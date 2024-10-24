Thoughtful Diwali gifting ideas to brighten your celebrations

Diwali gifting embodies love, gratitude, and celebration. It’s a time to express goodwill and strengthen relationships with family, friends, and colleagues. Thoughtful gifts, ranging from sweets and dry fruits to decorative items and personalised keepsakes, symbolise prosperity and happiness. Many opt for traditional items like diyas or home décor that enhance the festive spirit. Eco-friendly and handmade gifts are gaining popularity, reflecting a commitment to sustainability. Ultimately, the essence of Diwali gifting lies in the sentiment behind each gesture, fostering connection and joy as we celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. We have curated a long list of gifts you could choose from and spread the joy of giving.
The stunning shine of the Charles & Keith Glittered Push-Lock Chain-Handle Bag brings a lovely touch of sparkle, making it perfect for festive occasions filled with vibrant colours and lights. This bag not only serves as a thoughtful gift for the day, but it also beautifully complements their outfit, boosting their style and confidence.
Price: INR 9,499. Available online.
The Cavalli Class JOANNA Sling Bag is a fashionable accessory that effortlessly enhances any outfit. With its sleek silhouette and practical dimensions, this sling bag is perfect for seamless day-to-night transitions. Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or going out for an evening event, this versatile bag adds a touch of elegance and style to your look. Its thoughtful design ensures that you can carry your essentials with ease while making a statement.
Price: INR 9,600. Available online.
This wristwatch from Roberto Cavalli by Frank Muller is a reminder that you deserve the finest. Made in Switzerland from rose gold-toned stainless steel, it features quartz movement. The watch is designed with a stunning bracelet adorned with serpent heads at each end. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters and includes a push-button clasp. The dial is black with rose gold stainless steel accents.
Price: INR 99,900. Available online.
The ECCO Women Sculpted LX 55 makes for an exceptional gift for anyone with a bold, fashion-forward sense of style. Its sleek silhouette combined with a luxurious metallic finish offers a contemporary and chic edge that elevates any outfit. Beyond just aesthetics, this shoe is designed to provide the support and comfort essential for a night out, ensuring that the wearer can enjoy their evening without sacrificing style for comfort. Whether attending a special event or a casual gathering, the ECCO Women Sculpted LX 55 perfectly balances fashion and functionality, making it an ideal choice for the trendsetter in your life.
Price: INR 18,999. Available online.
Brune & Bareskin has unveiled its new winter/fall boots collection, where comfort meets style. These boots make a bold fashion statement, enhancing your overall look. They seamlessly transition from casual outings to more formal occasions, proving that you can be both stylish and practical. This boot collection stands out from the rest, offering more than just the usual black and brown options. You’ll find a variety of colours, with customisation available.
Price on request. Available online.
This Diwali, surprise someone special with the Victoria’s Secret Bare Ultimate Fine Fragrance 5-Piece Gift Set—a luxurious indulgence ideal for fragrance lovers and anyone with a dedicated beauty space at home. This thoughtfully arranged set showcases enchanting scents, giving them the opportunity to discover and savor a variety of delightful aromas.
Price: INR 14,999. Available online.
This stunning gown by Mac Duggal showcases a captivating high-neck design that exudes elegance and sophistication. Adorned with exquisite floral embellishments, it beautifully incorporates elements of nature into your festive celebrations. The intricate details of the floral accents enhance the gown's allure, making it a perfect choice for special occasions where you want to stand out. With its unique design and enchanting features, this gown effortlessly combines modern style with a timeless charm, ensuring you feel radiant and confident at any celebration.
Price: INR 59,999. Available online.
This Diwali, delight the fashion enthusiast in your life with the GAP Canvas Carpenter Zip Jacket—a stylish and functional gift perfect for the approaching winter season. Crafted for jacket lovers, this versatile piece blends trendy accents with comfort, making it an essential choice for layering on cold days.
Price: INR 5,999. Available online.
This festive season, elevate your ethnic outfits with Voyage Eyewear’s sunglasses, blending traditional styles with a modern twist. Sunglasses are more than just accessories; they express your personality while protecting your eyes from UV rays. The right pair can enhance your look and add sophistication to your traditional attire. Chic options include: OG Round Black & Silver Sunglasses — Sleek black frame with silver accents, perfect for any ethnic outfit. Underdog Rimless Rectangle Sunglasses — Bold and stylish, ideal for contemporary ethnic wear. Stand out gracefully and make a memorable impression this festive season.
