstick enhances your natural beauty, ensuring your lips look luscious and kiss-ready for that special moonlit moment. Choose from traditional red or subtle nude; its velvety texture will keep you stunning throughout the day.
Price: INR 199. Available online.
Add some drama
Embrace your inner desi diva with the Lovechild Masaba Nazar Na Lage Kajal, ideal for adding drama to your eyes this Karwa Chauth. This kajal acts as your makeup talisman, warding off negativity while keeping all eyes on you during celebrations. Its rich pigment and smooth texture ensure your look remains flawless from sunrise rituals to the moon sighting.
Price: INR 250. Available online.
Smudge-proof
No Karwa Chauth look is complete without sindoor, a symbol of love and marital bliss. The Colorbar Liquid Sindoor modernises this timeless tradition with its rich, smudge-proof colour and easy applicator, allowing you to achieve the perfect sindoor line. Available in red and maroon, it’s the ideal finishing touch for your shringar.
Price: INR 145. Available online.
Colours & lip gloss
This Karva Chauth, elevate your beauty routine with Kiko Milano lipsticks, crafted to highlight your best features. The Kiko Milano Unlimited Double Touch offers a unique blend of base colours and lip gloss, delivering an intense, radiant finish that lasts up to 12 hours. The Velvet Passion Matte Lipstick comes in a sleek brushed aluminum tube, featuring a special square tip for easy application. Available in various shades and finishes, it ensures a flawless yet playful look. Additionally, Kiko Milano introduces the Instant Colour Matte Liquid Lip Colour—an ultra-matte lipstick with a smooth, velvety texture that provides rich, high-intensity color. Enriched with vegetable oils, its formula guarantees long-lasting comfort.
Price: INR 1,050 to INR 1,250. Available online.
All you need
As Karwa Chauth approaches, Fixderma presents a special collection of gifting options celebrating women's beauty and strength. The All You Need Skincare Gift Set includes a Vitamin C Face Cleanser for gentle exfoliation and hydration, Cleovera Cream for intense moisture, and Shadow SPF 50+ for UV protection—ideal for all skin types. The Durave Deep Exfoliating Body Lotion not only exfoliates but also hydrates, leaving skin soft and plump. The Durave Brightening Body Lotion combines white mulberry extract, cybright G, and niacinamide to fade dark spots and even skin tone while providing lasting hydration. Finally, the Daily Skincare Regimen Kit features essentials like a face cleanser and lip care, ensuring your skin stays nourished and protected.
Price: INR 595 to INR 2,090. Available online.
Watermelon pop
Celebrate Karva Chauth with Laneige’s Watermelon Pop Lip Sleeping Mask, the perfect treat for hydrated, luscious lips. This new must-have blends the sweet, fruity flavor of watermelon with the nourishing properties of Laneige’s original formula. Enriched with Berry Fruit Complex, it offers intense moisture and antioxidants to keep your lips soft overnight. Plus, the added Vitamin C protects against environmental stressors, making it an ideal overnight solution.
Price: INR 1,420. Available online.