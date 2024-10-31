Last-minute Diwali gift ideas that will delight everyone

Wipro Vesta FS201 Cold Press Slow Juicer

The Wipro Vesta FS201 Cold Press Slow Juicer is designed to maximize nutrition through its low RPM extraction process, ensuring that essential nutrients are preserved while efficiently juicing fruits and vegetables. Equipped with a powerful 240W copper DC motor, this juicer delivers optimal performance with minimal pulp. Featuring a dual feeding chute, it allows for versatile use, including the preparation of nut milk and sorbet. This BPA-free juicer is not only easy to operate but also simple to clean, thanks to its convenient reverse function and included cleaning brush. Elevate your healthy lifestyle with this efficient and user-friendly juicer, perfect for creating delicious and nutritious beverages at home.

Price: INR 14,999. Available online.