Price on request. Available online.
This Diwali, celebrate the festive spirit with Candere by Kalyan Jewellers’ stunning lightweight jewellery, crafted to enhance your elegance. The Abhaya Diamond and Gemstone Necklace combines elegance and modern style. With vibrant red gemstones and sparkling diamonds, it offers regal charm. The double-layered gold chain adds movement, making it a standout piece. The Golden Mesh Peacock Diamond Chain Bracelet is the perfect Diwali accessory. Crafted from yellow gold, it features a stunning peacock design adorned with diamonds, adding vibrant sophistication to any festive outfit. The Rainbow Diamond and Gemstone Dangle Earrings feature a stunning mix of ethically sourced rainbow diamonds and colourful gemstones. These lightweight earrings add a playful touch to any outfit. Celebrate your individuality and let your personality shine this season.
Price: INR 36,000 to INR 46,000. Available online.
The Tribe Amrapali Pratijna Earrings make the perfect gift for someone special who loves gemstones and sparkle. Made with meticulous attention to detail, these delicate earrings exude elegance and charm, making them a breathtaking addition to any jewellery collection.
Price: INR 13,699. Available online.
This Diwali, celebrate togetherness and well-being with Kama Ayurveda’s luxurious gifts. Perfect for friends, family, and loved ones, these exquisite skincare products are crafted with the finest natural ingredients. From revitalizing face oils to nourishing cleansers, each item promotes natural beauty and holistic wellness. The curated gift boxes combine tradition and self-care, ideal for spreading love and good health. Kama Ayurveda also collaborates with Nicobar to offer a limited-edition set featuring the Rose & Jasmine Cleanser, a Kumkumadi skincare trio, and a charming Marigold Incense Holder, perfect for joyful festive moments.
Price: INR 3,500. Available online.
Discover the secret to naturally radiant skin with Rivona Naturals’ thoughtfully curated Glow Getter Essentials Gift Set. This collection features a luxurious Honey and Saffron Face Cream, a gentle Honey and Saffron Face Wash, a hydrating Beetroot Lip Balm, and Sunscreen, making it the perfect skincare package for those looking to achieve a luminous complexion. It’s ideal for treating yourself or as a considerate gift for someone special. Your journey to radiant beauty starts now. It is cruelty-free, paraben-free, silicon-free, vegan, phthalate-free, pH balanced, and free from harmful chemicals.
Price: INR 1,499. Available online.
Experience a captivating oriental and floral fragrance created for the ultimate diva with Bella Vita Luxury Women Diva Eau De Parfum. Embrace elegance at every party, event, and memorable night with this luxurious Eau De Parfum. Formulated with imported perfume oils, it guarantees a lasting allure, keeping you feeling glamorous for 6 to 8 hours. This invigorating and uplifting scent makes an ideal gift for the woman who cherishes life's finer pleasures. Elevate your fragrance collection and radiate confidence throughout the day.
Price: INR 799. Available online.
Pamper your lips with the natural, moisturizing colour of The Body Shop’s creamy lip balm. Conveniently sized for on-the-go use, this balm is crafted with nature’s top moisturizing ingredients, including Community Fair Trade shea butter sourced sustainably from Ghana. Each balm features a subtle fruity scent and a smooth texture. It offers no shine or stickiness, just a creamy, lightweight formula that keeps your lips feeling refreshed. It helps maintain the moisture barrier of your lips while providing an instant burst of color that looks completely natural.
Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser with Kashmiri Saffron and Neem provides a gentle yet effective alternative to traditional sulfate-based cleansers, making it ideal for those with sensitive, acne-prone, or oily skin. This natural formulation helps unclog pores, promoting a clearer complexion without the harsh side effects often linked to chemical cleansers. This balance is essential for sensitive skin, as it reduces irritation while helping to maintain hydration. Moreover, the natural properties of neem can assist in regulating oil production, making it especially beneficial for oily skin types.
Price: INR 475. Available online.
