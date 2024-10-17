Adorn yourself with this elegant jewellery collection specially curated for Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is a special occasion, and many women love to adorn themselves with beautiful jewellery. Flourish by Gunjan Jain, a demi-fine jewellery brand, offers a stunning collection of elegant bracelets and bangles perfect for the celebration. Enhance your style with these exquisite pieces and make your Karwa Chauth even more memorable.
Here are a few stunning pieces from the collection. Take your pick. You are spoiled for choice.
Infinite Luminescence Churi
A stunning bracelet featuring a beautiful pattern with gold-plated infinites and sparkling round brilliants. The design includes seven glittering round brilliants that create a captivating bloom, ensuring you shine every day. This piece is perfect on its own or stacked with others.
Price: INR 41,650. Available online.
Dazzling Embrace Ring
A lightweight ring featuring white and emerald asscher cuts, along with 12 marquises that create a dimensional design. This stylish creation offers a perfect blend of boldness and elegance, making it ideal for daily wear.
Price: INR 9,150. Available online.
Glamorous Dreamer Necklace
This necklace reimagines the classic white and emerald combination with a unique twist. It showcases 45 cushion cuts and 50 pear-shaped gemstones, all beautifully arranged. Finished with a rhodium-plated clasp, it reflects your vibrant personality.
Price: INR 41,350. Available online.
Legendary Vibrance Necklace
Featuring emerald cuts at its center, this necklace is framed by petal forms adorned with tiny round brilliants. With five rows of expertly graduated brilliants, this piece captures the dynamic beauty of nature.
Price: INR 1,43,500. Available online.
Timeless Blossom Ring
A beautiful ring with emerald gemstones and round brilliants shaped like blossoming petals, symbolising timeless beauty. This piece is perfect for commemorating Karwa Chauth.
Price: INR 12,750. Available online.
Purely Enchanting Earrings
These captivating earrings feature a cluster of heart-shaped gemstones and a jhumki below, each sparkling with round brilliants. Their movement and design make them truly special.
Price: INR 36,600. Available online.
Swirling Blooms Bracelet
A luxurious bracelet combining round brilliants with elegantly swirling leaves, creating a timeless floral design that catches the light beautifully.
Price: INR 47,200. Available online.
Vivacious Radiance Earrings
These earrings showcase a stunning cluster of pear-shaped and emerald oval gemstones that shimmer in the light, adding a touch of glamour.
Price: INR 24,100. Available online.
Transfixing Passion Bracelet:**
This hypnotic bracelet features five emerald cushion cuts set at varying heights, surrounded by round brilliants for a dramatic floral silhouette.
Price: INR 51,600. Available online.
Ballerina Earrings
Elegant earrings that dance gracefully with diamonds and gold, adding sophistication to any outfit.
Price: INR 88,300. Available online.
Enthralling Dazzle Maang Tikka
A contemporary maang tikka designed with hearts, creating a three-dimensional effect that adds radiance and movement.
Price: INR 22,000. Available online.
Delving Brilliance Maang Tikka
Featuring a 12-carat cushion-cut aquamarine surrounded by round brilliants and pear-shaped gemstones, this piece celebrates elegance and simplicity.
Price: INR 16,150. Available online.