Embrace these shades of red & make a statement this Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is a radiant celebration of love, deeply cherished by married Hindu women, especially in the vibrant heart of North India. This auspicious day is dedicated to honoring the sacred marital bond, where wives engage in a heartfelt fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Beyond the rituals, the spirit of Karwa Chauth shines through in the striking traditional attire, with the colour red taking center stage. Symbolising love, prosperity, and marital bliss, red is the quintessential choice for this enchanting occasion.

Here are five outfits in different shades of red that you can adorn on this special day.