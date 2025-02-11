Get ready to embrace summer with these beauty and skincare essentials

As Summer approaches, here are some wellness, beauty and makeup products to gear your skin up for the season ahead.
These daily soothing masks from VT Cosmetics are an effortless way to rejuvenate stressed skin since the sheet masks are enriched with Cica and 17 amino acids that leave the skin moisturized, soothed, and revitalized. The ultra-thin, breathable, plant-based cellulose sheets are non-sticky and vegan, offering an eco-conscious solution to your skin.
Price: Rs 1999. Available online.
Fixderma’s Brightening Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Balm with SPF 50+ are perhaps what you need to combat the summer sun. Enriched with 4% Kojic acid, the Brightening Lip Balm effectively targets pigmented and smoker lips, delivering both nourishment and sun protection. Meanwhile, the Tinted Lip Balm, packed with ceramides, shea butter, and niacinamide, offers a subtle tint while healing dry, chapped lips.
Price: Rs. 598. Available online.
Try Aminu's A-HA Body Wash and Vitamin C infused Body oil for a healthy, glowing skin that's always in style. Striking a perfect balance of nature and science, both the body and oil are designed to nourish, hydrate, and enhance your shower routine.
Price on request. Available online.
Pamper Your Lips with Etude Ginger Sugar Melting Balm that keeps your lips soft, nourished, and plump.
Price - Rs. 890. Available online.
Turn around your beauty game with Max Factor Lip glaze. Inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s signature bold and glossy lips, this range lets you channel timeless elegance and create your own unforgettable look for any season.
Price on request. Available online.
The Skin Diet Company’s Lip Barrier Oil is infused with the nourishing power of Acai Berry, Tri-peptides, Hyaluronic Acid, Almond Oil, Avocado Oil, and Jojoba Oil. This luxurious cruelty-free and began lip treatment glides effortlessly with its chubby doe-foot applicator, delivering a high-shine finish and deep hydration for irresistibly soft, plump lips.
Price on request. Available online.
Get your new glow-to essential with Maybelline New York’s Sunkisser Highlighter & Blush. Lasting up to 12 hours, Sunkisser is the ultimate companion for a luminous look, no matter where your day (or night) takes you. Its plush dot applicator ensures precise application and a flawless finish, while the melt-to-skin pigments, infused with light-reflecting pearls, blend seamlessly for an all-day luminous effect.
IBAEUTY’s Gulabo Blush is the first-ever serumised pink tint made for brown skin tones, delivering a dreamy, buildable flush. It's 50% skincare, 50% makeup, and 100% swoon-worthy, packed with peptides, acai oil, and hyaluronic acid to plump, hydrate, and glow up your skin. Bonus? It fights breakouts while making you look effortlessly flushed—just like love should! Ditch the clichés, gift a glow that lasts!
Price : Rs 84o. Available online.
Elevate your presence with the luxurious scent of Victoria’s Secret's Very Sexy, a captivating, deep fragrance with juicy clementine and wild blackberry, balanced by warm woods and vanilla orchid for a sultry finish capturing the essence of bold passion and allure.
Price: Rs 6,499 (50ml). Available online.
Foxtale’s Valley of Flowers Eau De Parfum, is a beautifully crafted symphony of scents inspired by nature’s finest blooms -- making it a perfect choice for upcoming summer season. This luxe perfume brings together the ethereal notes of Jasmine Sambac, the fruity sweetness of Pear, the invigorating zest of Green Mandarin, and the rich warmth of Madagascar Vanilla. leaving the wearer feeling radiant, energized, and ready to embrace the day.
Price: Rs.945 (50 ml). Available online.
Karmic Beauty's thoughtfully curated indulgent basket features Moroccan Argan Oil-infused haircare essentials, a neem comb, and artisanal candles wrapped in a stunning handwoven gift basket. Crafted for individuals who value self-care as a sacred ritual, this ensemble combines the power of natural ingredients like Moroccan Argan Oil and Keratin with the soothing experience of handcrafted accessories.
Price Rs 8,499. Available online.
ROS Beauty's launch of an exclusive Galentine’s Collection features a dreamy lineup of effortless, salon-quality nail stickies designed to celebrate the ones who always have your back. Whether it’s a cozy brunch, movie night, or a mimosa-fueled get-together, these stunning, heart-filled designs bring the perfect finishing touch to every girl-powered moment.
Price on request. Available online.
Give your skin the love it deserves with Skinvest’s CEO Multi-Active Serum and Face Hug Barrier Repair Moisturizer—a powerhouse duo designed to hydrate, brighten, and restore your skin’s natural glow. Infused with 25 active ingredients, including niacinamide, squalane, and hyaluronic acid, the serum deeply nourishes, evens out skin tone, and boosts hydration, while the moisturiser locks in moisture for a brighter, smoother complexion without any greasy residue.
Price: Rs 2600. Available online.
Get stronger, healthier hair with epres' breakthrough Bio-diffusion bond repair technology, designed for multi-layered repair. Start with their Bond Repair Treatment, a one-step spray that actively repairs broken di-sulfide bonds, restoring your hair’s structure in just 10 minutes. Follow it up with the Healthy Hair Shampoo, which gently cleanses while protecting against damage and complete your routine with the Healthy Hair Conditioner, which instantly smooths and detangles, reducing drying time and delivering a high-shine finish.
Price on request. Available online.
Have a complete rejuvenation session at home with Skin Deli Gift Box that includes the Radiant Beams Brightening Serum, Youth Activating Serum, Cashmere Eyes - Under Eyes Creme, Water Glaze Moisturizer and Yog Nidra Rejuvenating Mask. Beautifully packaged and ready for gifting, this box is perfect for those seeking complete skincare at home.
Price: Rs 3750. Available online.