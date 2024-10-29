Lingerie styles that are a must in your Pre-Diwali festive cart!

With festivities round the corner, looking at the top of your game doesn't only mean getting ready in the best of your outfits and accessorise them well, but also making sure that they fit you correctly when you pair them with the right lingerie. Here's a list of lingerie that are must in your closet, for that amped up glam look.
Elevate your festive attire with Wacoal’s Embrace Lace Wire-Free Bralette, the perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Featuring signature floral lace and unlined cups, this non-padded, non-wired bralette provides medium coverage with natural shaping. The two-ply stretch inner sling and wide elastic band offer gentle support, while adjustable camisole straps with a J-hook allow for a versatile racerback option. This piece is also available in colour options like pink, blue, black, purple.
This piece is ideal for pairing with festive ensembles, V-neck tops, and traditional ethnic outfits. One can also pair a sheer top with this piece.
INR 3299. Available online.
Jockey's Plunge Push-Up Bra is crafted to enhance natural curves while boosting confidence. With its innovative padding, it provides a subtle lift and enhances the silhouette, making it an ideal choice for deep V-necklines and evening wear. Whether paired with elegant sarees or contemporary blouses, this bra offers a flawless fit that seamlessly complements any outfit, ensuring a captivating and polished look for every occasion.
This style is best paired with deep-neck anarkali suits, velvet choli with deep neck and embellishments.
INR 1049. Available online.
Be on the go this festive season with the Triumph International Shiny Essential lingerie set. Its wire-free design creates the ultimate seamless appearance. The side bone combined with the natural shape provides maximum comfort. Elevate your look with glamorous shiny straps that add an oomph factor. This playful set is perfect for celebrating or staying in, ideal for every moment.
After all, your best festive outfits, need the best of the lingerie.
INR 699 (brief); INR 2299 (bra). Available online.
SOIE's Medium Coverage Padded Underwired Multiway Transparent Back Bra in nylon spandex fabric available in cherry, black and nude colours, is a must-addition in your festive cart. These versatile lingerie sets and bras can be paired with a fitted dress or deep-neck top maintaining a seamless silhouette. You can also pair it with off-shoulder or strapless tops and blouses, along with tailored blazers, or high-waist trousers, making you look polished and comfortable amid the festive season to all your Diwali parties.
INR 1390 onwards. Available online.