Top Valentine’s Day gift ideas to celebrate love and make your loved one smile

Valentine’s Day gifting is all about celebrating love with thoughtful, meaningful presents that express affection. From luxurious jewelry to personalized keepsakes, a perfect gift makes every moment unforgettable and heartfelt.
Quirky keepsake
This season of love, surprise your special someone with gifts that are as unique, playful, and unforgettable as your bond. Salty’s Valentine’s Collection offers a line-up of quirky jewellery and keepsakes designed to make hearts flutter. The Miniature Perfume Bottle Necklace is crafted from natural stones, and lets you store a drop of your favorite scent—be it your lover’s signature fragrance or a scent tied to a cherished memory. A keepsake that’s equal parts stylish and sentimental.
Price: INR 2,999. Available online.
Love, forever
The Golden Rosette by Rococo Flowers is an exquisite display of Red and Gold Forever Flowers, elegantly arranged in a beautiful scalloped porcelain vase. These are genuine, preserved flowers that remain fresh and fragrant for over a year, without needing water or sunlight! Forever flowers for a timeless love.
Price: INR 29,500 (vase included). Available online.
Love over some chai
Immerse yourself in a royal tea experience with Vahdam India Chai Tea Private Reserve — an exclusive collection of three aromatic loose-leaf chai teas, carefully curated to enhance your cozy Valentine’s evening. Each blend is thoughtfully crafted to evoke warmth, comfort, and rich flavors, making it the ideal companion for intimate moments and meaningful conversations. A gift that beautifully marries tradition with love, allowing you to celebrate the season of romance with every fragrant sip. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or enjoying a quiet evening with a loved one, this special tea collection promises to make every moment feel extraordinary.
Price: INR 2,199. Available online.
Sleep well
In the serene calm of the evening, when the world slows down and the stars appear, nothing compares to the luxury of a peaceful night’s sleep. The Sleep Gift Box is a tribute to tranquility, offering a symphony of comfort that soothes the senses into a dreamlike state. It includes Valerian Dream Tea, a calming blend infused with valerian root, guiding you into deep relaxation and easing the day's worries. Also included is Vanilla Spice Chai, a warm mix of spices and sweet vanilla that lingers like a soft whisper. Complete with a precision-crafted teaspoon for easy brewing and a shiny brass bucket infuser, this set elevates your self-care routine with elegance.
Price: INR 1,599. Available online.
The scent of love
This Valentine’s Day, surprise her with the enchanting Valley of Flowers Eau De Parfum from Foxtale, a masterfully blended fragrance inspired by the beauty of nature’s blooms. Featuring the delicate essence of Jasmine Sambac, the sweet richness of Pear, the fresh zest of Green Mandarin, and the deep warmth of Madagascar Vanilla, this perfume creates a harmonious scent that uplifts her spirits, leaving her feeling radiant and energized. A truly thoughtful gift, it’s the ideal way to express your love and make her feel special on this day of romance.
Price: INR 945 (50 ml). Available online.
Timeless masterpiece
The Timex Giorgio Galli S2 Ti Swiss Made Automatic 38mm is the epitome of modern craftsmanship, designed in Milan to perfection. This exquisite timepiece boasts a sleek stainless steel case, a refined sunray dial, and a precision automatic movement, blending minimalist design with sophisticated elegance. Its seamless fusion of classic charm and contemporary style makes it the ideal accessory for those who appreciate both function and fashion.
Price: INR 164,995. Available online.
Blush like that
The Blush Love Hamper from Ugaoo is a plant as vibrant and enchanting as love itself, with rare, exotic pink and green foliage that symbolizes passion, romance, and timeless beauty. This stunning plant isn’t just a gift; it’s a bold, elegant statement that adds charm and warmth to any space, making it the perfect way to celebrate your love. Low-maintenance and fast-growing, it’s ideal for beginners, and its lush display will flourish effortlessly, bringing life and love into any room. A beautiful addition to your home that grows with your love story, this plant is more than just greenery—it’s a symbol of lasting affection.
Price: INR 2,999.Available online.
Be rare!
Elevate your Valentine’s Day gift with the striking Mercure – Metallic Red sneakers by RARE’Z. Featuring a sleek metallic red finish, these low-top sneakers are designed to make a statement. Made from high-quality leather with a TPR sole and comfortable footbed, they offer both style and ease for any occasion. Whether you're gearing up for a romantic evening or looking to add a touch of luxury to everyday wear, these sneakers are the perfect blend of love and high-end fashion.
Price: INR 12,999. Available online.
Listen in
This Valentine’s Day, treat your partner to the ultimate wireless audio experience with the Audio-Technica M20xBT over-ear headphones. With an impressive 60-hour battery life, these headphones set a new standard for longevity, offering non-stop music and calls all day long. Designed for both comfort and style, they combine advanced technology with sleek aesthetics, making them a must-have for audiophiles on the move.
Price: INR 7,990. Available online.
Comfort & style
Crafted for maximum comfort and easy style, these men's sneakers are perfect for both relaxation and active moments. With soft, cushioned soles and durable materials, they offer superior warmth and support. Available in a range of designs, these sneakers are perfect for unwinding at home or running errands in style.
Price: INR 909. Available online.
Step up!
Zion Williamson’s third signature shoe honors his relentless work in perfecting his unique style of play. Featuring advanced court-ready technology, these shoes are designed for players who dominate both on the ground and in the air. Stay grounded, launch upwards, and land with cushioned support. The Zion 3 offers the stability you need to soar your own way.
Price: INR 12,795. Available online.
A piece of art
Go beyond the ordinary and select gifts that represent enduring love, elegance, and timeless beauty. The Peacock Jewelry Box by Momentz is more than just a storage solution—it’s a piece of art. With its intricate detailing and sophisticated design, it doubles as a functional keepsake and a symbol of refinement. Perfect for storing jewelry, heirlooms, or cherished trinkets, this box keeps your treasures safe while adding a luxurious touch to any room. Every time it’s opened, it serves as a reminder of love, care, and shared memories.
Price: INR 3,500. Available online.
Sleek & stylish
This Valentine’s Day, gift your loved one more than just a smartwatch—give them a true companion that cares. The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series blends love, wellness, and style seamlessly. With AI-powered personalized health insights, it’s like having a partner who helps them stay on top of their fitness and well-being. Its sleek, customizable design and intuitive gesture controls keep them connected and chic all day. From tracking heart rate to sending gentle reminders to take a break, the ColorFit Pro 6 is the perfect thoughtful gift for a modern, wellness-focused love.
Price starts at INR 7,499 (ColorFit Pro 6 Max) & INR 5,999 (ColorFit Pro 6). Available online.
Surprise!
Celebrate love with Nema’s exclusive Valentine’s Hamper, carefully curated to make this romantic season unforgettable. Whether you’re surprising a partner, a friend, or even treating yourself, this hamper is the ideal way to show love and appreciation.
Price: INR 1,500 onwards. Available online.
For your better half
When distance makes the heart grow fonder, DailyObjects’ Cardinal Love Drop Collection brings two hearts together—literally! The Better Half Magnetic Heart Pouch, made from soft leatherette, features two magnetic, zippered halves that snap together to form a heart. The pouch also comes with a strap for easy carrying, blending practicality with charm. A sweet and meaningful gift for Valentine’s Day.
Price: INR 1,999. Available online.