Celebrate Karwa Chauth with these thoughtful & exquisite gifts

If your wife has a passion for bringing the beauty of the outdoors into her home, presenting her with a beautifully crafted flower vase is a thoughtful and romantic gesture. These vases from Ashnam, with their unique shapes and intricate designs, serve as stunning accents for both indoor and outdoor décor, adding a touch of elegance to any space. Each time she places fresh flowers in the vase, it will serve as a lovely reminder of your love and appreciation for her taste. Imagine how special she’ll feel each time she sees it, transforming her home with nature’s beauty. This gift not only enhances her décor but also becomes a cherished symbol of your affection. What could be more meaningful and romantic than giving her something that embodies both your love and her passion for beauty?

Price: INR 3,090. Available online.