Enhance the sweetness of this Diwali with Chocolate Hamper for Diwali by FNP, a luxurious assortment of decadent chocolates meant to elevate your celebrations. This beautifully designed hamper features an enticing variety of rich, creamy chocolates, combining classic and festive flavors. Ideal for chocolate enthusiasts, this gift is a delightful way to convey your warm wishes and add a touch of sweetness to the festival of lights. Elegantly packaged, this hamper is perfect for family, friends, or corporate gifting, ensuring a memorable Diwali for all.
Price: INR 1,299. Available online.
Rasayanam Dates and Saffron offer a luxurious and nutritious gift, perfect for Diwali. These carefully selected Al Madina Ajwa Dates and Moroccan Medjul Dates are sourced from the finest farms in the Gulf and Morocco, making them a delicious and healthy choice for health-conscious individuals. Additionally, the Kashmiri Saffron included is the only ISO-certified saffron from Kashmir, known for its rich flavor and vibrant color. It is handpicked and processed with great care to preserve its purity and potency. Share the joy of Diwali with the exquisite and nourishing gift of Rasayanam, a thoughtful gesture that conveys warmth, love, and care.
Price: INR 2,947. Available online.
Celebrate Diwali with The Honest Tree’s thoughtfully curated gift hamper, designed to combine luxury and wellness in one beautiful package. This festive collection features a refreshing Matcha Body Cleanser, ideal for detoxifying and revitalizing the skin, along with the soothing Rose Body Milk to nourish and hydrate. Enjoy the citrusy bliss of the Satsuma Body Sorbet for a hydrating boost that leaves your skin feeling silky smooth. The hamper also includes Patchouli Candles, which fill your space with a calming, earthy fragrance, and a pack of premium cashew nuts, adding a wholesome indulgence to the festivities. It’s the perfect blend of self-care and celebration!
Price: INR 2,357. Available online.
Golden Tips National Treasure Exotic Indian Darjeeling Tea Box features exotic Indian teas from Golden Tips, elegantly presented in glass test tubes within a designer box, making it a perfect gift. The assortment includes: Darjeeling White Tea (20g), Darjeeling Green Tea (30g), Darjeeling Black Tea (30g). Golden Tips Chai Collection consists of 6 artisanal Indian spice teas, each 30g: Masala Chai, Ginger Mastea, Saffron Cardamom Tea, Kadak Chai, Cinnamon CTC Tea, and Earl Grey Masala Tea. Their Seasonal Bouquet of Darjeeling teas comes with a silver-coated brass traditional tea strainer and includes: Special Summer Darjeeling Black Tea Second Flush (100gms), and Special Spring Darjeeling Black Tea First Flush (100gms).
Price: INR 667 to INR 2,925. Available online.
Celebrate Indian traditions with Nutty Gritties’ Collector’s Edition Box - Celebrating Traditions. With over 130 years in the dry fruit industry, Nutty Gritties offers quality gifts that evoke warmth and joy. The box includes 800g of assorted dry fruits, perfect for family and friends, promoting health and abundance. Contents feature: Daily Nuts Roasted in Himalayan Salt — A premium blend of five nuts; Mix Berries — A delicious mix of Dried Strawberries, Cranberries, Blueberries, and Black Currants; Spicy Trail Mix — A crunchy mix of nuts and seeds with a spicy kick; Roasted & Salted Almonds — Classic California almonds, lightly salted; Vahdam India’s Original Masala Tea — A fragrant blend of Black tea and spices; Two handmade ceramic diyas — Beautifully designed for festive illumination. Customised playing cards — Celebrating good fortune and togetherness.
Price: INR 2,850. Available online.
A stylish and luxurious potli by Farmley, filled with premium dry fruits, lovingly curated for you and your special ones makes for the perfect gift this season. What could be better than gifting a delightful blend of health and irresistible flavours? Treat your loved ones to these farm-fresh goodies, packaged with authenticity and care. Inside this elegant potli, you’ll discover a tasty assortment: Premium Salted Cashews, zesty Thai Chilli Cashews, a fun Party Mix, Premium Salted Almonds, and indulgent Date Bites. It’s the perfect combination of taste and wellness, sure to brighten your loved ones’ day and bring joy with every bite!
Price: INR 475. Available online.