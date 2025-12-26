10th Anniversary Special: With a deep appreciation for style and elegance, Hyderabad continues to attract luxury fashion’s finest

With well-informed fashion enthusiasts that value elegance and understand the nuances of dressing, the city continues to be a strong market for luxury fashion. While several designers have already found a home here, many more have joined the bandwagon over the last decade, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing. We speak to a few who have recently built a new home in the city…
It’s in the details
For Qbik’s designers, Gurinder Singh and Vrinda Sachdev, Hyderabad feels deeply rooted in culture while still being very forward-looking. “We see Hyderabad as a gateway city that allows us to build meaningful relationships with clients across the southern market,” adds Gurinder. The city’s relationship with craftsmanship, and celebration allows modern design to feel grounded rather than disruptive.
A southern sojourn
A legacy brand that began nearly 70 years ago as a tribute to heritage, Frontier Raas has unveiled its flagship store in Hyderabad. The creative director Gaurang Batra, highlights, “As our only address in South India, the store in Hyderabad reflects our belief in the city’s growing appreciation for handloom-led luxury.” The space reflects his belief in the city’s deep respect for craftsmanship and cultural depth.
Craft in full bloom
Rahul Mishra needs no introduction. Inspired by natural elements including flora, fauna, his creations are known for intricate embroideries. His stores, much like his designs, are not just retail spaces but living museums. Inspired by Hyderabad’s iconic landscape, the store draws from the city’s rocky terrain and the tranquil waters of Hussain Sagar Lake. Every element in the interiors is thoughtfully placed and has a role to play.
Forging the future
Ace fashion designer Rimzim Dadu has also opened a store in Hyderabad, marking her first flagship store in South India. Rimzim tells us, “Hyderabad has long been an important part of our story. Over the years, we’ve built a strong community of clients from the city who would travel to Delhi to experience the brand.” Opening a store here, she says, felt a natural progression, almost like bringing the brand back to an audience that has always understood and appreciated her work.
For the minimalist queens
Lovebirds Studio, known for their modern, elegant, and timeless clothing, also has a presence in Hyderabad. The co-founders and designers, Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna inform, “The city felt like a natural next step for us. Its fashion landscape is rapidly evolving, with new voices and consumers shaping a more discerning, global outlook.” The duo doesn’t want to compete with what already exists, but to complement it by offering a new lens on contemporary luxury.
