Nine date outfit inspirations that you cannot miss this Valentine's Day

Whether you want to go with the tested black and white classics or experiment with elegant drapes and stylish long dresses, here's your guide to inspirations for a date. No matter a late morning brunch or a lunch, a candle light dinner or a date at a lounge, there's something for every occasion.
Low V-neck, balloon sleeves and a floral pink colour is all you need to look fresh and ready for the perfect brunch date. Check out the Shanaye Petite Long Sleeve Mini Dress from Forever New, which is designed to flatter your silhouette. It playful and flowy fabric sits comfortable on the skin and makes a chic statement. Price : Rs 7,900
This Brown T-shirt from Sarah and Sandeep redefines comfort and keeps in tune with current menswear fashion, with its structured pears and cool shade, it is perfect for a brunch or lunch date for every gentleman who loves to express the sophisticated charm. Price: Rs 20,000
This Valentine's Day, let out the saree lover in you and choose to stand out with this lilac sari from the Mysore Saree Udyog. Embroidered with floral motifs, its drape exudes sensuality and elegance. Choose the perfect blouse for yourself and here's the best evening date drape that you can ask for. Price: Rs 16,000
If you like to keep it minimal yet stylish then go for the Kay Kay Valentine's Day edit capsule. It mono colour dresses and co-ord sets with stylish embossed patterns will bound to make heard turns. Price: Rs 9,999
One of the most important factors while arriving for a date is to be comfortable in your skin and clothes. Check out The Folklore Shirt from the Cord. With its linen fabric that lets your skin breathe, floral hand-embroidary and delicate piping; here's the timeless piece of apparel that you have been searching for all along. Price: Rs 6,900
With one statement hand embroidered applique ona white soft cotton shirt, one can never go wrong with the classics. Hand-made with perfect finesse, this shirt from jodi makes for your classic date -day or night- fit! Price: Rs 4990
If you want to go bold and playful, then this crop top from ekamathra featuring the Karvara Patina print is newness redefined. With thick straps and charming bows, it inculcates all fashion trends in itself and gives an elegant look. It can be paired easily with jeans, trousers or even long pleated skirts to create your own statement fashion. Price: Rs 2,000.
Do you remember old movies where the heroines dressed up in long dresses and maxis with a matching scarf across their face, complete with the bold sunglasses? Well, why not create the look on yourself? Check out O'Frida's anti-fit dress with an expressionist print which gives the perfect vintage look on you. Price: Rs 8,800
For your candle light dinners under the starry skies, this Regular Fit Paisley shirt by Rare Rabbit is the perfect shirt you can ask for. This vintage–inpired shirt in soft viscose–nylon fabric is full sleeved and sure makes heads turn when you decide to roll up the sleeves. Price: Rs 2,999.