Last-minute Diwali gift ideas that will delight everyone

Looking for last-minute Diwali gifting ideas? Consider stylish ethnic wear, like a beautiful kurta or dupatta, perfect for the festive spirit. Fragrant perfumes can make a thoughtful gift, adding a touch of luxury. For home décor, opt for elegant candles or traditional diyas that enhance festive ambience. Household items like decorative trays or artisanal serving dishes are both practical and decorative. Skincare hampers featuring moisturizers and face masks offer a pampering experience. Lastly, curated gift hampers filled with sweets, snacks, and festive treats are always a hit. These thoughtful gifts will surely delight your loved ones this Diwali.
Red Gaji Silk Kurta by Sangeeta Kilachand
This stunning Red Gaji Silk Abha from Sangeeta Kilachand embodies timeless elegance and showcases traditional Indian craftsmanship. Decorated with intricate hand marodi embroidery, this luxurious kurta set highlights the rich heritage of textile artistry. The sumptuous gaji silk fabric drapes beautifully, adding a regal touch to any event, while the vibrant red colour makes a bold impression. This exquisite abha is not only a tribute to craftsmanship but also a versatile addition to your wardrobe, ideal for festive occasions or special gatherings.
Price: INR 76,000. Available online.
Shyam Narayan Prasad Kurta & Sharara Set
This maroon short kurta set features stunning zardozi embroidery and detailed prints, beautifully merging traditional craftsmanship with modern style. It comes with a printed sharara and an embroidered net dupatta, creating a striking and elegant silhouette. The outfit includes a U-neckline, long sleeves, and stylish side slits with a tassel tie-up at the back, making it perfect for any grand occasion. With its relaxed fit, this ensemble offers both comfort and sophistication.
Price: INR 29,500. Available online.
Garden of Joy Earrings by Alyssa Fine Jewelry
These exquisite Garden of Joy Earrings are made from 14kt gold and embellished with natural diamonds, radiating a classic elegance. With vintage-style rose-cut diamonds and luxurious South Sea pearls, they present a chic yet refined appearance. The vibrant emeralds provide a beautiful pop of colour, representing renewal and harmony. Inspired by a blossoming garden, these earrings embody a perfect combination of sophistication and joy, making them a wonderful choice for special events or as a meaningful gift.
Price on request.
Bio-essence Age’Luxe Smart Precision Ampoule
Discover the transformative power of the Bio-essence Age’Luxe Smart Precision Ampoule. This ultra-light serum is infused with hydrating actives and advanced peptides that effectively target age and dark spots. Clinically proven to reduce wrinkles by 15.6%, it provides a corrective treatment for radiant, youthful skin. Elevate your skincare regimen with this luxurious ampoule, designed for precision and efficacy. Experience the ultimate in anti-aging benefits and enjoy a luminous complexion that reflects your inner vitality.
Price: INR 2,999. Available online.
CodeSkin Hyaluronic 7+ Serum
CodeSkin has unveiled its advanced Hyaluronic 7+. This instant plumping serum serves as a natural alternative to injectable hyaluronic acid. The Hyaluronic 7+ serum brightens and hydrates the skin using seven types of hyaluronic acids, niacinamide, and milk peptides. It provides complete, long-lasting hydration with seven different molecular weights, revitalizing the skin for a glass-like finish. The patented sodium hyaluronate combined with linolenic acid helps reduce dark spots and brighten the complexion, while ectoin works to repair the skin barrier for enduring hydration.
Price: INR 1,250. Available online.
Rivona Naturals’ Glow Getter Essentials Gift Set
Unlock the secret to naturally radiant skin with our Glow Getter Essentials Gift Set by Rivona Naturals. This thoughtfully curated collection features a luxurious Honey and Saffron Face Cream, a gentle Honey and Saffron Face Wash, a hydrating Beetroot Lip Balm, and sunscreen, creating the ultimate skincare package for achieving a luminous complexion. Order this set today and indulge in the joy of glowing, healthy skin. It’s perfect for self-pampering or as a thoughtful gift for someone special. Begin your journey to luminous beauty now—our products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, silicone-free, vegan, phthalate-free, pH balanced, and free from harmful chemicals.
Price: INR 1,499. Available online.
