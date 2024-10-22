Add sparkle to Diwali festivity with these stunning jewellery pieces

Festive jewellery plays a vital role in elevating celebrations, adding a touch of elegance and sparkle to any occasion. Adorned with shimmering gemstones, intricate designs, and luxurious materials, these pieces reflect the joy and vibrancy of festive moments. Whether it’s a dazzling necklace, ornate earrings, or a statement bracelet, festive jewellery enhances traditional attire, making every celebration feel special. The sparkle of each piece captures the essence of the festivities, creating a sense of joy and connection among loved ones. As we come together to celebrate, these beautiful adornments serve as cherished symbols of love, unity, and cherished memories.
Adorned with pearls, these shiny Dyuti Earrings from Tribe Amrapali will elevate your traditional outfit and make you radiant just like the festival of lights. The earrings are crafted from a gold-plated alloy that is beautifully adorned with sparkling zircons and a variety of colorful stones. Each piece features a convenient hook fastening, making it easy to wear. As these earrings are handcrafted, they add to the charm and character of every piece, ensuring that your jewellery is truly one-of-a-kind.
Price: INR 9,579. Available online.
Kicky and Perky’s Kalaras collection features exquisite pieces that beautifully merge traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary elegance, making it an ideal Diwali gift for your loved ones. Inspired by the intricate Madhubani art form, this pendant offers a modern twist on cultural motifs. Made from pure 925 sterling silver and embellished with stunning moissanite and rhodolite garnet, it captures the brightness and joy of the Diwali festival. The golden hue of the pendant symbolises prosperity and good fortune, while the sparkling moissanite reflects the twinkling diyas that illuminate homes during the celebration. Additionally, the rhodolite garnet introduces a deep, rich color, reminiscent of the vibrant rangoli patterns that grace doorsteps.
Price: INR 7,149. Available online.
As we embrace the vibrant festivities of Diwali, what better way to celebrate than by adorning yourself with exquisite jewellery that complements your style and captures the essence of the season? ORRA’s latest festive collection is designed to elevate every moment during this special time. The meticulously curated matching sets are designed to harmonise with your personal style, adding a touch of sophistication to any ensemble. The diamond necklace sets represent a profound fusion of jewellery artistry and timeless elegance. This captivating collection features earrings and necklaces that can be paired with a range of outfits, from casual to formal, seamlessly complementing various styles and colours.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate this festive season with SAR Jewels’ exquisite Chic Celestial Pendant, a stunning addition to your jewellery collection. This elegant piece is made from 925 Sterling Silver, ensuring both premium quality and durability. Adorned with high-quality Cubic Zirconia (CZ) stones, it emits a brilliant sparkle, making it perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. The pendant comes in luxurious Rose Gold or Yellow Gold plating, allowing you to select the finish that best complements your style. Enhance your festive look with SAR Jewels, where timeless beauty meets contemporary elegance.
Price: INR 1,499. Available online.
This festive season, convey your love with the stunning Amore necklace from Rowa’s Jewels. Crafted in gold and featuring a delicate emerald accent, its minimalist yet meaningful design makes it an ideal gift for someone special. Whether you’re celebrating love, joy, or togetherness, this elegant piece will surely bring a touch of sparkle to any occasion. Share the gift of timeless beauty and heartfelt sentiment.
Price: INR 45,500. Available online.