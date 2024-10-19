Shimmer & shine: Exclusive jewellery pieces for Karwa Chauth 2024

Embracing exquisite jewellery on Karwa Chauth transforms this cherished occasion into a celebration of beauty and tradition. Adorn yourself with stunning earrings, elegant mangalsutras, and intricately crafted bangles and bracelets that seamlessly blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Each piece serves not only as a statement of style but also as a tribute to heritage, enhancing your festive attire with a touch of luxury. These luxurious accessories also make for thoughtful gifts, symbolising love and devotion, perfect for honoring special relationships. This Karwa Chauth, let your jewelry radiate sophistication, allowing you to embody the essence of elegance and grace.
You are a diamond!
Jewelbox has come up with some exquisite pieces of jewellery to let you shine bright this Karwa Chauth. The Loop of Energy Diamond Bracelet is a chic, minimalist piece in 14Kt or 18Kt gold (Rose, White, or Yellow) featuring lab-grown diamonds for an elegant yet sustainable look. The bracelet includes an 80% buyback, 100% exchange, and a 15-day return policy, with authenticity certification. The Regal Celebration Diamond Ring is a sleek, elegant ring available in 14Kt or 18Kt gold (Rose, White, or Yellow) with lab-grown diamonds. The Frosted Flares Diamond Studs are available in 14Kt or 18Kt gold (Rose, White, or Yellow) and feature lab-grown diamonds. These minimalist studs are ideal for daily wear or gifting.
Price: INR 21,020 to INR 24,142. Available online.
Traditional & chic
As Karwa Chauth approaches, Irasva Fine Jewellery unveils the Amara collection, which beautifully encapsulates the essence of modern tradition. Tailored for the confident woman who effortlessly merges traditional elegance with contemporary style, Amara presents an impressive selection of gifting options. Each piece is meticulously crafted with exquisite uncut and faceted diamonds, beads, and gemstones, creating a captivating blend of textures and designs. This collection is a true reflection of Irasva’s commitment to producing unique and timeless jewelry that resonates with today’s modern woman. Amara offers a wide array of striking and distinctive designs, ensuring you can find the perfect piece to enhance your beauty and express your individuality. Whether for yourself or as a thoughtful gift, Amara allows you to shine as the best version of yourself.
Price: On Request. Available online.
Versatile, just like you
Surprise your wife this Karwa Chauth with a luxurious gift from Divine Solitaires. Their elegant diamond jewellery, like a classic solitaire mangalsutra or a pair of diamond earrings, embodies timeless love and commitment. With only natural diamonds and lifetime upgrade options, these gifts make for a meaningful celebration of your bond. The exquisite solitaire earrings, studded in 18kt gold, are a timeless expression of love and elegance. Their versatile design complements any outfit, allowing her to shine beautifully on this special day. Stunning rings, crafted with unmatched detail and quality materials, are ideal for celebrating the bond of love on Karwa Chauth. Their rare designs make them a cherished gift, perfect for symbolising commitment and devotion on this special occasion. The elegant solitaire mangalsutra, beautifully crafted in 18kt gold, is a heartfelt symbol of love and commitment, making it a perfect gift for Karwa Chauth. Its timeless design signifies the importance of every promise that matters. With a rare and unmatched design consisting of a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity, the precious solitaire bangle stands out making it perfect for any look formal or traditional.
Price: On Request. Available online.
Harmonious blend
Make this Karwa Chauth truly unforgettable with Kicky and Perky’s Geometric Dreams Mangalsutra, a stunning piece that beautifully combines tradition and modern elegance. Featuring sacred black beads artfully arranged in contemporary geometric patterns, this mangalsutra is crafted from pure 925 sterling silver and adorned with luxurious gold plating. It is designed for the modern woman who appreciates the richness of tradition while embracing a stylish, contemporary flair. Each detail reflects a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, as this piece is 100% hallmarked, ensuring its authenticity. The Geometric Dreams Mangalsutra symbolises a harmonious blend of timeless love and modern sophistication, making it a meaningful addition to any collection. Whether you’re wearing it for a special occasion or as an everyday accessory, this mangalsutra is perfect for celebrating your unique style and heritage.
Price: INR 9,099. Available online.