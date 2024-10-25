Gifting is a beautiful tokens expression of love, care, and gratitude — a heartfelt way to show someone how much they mean to you. While it’s a tradition often shared during celebrations, like Diwali, the magic of this thoughtful gesture never fades. The joy of selecting a gift that perfectly matches the recipient’s personality, tastes, and desires can make the experience all the more special. It’s the effort you pour into understanding their likes and crafting a gift that truly resonates with them that makes this act so meaningful. With Diwali just around the corner, the season of giving is in full swing! If you’re searching for the perfect present to make your loved ones feel cherished, we’ve gathered some interesting ideas for you. Be sure to explore them before diving into the festivities!
Cultural charm
Nothing captures the festive charm like stunning ethnic wear. Torani’s opulent sharara sets in vibrant maroon, emerald, and royal blue are a perfect choice, blending comfort with festive elegance. Adorned with rich fabrics and intricate mirror work, these ensembles strike the ideal balance between glamour and tradition. Pair your sharara with statement jhumkas and stacked bangles on one wrist. Soft curls, a glowing complexion, and bold, shimmery eye makeup will complete this captivating look.
Price: Rs 69,500. Available online.
Glowing radiance
Diwali is the perfect time to embrace the elegance of ethnic fashion. BIBA’s Diwali collection offers the ideal gifting choice to make your loved ones feel special. The Navy blue brass necklace set is a radiant accessory, designed to dazzle during the festive celebrations. Crafted from high-quality brass with silver plating, it features artificial stones and beads that add a touch of sparkle. The push-plug closure ensures ease and comfort, making it a beautiful yet versatile piece for the occasion.
Price: Rs 2,799. Available online.
Mane magic
It’s essential not to overlook your hair, as it plays a crucial role in completing your look. A proper haircare routine is just as important as caring for your skin. SUYU’s haircare regimen offers a nourishing approach to hair care with a superfood-rich shampoo and conditioner infused with Moringa, Rosemary, and Brahmi. This natural formula works to strengthen and hydrate your hair, leaving it soft, shiny, and healthy. It’s a thoughtful gift for anyone looking to indulge in some festive self-care and maintain luscious locks.
Price: Rs 1,697. Available online.
Stylish serving
When considering gifts beyond the personal realm, think about items that can be enjoyed by both the recipient and their loved ones. A well-chosen crockery set or elegant cutlery can enhance family gatherings. Urban Space offers handcrafted snack bowls that elevate any occasion. These ceramic bowls feature delicate speckled details that highlight their artisanal quality. Each piece is handmade, ensuring unique variations that add character. Price: Rs 679. Available online.
Classic keepsake
Festivals like Diwali remind us of tradition, culture, and cherished moments. If you’re looking to gift something with a touch of tradition, consider this set of two copper mugs with stirrers from Amala Earth Concept Store. With their timeless appeal and health benefits, these copper mugs add old-world charm to any gathering. Paired with a deck of playing cards, this gift beautifully blends tradition, elegance, and festive fun.
Price: Rs 3,499. Available online.
Colourful cheers
Chumbak’s Starry Diwali collection brings festive cheer with beautifully handcrafted gifting and hosting essentials. This season, add a splash of colour and culture to your celebrations with their Marigold drinkware set, thoughtfully crafted by artisans. Perfect for spreading joy, the set includes a vibrant stainless steel bottle, two matching tumblers, and a personalised gift card. Ideal for Diwali gifting, this collection reflects the spirit of the festival while supporting traditional craftsmanship, making it a truly unique and meaningful choice.
Price: Rs 2,995. Available online.
Herbal haven
There’s something truly special about using products made from organic materials and natural ingredients. This Diwali, explore a unique offering from Kama Ayurveda, a brand renowned for its authentic Ayurvedic beauty. In collaboration with the contemporary Indian brand Nicobar, they present a limited-edition gift box. Featuring marigold motifs, symbolising good fortune, the box consists of a stunning brass marigold incense holder paired with Kama Ayurveda’s youth revitalising kumkumadi products, creating a perfect gift for life’s cherished celebrations.
Price: Rs 35,000. Available online.