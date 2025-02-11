Best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him and her in 2025

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show your love and appreciation with a thoughtful gift. Whether you’re shopping for him or her, finding the right present can make all the difference. Explore these carefully curated gift ideas that are sure to impress and create lasting memories this February 14th.
For the love of tea
A perfect cup of tea is more than just a sip; it's an evocative journey through rich layers of flavors, aromas, and memories. Our exclusive gift box, Dawn, houses six unique teas, each offering a distinctive, unforgettable experience. Elegantly packaged, this collection promises a sensory adventure with every cup, creating moments that stay with you long after the last drop.
Price: INR 1,750. Available online.
Flavour in every sip
With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Golden Tips is ready to help you celebrate the occasion with the perfect gift for tea lovers. Our Valentine’s Day Special Combo Pack brings together three artisanal teas in a luxurious gift box, making it an ideal present for your loved one. This thoughtfully curated set includes Valentine’s Special Hibiscus Rose Black Tea, Valentine’s Special Rose Green Tea, and Valentine’s Special Rose Black Tea, each offering a unique and aromatic experience. Packaged beautifully, this collection is perfect for those who appreciate the finer things in life, combining elegance and flavour in every sip.
Price: INR 820 (275 gms). Available online.
But first, coffee
Delight in the gourmet experience of Sonnets by Tata Coffee, now available in Easy Pour Bags! Simply pull, pour, and steep to enjoy a fresh cup in minutes. Handpicked Arabica beans, roasted to perfection, offer a premium coffee experience without the hassle of equipment. Explore this variety of flavors and discover your new favorite blend.
Price: INR 250. Available online.
Heart to heart
A love that sparkles forever—this heart-shaped diamond ring is a perfect blend of elegance and sentiment. Half-draped in diamonds, half-laced in gold, it captures the balance of sparkle and warmth, making it the perfect symbol of enduring love. A gift that transcends time, this ring is not just an accessory, but a promise of forever.
Price: INR 9,672. Available online.
Sparkle your way
Make a bold, regal statement with this luxurious jewellery set. Featuring a gold necklace, earrings, and ring adorned with royal blue enamel and a central diamond, this collection is the epitome of sophistication. The matching ring, with a diamond encased in blue enamel, offers a touch of timeless elegance, making it perfect for life’s most cherished moments.
Price on request. Available online.
Watch it!
The RADO True Round Open Heart watch is a masterpiece that combines cutting-edge design with exceptional craftsmanship. The captivating open-heart design showcases the intricate movements of the automatic Rado caliber R734, while the Nivachron hairspring provides an 80-hour power reserve. With a rose gold-colored dial and a modern sunray finish, it’s a sophisticated timepiece for every occasion.
Price: INR 2,31,400. Available online.
Get ‘carried’ away
This Coach Black BECK crossbody bag blends sporty elegance with practicality. Crafted from soft pebbled leather, it offers ample space with a roomy zip compartment and exterior pockets for easy organization. The perfect accessory for anyone seeking a stylish yet functional everyday bag.
Price: INR 48,500. Available online.
Make your own coffee
Brew café-quality coffee at home with the Hafele U-Kaffee Plus 1250W Coffee Machine. With a 15-bar pump pressure system and pre-brew process, it ensures perfect extraction every time, delivering rich, flavorful coffee. An essential for coffee lovers who appreciate convenience without compromising on quality.
Price: INR 31,990. Available online.
Style matters
Tommy Hilfiger’s stylish bi-fold wallet and belt gift set is the perfect choice for the discerning man. Crafted from premium leather, this set features a textured design that exudes sophistication. With spacious compartments for all your essentials, it combines form and function in a timeless accessory.
Price: INR 4,999. Available online.
Aromatic treat
Infused with the essence of Desi Gulaab, this Forest Essentials Rose Luxury Gift Box is an aromatic treat for your skin. It includes a facial tonic mist and body mist, each designed to hydrate and leave your skin feeling refreshed and delicately scented. A must-have in any skincare collection.
Price: INR 4,100. Available online.