OPIUM Sunglasses
This Diwali, gift the ideal accessory for card parties — OPIUM Sunglasses. With designs ranging from bold aviators to mysterious tinted lenses, these sunglasses add intrigue to any outfit while shielding your eyes from prying gazes. Made from premium, lightweight materials, they ensure comfort and style, with built-in UV protection for all your festivities. These sunglasses are about embracing individuality and bold self-expression. Gift it to someone special and make him or her a winner in the fashion game!
Price on request. Available online.
Elegant Diwali Hamper by Floral Art
The Floral Art Hamper is a lavish collection featuring handcrafted floral décor, premium dry fruits, gourmet chocolates, and an exquisitely designed festive candle. Each component is carefully chosen to blend tradition with sophistication, making it an ideal choice for any special occasion. Whether for gifting or personal enjoyment, this elegant hamper exudes warmth and refinement, adding a luxurious touch to your celebrations.
Price: INR 3,500. Available online.
Royaloak Ipoh Malaysian Wooden Dining Table
The Royaloak Ipoh Malaysian Wooden Dining Table for 6 is a stylish and practical addition to any home. Made from solid wood with a veneer top, it exudes a warm and sophisticated aesthetic. The set includes comfortable chairs and a bench, making it perfect for family gatherings and entertaining guests. With its modern design, this dining set stands out as a unique and attractive piece for any dining area.
Price: INR 24,999. Available online.
Wipro Vesta FS201 Cold Press Slow Juicer
The Wipro Vesta FS201 Cold Press Slow Juicer is designed to maximize nutrition through its low RPM extraction process, ensuring that essential nutrients are preserved while efficiently juicing fruits and vegetables. Equipped with a powerful 240W copper DC motor, this juicer delivers optimal performance with minimal pulp. Featuring a dual feeding chute, it allows for versatile use, including the preparation of nut milk and sorbet. This BPA-free juicer is not only easy to operate but also simple to clean, thanks to its convenient reverse function and included cleaning brush. Elevate your healthy lifestyle with this efficient and user-friendly juicer, perfect for creating delicious and nutritious beverages at home.
Price: INR 14,999. Available online.
Beautiful India’s perfume collection
This Diwali, gift the luxury of Beautiful India’s perfume collection, where each fragrance represents mindful living and harmony. Crafted with exotic ingredients and enriched by the pristine waters of the Himalayas, these scents celebrate India’s heritage. The Discovery Set includes four 15 ml vials of our signature Eau De Parfums for you to explore. One: A warm blend of Indian Cyperus and Guatemalan Cardamom. Peace: A calming mix of Indian Cardamom, Egyptian Geranium, and Moroccan Cedar. You: An evocative combination of Indian Cypriol and Sicilian Mandarins. Love: A passionate embrace of Indian Tuberose and Italian Bergamot.
Price on request. Available online.
Yardley London Luxury Perfume Gift Set
Discover the essence of elegance with the Yardley London Luxury Perfume Gift Set, a delightful collection that embodies the freshness and sophistication of quintessentially English fragrances. This thoughtfully curated gift pack is perfect for honoring special occasions or simply celebrating the elegance of everyday life. Each fragrance within the set is designed to evoke a sense of refinement and charm, making it an ideal present for someone who appreciates quality and style. This set is a beautiful way to convey your sentiments.
Price: INR 849. Available online.
Enchanteur Charming Gift Bag
Ignite the spark of romance by surprising that special someone with the enchanting Enchanteur Charming Gift Bag. This delightful set includes a Shower Gel, Body Lotion, Deo Spray, and Pocket Perfume, all infused with our signature Charming fragrance. Perfect for pampering, this gift bag offers a luxurious experience that will delight her senses and make her feel cherished. Whether it’s a special occasion or just because, this thoughtful gesture is sure to create lasting memories.
Price: INR 799. Available online.
Engage Gift Perfume Celebrations Pack for Men & Women
This Diwali, elevate your gifting with the Engage Celebrations Long-Lasting Perfume Spray Gift Pack for Men. Featuring a blend of refreshing citrus top notes and deep, woody base notes, these fragrances provide a well-rounded experience. Ideal for the versatile man, they offer freshness, warmth, and lasting earthy tones, perfect for festive celebrations. Make your Diwali gifting special with the Engage Celebrations Long-Lasting Perfume Spray Gift Pack for Women. Each scent offers a unique experience, from floral top notes to warm spices and rich amber. With long-lasting wear and elegant packaging, it’s a luxurious and thoughtful gift for any occasion.
Price on request. Available online.