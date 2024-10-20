Embrace these shades of red & make a statement this Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is a radiant celebration of love, deeply cherished by married Hindu women, especially in the vibrant heart of North India. This auspicious day is dedicated to honoring the sacred marital bond, where wives engage in a heartfelt fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Beyond the rituals, the spirit of Karwa Chauth shines through in the striking traditional attire, with the colour red taking center stage. Symbolising love, prosperity, and marital bliss, red is the quintessential choice for this enchanting occasion.
Here are five outfits in different shades of red that you can adorn on this special day.
Embrace romance & femininity with pink rose red
Indulge in the soft allure of pink rose red—a shade that exudes comfort and elegance. This flowing silhouette from Navyasa By Liva is perfect for a day of fasting and festivities. Elevate your look with glimmering silver or metallic accessories, and don a statement necklace paired with exquisite jhumkas for a traditional yet chic touch.
Timeless classic in crimson red
Crimson red is the epitome of romance and sophistication, making it an enduring favourite. Ideal for traditional ensembles like saris, lehengas, or anarkalis, this crimson red anarkali from Bunnai adorned with gold jewellery creates a breathtaking statement. Enhance your look with a touch of crimson lipstick, harmonising beautifully with gold and ivory hues for an effortlessly elegant appearance.
Earthy warmth & style in rust red
For those seeking a softer aesthetic, rust red offers a warm, earthy vibe that perfectly complements the festive spirit. A rust red sari or a chic cotton suit like this one from Varanga, provides a balance of comfort and style. Pair it with earthy-toned jewellery to create a harmonious and grounded look, radiating effortless sophistication.
Playful & vibrant in cherry red
Infuse your wardrobe with the spirited charm of cherry red. This vibrant hue is perfect for those who dare to stand out. Whether you choose a cherry red lehenga or a playful salwar set like this one from Anouk, the bold colour is sure to turn heads at any festive gathering. Don’t forget to accent your look with cherry red nail polish or a glossy lip shade for an added touch of fun.
Look regal in burgundy red
For a modern twist, consider a striking burgundy corset top paired with a high-waisted skirt. This ensemble from Libas not only accentuates the waist but also exudes an air of refined sophistication. Complete the look with bold lipstick in a matching red hue, making a dramatic statement that is sure to leave an impression.
As you celebrate Karwa Chauth, let your attire reflect the love and elegance that this beautiful festival embodies.
Price on request. Available online.