Complete care
Treat yourself to the Kama Ayurveda Complete Care Gift Set, a curated collection of essentials for head-to-toe care. With products like pure rose water, hydrating face cream, and hair cleanser, this set offers everything you need for a rejuvenating skincare routine. Perfect for self-care or gifting to a loved one.
Price: INR 1,100. Available online.
Playful!
Inspired by the nostalgic allure of helium heart balloons, the Charles & Keith Metallic Heart Clutch brings a playful touch, symbolising joy and love. Embrace the spirit of connection and affection through its design, which captures the essence of meaningful relationships and heartfelt moments.
Price: INR 11,999. Available online.
A token of love
This Valentine’s Day, show your affection with a timeless token of love and elegance. The Kindle Rose Diamond Ring from Rowa, set in 14kt gold, is inspired by the beauty of a blooming rose, featuring intricately designed petals adorned with brilliant diamonds. A true work of art, this stunning ring symbolises the brilliance and depth of love. Perfect as a meaningful gift for someone special or as a treasured addition to your jewelry collection, it’s a constant reminder of romance and passion.
Price: INR 99,000. Available online.
Sweet surprise
Spread love and joy with the D’aromas Cookies Delight Gift Box – the perfect Valentine’s gift for baking enthusiasts. This carefully curated box contains a premium cookie premix for easily baking fresh, delicious cookies, a gourmet spread to pair with them, and charming Valentine’s-themed decorations to add a festive touch. Designed for both baking lovers and dessert aficionados, this gift box offers warmth, love, and sweetness in every bite. Whether baking together or gifting a sweet surprise, it’s the perfect way to express affection.
Price: INR 399. Available online.
Let your love grow
Let love and luck flourish with the timeless charm of the Ugaoo’s Lucky Bamboo 2 Layer with Square Bowl, a Feng Shui favourite that effortlessly conveys your wish for all the luck and prosperity in the world while becoming an everlasting symbol of your unwavering affection, bringing positive energy and good fortune to any space, whether at home or in the office, and with its low-maintenance care and beginner-friendly nature, it’s a gift that’s as easy to cherish as it is to care for, making it the perfect way to show your love.
Price: INR 449. Available online.
Be my Valentine
Purple Pompa’s Happy Box is designed for individuals aged 30+ who want meaningful and joyful gifting options. The Happy Box allows couples to celebrate love with a perfect mix of luxury and fun, making this Valentine’s Day even more special and memorable with the perfect way to say, ‘Will You Be My Pompa?’ The carefully curated box includes select skincare essentials and is available in two delightful variants, the Happy Box with Moisturiser, Age Balance Serum, and Face Cleanser, and the Happy Box with Night Cream, 3D Hydra Serum, and Face Cleanser.
Price on request. Available online.
On a date!
Embrace sophistication with the Gold Palm Collection by Bateel, showcasing designs inspired by the regal date palm and embellished with gleaming gold accents. Combining traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary flair, each piece exudes luxury and refinement, making it ideal for those who appreciate opulence and grandeur.
Price: INR 1,715. Available online.
Irresistible bites
Valentine’s Day wouldn’t be complete without a sweet treat to express your love and affection. For a guilt-free indulgence, try the irresistible Dark Choco-Orange Date Bites by Farmley, a trusted healthy snacking brand. Made with eight wholesome ingredients—orange, cocoa, almonds, dates, pistachios, cashews, honey, and ghee—these bite-sized delights offer a boost of health and nutrition. Free from added sugar and preservatives, they’re the perfect choice for those seeking a sweet treat without compromising on wellness. Plus, they’re easy to carry, making them an ideal snack for any occasion.
Price: INR 400 (200g tin containing 10 Date Bites). Available online.
Colour of love
Make a statement on your date night with the stunning Rareism Solid One Shoulder A-Line Maxi Dress in Somalia Red. Crafted from luxurious viscose fabric, this dress features a chic asymmetric neckline and a flattering A-line silhouette, offering a sophisticated and elegant look. With half sleeves and a sleek zipper closure, it combines style and comfort for a memorable dinner date.
Price: INR 4,999. Available online.
