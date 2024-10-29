Lingerie styles that are a must in your Pre-Diwali festive cart!

Elevate your festive attire with Wacoal’s Embrace Lace Wire-Free Bralette, the perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Featuring signature floral lace and unlined cups, this non-padded, non-wired bralette provides medium coverage with natural shaping. The two-ply stretch inner sling and wide elastic band offer gentle support, while adjustable camisole straps with a J-hook allow for a versatile racerback option. This piece is also available in colour options like pink, blue, black, purple.

This piece is ideal for pairing with festive ensembles, V-neck tops, and traditional ethnic outfits. One can also pair a sheer top with this piece.

INR 3299. Available online.