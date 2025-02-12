Gift of love: 6 thoughtful gifts to cheer up your favourite person!

Smelling good, carrying a matching bag with your outfit and having a good hair day cheers everybody up. Take a chance to gift your favourite person the gift they like and here's a cue to gift them the best.
Embark Perfumes' latest drops 'My Happiness For Him' and 'My Happiness For Her' are the perfect pieces to exchange on this Valentine's Day. The fragrance is a blend of refreshing and uplifting notes of Orange and Marine, reminiscent of a sunny day by the beach.
INR 1895 (100 ml) | INR 845 (30 ml)
This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of practicality and style with Borosil's U:Me Coffeemate Insulated Mug Set of 2. More than just a mug, they can be customised to add a personal touch to your gift. It’s the perfect companion for busy professionals on the go. Crafted with premium vacuum insulation and a leak-proof lid, this mug ensures that your loved one's favourite beverages stay hot or cold for hours—ideal for those hectic commutes or travel adventures. For those busy, adventurous souls, who can't do without their coffees, this is THE gift for them.
INR 1690
A timeless accessory perfect for Valentine’s Day, Lavie Luxe Quare Medium Women's Satchel is sleek and structured which effortlessly complements both formal events and everyday outings. Its classic design ensures it remains a stylish staple for years. Thoughtfully crafted with multiple compartments, it keeps essentials neatly organised for on-the-go convenience. The adjustable strap offers versatile carrying options, whether over the shoulder or as a crossbody.
INR 5999.
Discover our three simple steps to achieving stronger, healthier hair with Epres's breakthrough Biodiffusion™ bond repair technology, designed for multi-layered repair. Start with the the bond repair treatment, a one-step spray that actively repairs broken disulfide bonds, restoring your hair’s structure in just 10 minutes. Follow with the healthy hair shampoo, which gently cleanses while protecting against damage, leaving your hair cleaner, lighter, and shinier. Complete your routine with the healthy hair conditioner, which instantly smoothes and detangles, reducing drying time and delivering a high-shine finish. Ideal for all hair types and textures, our quat-free formulas provide high-performance care for visibly stronger, shinier, and healthier hair.
Karmic Beauty's luxurious gift basket, 'The Regal Ensemble', embodies the essence of indulgence and sustainability. Crafted for those who value self-care as a sacred ritual, this ensemble combines the power of natural ingredients like Moroccan Argan Oil and Keratin with the soothing experience of handcrafted accessories. The inclusion of a neem comb, eco-friendly face towels, and a handwoven gift basket, all of which are designed to last, reflects the brand's commitment to conscious living and luxurious gifting, making it a truly valuable investment. And do you know what's better? Indulging in an immersive haircare experience with your partner on your date night.
INR 8,499.
Celebrate love with BVLGARI’s exquisite Valentine’s Day curated gifts—each a timeless expression of passion, elegance, and craftsmanship. From the ever-evolving Serpenti Viper collection, symbolising infinite love, to the bold and empowering B.zero1 jewellery, the creations are designed to capture the essence of every unique bond. Whether it's the refined beauty of Divas’ Dream or the timeless elegance of our iconic timepieces, every BVLGARI gift tells a love story of its own.
Price on request.