10th Anniversary Special: With a deep appreciation for style and elegance, Hyderabad continues to attract luxury fashion’s finest

For the minimalist queens

Lovebirds Studio, known for their modern, elegant, and timeless clothing, also has a presence in Hyderabad. The co-founders and designers, Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna inform, “The city felt like a natural next step for us. Its fashion landscape is rapidly evolving, with new voices and consumers shaping a more discerning, global outlook.” The duo doesn’t want to compete with what already exists, but to complement it by offering a new lens on contemporary luxury.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi