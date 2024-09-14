Do not miss out on these budget perfumes this festive season

The moment you enter the room, two of the most important things that get noticed are how you carry yourself and the fragrance. Using the perfect perfume makes you feel fresh and energetic which you go on transferring around yourself. And, one does not always need to rely on expensive perfumes. You can find you pick in budget perfumes too. Here's a guide to some of the best budget perfumes for this festive season.
With the subtle charms of Bergamot, coriander and pink pepper, is the refreshing Bella Vita Luxury Skai Aquatic Unisex Perfume. It is long lasting and keeps you fresh throughout the day. If you are looking to add a touch of sophistication to complete your everyday look, this is just the one for you.
Available online. Price Rs 499.
Now get your evening looks sorted with the Nisara Deep Night Parfum. The alluring fragrance is all about a blend of floral, woody and balsamic notes along with the top notes of jasmine which adds the depth of a sensual floral bouquet to the overall fragrance. This compliments your confidence and elegance for any of your evening parties.
Available online. Price Rs 599.
Need a last minute touch to make your brunch look perfect? Check out Lass Natural Tiare Blossom Perfume. it has a lovely collection of bergamot, lavender, smoky opoponax, tobacco and guaiac wood which offers a fresh yet underlying mysterious scent throughout the day.
Available online. Price Rs 499.
Want to look sleek and chic for any formal meetings or just during your work hours? Then complete the look with sprays of French Essence Enchante Luxury Perfume. Its aromatic blend of passionfruit, vanilla, orchid, jasmine, musk, amber and cedar notes offers a gracious fragrance which completes the luxe look on you.
Available online. Price Rs 399.
Adding power, character and confidence to your personality is the Insight Manhattan Eau de Parfum. With notes like lavender, grapefruit, basil and mint along with gernamium and jasmine, the aroma is quite a favourite with the younger crowd.
Available online. Price Rs 330.