Elegantly yours
This Valentine’s Day, gift your partner timeless elegance with the Rangita Full-Length Embellished Anarkali. With its intricate detailing and graceful silhouette, this beautiful outfit is ideal for a romantic evening or festive celebration. Whether it’s a candlelit dinner or a special occasion, this Anarkali brings sophistication and charm, making it a perfect gift that will make them feel beautiful inside and out.
Price: INR 1,999. Available online.
Make her blush
This Valentine’s Day, delight your wife or girlfriend with a perfect blend of elegance and tradition – the Blush Red Hand Embroidered Pure Silk Kurta Set from the exclusive Aarambh collection by WeaverStory. This luxurious set showcases a pure silk V-neck kurta, beautifully detailed with intricate floral zardozi embroidery, making it a true work of art. A timeless piece to express your love with sophistication and grace.
Price: INR 34,990. Available online.
For your amazing partner
For the partner who thrives on adventure, fitness, and the latest tech, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 LAVA smartwatch is the ultimate Valentine’s gift. Designed for rugged durability, it features offline maps, extreme weather resistance, and advanced health tracking, making it perfect for explorers and fitness enthusiasts. Whether it’s monitoring workouts, planning treks, or adding a bold touch to their style, the T-Rex 3 LAVA keeps them at the top of their game—just like your relationship!
Price: INR 19,999. Available online.
Thoughtful gift
Show your health-conscious partner you care with Shyft’s Plant Protein Isolate, a thoughtful gift that supports their wellness journey. Made with just five simple, clean ingredients, it’s free from refined sugars, artificial flavors, and preservatives. Each scoop delivers up to 26g of high-quality protein and 4.2g of BCAAs for muscle recovery, blending easily into water, plant-based milk, or smoothies. Perfect for filling protein gaps, this plant-based powder embodies transparency and simplicity.
Price: INR 1,620. Available online.
The Frida in you
Celebrate love with timeless elegance this Valentine’s Day with the Frida Linen dress from Kavana’s Yuri collection. Crafted from natural fabric, this dress features delicate hand-embroidered botanical bootas in anchor and silk thread, making it a perfect gift for someone special or a romantic treat for yourself.
Price: INR 15,600. Available online.
Get, set, go!
Treat your partner to the perfect mix of comfort and style this Valentine’s Day with the ASICS Novablast 5 running shoes. Whether they’re working out at the gym or jogging in the park, these shoes offer exceptional cushioning and support for a smooth, energized stride. With a sleek design and cutting-edge technology, the Novablast 5 is the ideal gift for anyone who values both performance and style in their active lifestyle. Give the gift of movement and motivation!
Price: INR 13,999. Available online.
Timex Fria Women’s Burgundy Rectangular Analog Watch - TWEL16903: The Timex Fria Women’s Maroon Dial Round Case 2-Hand Function Watch combines classic design with modern sophistication. Featuring a timeless round case, this elegant watch showcases a captivating maroon dial that adds a bold pop of color. The sleek 2-hand movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while the refined design makes it an ideal accessory for both everyday wear and special occasions. Crafted with attention to detail, this watch brings together style, functionality, and durability, making it the perfect choice for women who appreciate both elegance and practicality.
Price: INR 8,995. Available online.
Romantic twist
Rare Rabbit introduces two thoughtfully designed shirts to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day, combining elegance with a hidden romantic twist for fashion-forward men who want to express their emotions, featuring subtle details like a hidden 'I love you' embroidery on the placket and a delicate heart on the cuff, available in timeless white and black, these premium cotton blend shirts offer a stylish way to add a discreet romantic touch to any wardrobe, making them a perfect gift for the occasion, with a regular fit, soft cotton blend for comfort, and versatile styling options.
Price: INR 3,499. Available online.
Gamers’ delight
The Truke BTG Crystal Gaming Buds make the perfect Valentine’s gift for him, especially if he's into gaming and music, offering 40ms ultra-low latency, 360° immersive sound, and a 13mm graphene driver for exceptional audio quality, while the 68-hour battery life ensures endless playtime, and the RGB lighting adds a cool, stylish flair— a thoughtful, tech-savvy gift he’ll truly appreciate.
Price: INR 949. Available online.